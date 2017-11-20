Nov 20, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
Brighton boss Chris Hughton: 'Performance wasn't good enough against Stoke City'

Hughton:
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton says that his team did not play well enough to win the game against Stoke City.
Monday, November 20, 2017

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has criticised his team's display against Stoke City at the Amex on Monday night.

The Seagulls managed to come from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw on home soil.

Things may have turned out differently if Brighton had been awarded a penalty in the first half when Glenn Murray was brought down by Ryan Shawcross.

"We would have liked more. Overall the performance wasn't good enough to get three points," BBC Sport quotes Hughton as saying.

"We showed great character to come back twice. The draw was a fair result. Our levels weren't perhaps what they've been in other games. We are going to concede goals - the frustration with their second is we worked hard to get back into the game and showed some naivety.

"It was a definite penalty. I was certain it would be given, if not by the referee then the linesman on that side. When video replays come in it will clear some of these instances up. At the moment you're relying on the referee making a judgement or getting into a position, and if that's not the case you have two assistants and a fourth official to help. I find it difficult to understand the assistant doesn't see it the same way I do."

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games and currently sit ninth in the table.

