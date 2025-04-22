MrQ promo code 2025: Get 200 free cash spins – no wagering

The MrQ promo code grants new customers 200 free spins. Read on to find out how to enter the promo code, how to qualify for the offer, and what other bonuses exist on this top UK casino platform.

Exclusive MrQ promo code: offers for new customers

MrQ's standard welcome promotion provides 50 free spins when registering a new account; however, we offer a special promotion for Sportsmoole readers. Use the MrQ code for 2025 and get 200 free spins on Fishin Bigger Pots of Gold unlocked gradually over a four-day period.

Offers Details Promo Code Exclusive Sportsmole welcome offer Get 200 free spins Reveal POTS200 Standard MrQ welcome offer Deposit £10, receive 50 free spins Reveal POTS200 MrQ Bingo welcome offer Six free bingo tickets every 10 minutes Reveal POTS200

MrQ Bingo welcome offer terms & conditions

You must have made a deposit within the last 30 days to access the “On The House” room

to access the “On The House” room Maximum of 6 bingo tickets per game round

round No wagering on free bingo ticket winnings

on free bingo ticket winnings Players from Northern Ireland don’t qualify for the Bingo welcome offer

How to sign up with the MrQ promo code

Our latest code to claim 200 free spins alongside your £20 deposit is displayed above. To activate the MrQ sign up offer, simply follow these steps:

Step 1 – Click the link to access the MrQ promo code

Open your browser and go to the official MrQ casino site, www.mrq.com, or click through any of the links in this article to go directly to the signup page.

Step 2 – Click ‘Join Now’ and create an account

After clicking the link, you will be directed to the MrQ website. Here, you need to select ‘Join Now'.

Step 3 – Fill out your details and enter the promo code

Enter your details and create a username and password. Before you confirm your new account, you will be asked to enter a promo code. When prompted, enter the MrQ promo code 2025, in the bonus code section and accept the terms and conditions.

Step 3 – Make your first deposit

Make a deposit. To do so, go to your account section and select ‘deposit’. Select which payment method you would prefer to use, fill in your details, and enter at least £10.

Step 4 – Claim the offer

Once you've made the deposit, you'll get the first 50 free spins. Spend £10 each day over four days to get 50 free spins per day (200 FS total).

Tips to get the most out of your MrQ free spins

Claiming the MrQ promo code couldn’t be easier, but we have compiled a few tips to help you make the most of the signup offer.

Use a debit card for your first deposit – MrQ does accept other payment methods, like bank transfers, PayPal, and Pay by mobile, but the debit card is the most surefire way to claim the offer Watch the clock – MrQ casino will credit 50 free spins upon depositing £10 or more within the first 12 hours of signing up. It pays to watch the clock right after that because the free spins expire after 48 hours Study the paytable and features – the five-reel video slot from Pragmatic Play has some interesting symbols and special features you should study to maximise your free spins. Look out for Wild and Scatters, which activate more free spins Verify your mobile phone – You'll get an additional 10 free spins on PearFiction’s slot game Squealin' Riches when doing so Download the app to enjoy your favourites on the go

MrQ offers for existing customers

Like any top UK online casino, there are many promos for you to get involved with, and MrQ is no different. In addition to their welcome offer, MrQ has a variety of daily and weekly promotions. We’ve detailed top MrQ promotions and bonus offers worth checking out whether you’re a new or existing player.

The vouchers are valid for 24 hours after claiming them, and any winnings are paid in cash with no wagering requirements. Remember to log in and use your vouchers before they expire at midnight.

Drops & Wins

This offer gives players access to 364 daily tournaments and 364 daily prize drops with daily/weekly draws for cash prizes on select slots by Pragmatic Play. There are £40,000 in daily cash prizes and £2 million in monthly cash prizes up for grabs. Just look for the Drops & Wins logo next to top Pragmatic online slots, such as Sweet Bonanza, Big Bass Splash Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, and Book of Tut.

It's super easy to participate in Drops & Wins. Just log in to your MrQ account, look for games with the Drops & Wins logo in the corner, click the Join All button on the pop-up Drops & Wins message, play a qualifying game with a minimum of 5p spins, and you'll get the chance to win. Winners' prizes are typically credited within 72 hours, and winnings can be withdrawn at any time as real cash.

Refer a Friend bonus

MrQ runs one of the most straightforward refer-a-friend schemes for current players. It's a cinch to claim this bonus. Simply refer a friend to MrQ and you will receive 100 free spins to share with that friend. You'll each get 50 free spins on Fishin' Frenzy The Big Catch slot once your friend signs up, makes a minimum deposit, and plays real-money slots.

To claim the Refer a Friend bonus, simply log in to your MrQ account and go to your profile, click on Get 50 Free Spins to send invites, enter your friend's email, wait for your friend to sign up using the link sent to them. Once they've joined, deposited and played through £20, you'll both get your 50 free spins on Fishin' Frenzy The Big Catch.

Your friend can also use the same MrQ promo code to get 200 free spins.

Verify your mobile offer

Very simple – verify your mobile number, deposit £20, and you will receive 10 free spins on slot game Squealin' Riches. This offer helps keep your account secure while giving you a nice bonus. It's super easy to claim. Visit your account settings and hit the “Click to verify” button next to your phone number. You'll be sent a verification code to your phone, which you must enter on your account. Then deposit £20 or more and you'll get 10 free spins on Squealin' Riches.

Daily Roulette Drop offer

Play the Daily Roulette Drop every week and collect points for claiming tiers of prizes, including redeemable Free Spins. To get involved, deposit £20 or more to access the Daily Roulette Drop, then pick 3 numbers from the Roulette board and hit spin. Three random numbers on the board will be given supercharged multipliers of up to 10x, and you'll be awarded 10 points just for playing (and up to 360 points for winning numbers).

MrQ Casino game overview – Slots, bingo, & table games

After using the MrQ sign up offer, you can use any winnings earned to play other games. There are plenty of games to choose from at MrQ, including slots, live casino games, and bingo.

MrQ offers a variety of casino games, including slots, bingo, and table games. In addition to fan favourites Big Bass Splash and Bonanza, you can find a whole host of games on the MrQ online casino. Let's break down the casino game catalogue by game type:

Slot games – 900+ slots at MrQ

The casino lobby at MrQ sports well over 900 slot titles by more than 24 software providers, including the most well-known developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Blueprint. Players who prefer more ways to bet will be happy to find 100s of Megaways titles. We’ve outlined the top 5 most popular slots in the table below, alongside their variance, RTPs, and best features:

Game Provider RTP Volatility Best feature 🎣Big Bass Splash Pragmatic Play 96.71% High Fishing bonus rounds 💎 Bonanza BigTimeGaming 95.98% High 117,649 ways to win ✨ Starburst NetEnt 96.09% Low Expanding wilds 🏞️ Gonzo's Quest NetEnt 95.97% Medium-high Cascading reels 📚 Book of Dead Play'n GO 96.21% High Free spins feature 🌈 Rainbow Riches Barcrest 95.00% Medium Three bonus features

The slot library is also well-stocked with progressive jackpot slots, classic three-reel slots, and titles with special features like free spins, bonus rounds, and avalanche or cascading reels. You can use the search function or filter by provider, popularity, special features, and paylines.

Thunderkick software and games

Thunderkick's unique collection of slot games brings a fresh take on slot games to MrQ. Popular games include Esqueleto Explosivo and Carnival Queen, plus their flagship game, 1429 Uncharted Seas, which offers an impressive 98.50% return to player rate. QUINEL, MGA, and UKGC fully test and license these games.

Bingo games

MrQ offers plenty of 30-ball, 75-ball, and 90-ball bingo games across several bingo rooms:

Pinch a Penny: 90-ball bingo with tickets starting from 1p

with tickets starting from 1p On The House: Deposit of £20 to join this room for free bingo every ten minutes for 12 hours with a £1 prize

Deposit of £20 to join this room for free bingo every ten minutes for 12 hours with a £1 prize Cheap as Chips: Rollover 90 Ball Bingo with tickets starting from 10p, runs 7 pm-11 pm daily

Rollover with tickets starting from 10p, runs 7 pm-11 pm daily Tropic Like It's Hot: Purchase up to 96 tickets for 30-ball bingo, with tickets starting from 10p, runs 6 pm-10 pm every day

Blackjack games

There are at least eight blackjack variants in the casino lobby, mostly from Global Games, Hacksaw, and Relax Gaming. They come in single-deck, single-hand, and multi-hand configurations with European and American gameplays.

Blackjack Neo

Multi Hand European Blackjack (99.60% RTP)

Multi Hand Classic Blackjack (99.91%)

Twenty-One (94% RTP)

Vegas Downtown Blackjack

Multi-Hand Vegas Strip Blackjack

Atlantic City Blackjack

Roulette games

MrQ offers a handful of American and European roulette variants with betting limits and side bets that tickle every player’s fancy. The most popular games are Auto Roulette, Real Roulette, and 20p Roulette.

Top table games

Table games remain a big favourite among players because they offer many advantages over other casino games. With typically lower house edges than slots, table games provide more bang for your play.

For instance, Multi-hand Blackjack offers a very high RTP of 99.60% (meaning a house edge of just 0.4%), compared to popular slots like Starburst with its 96.1% RTP. Players also appreciate the familiar gameplay from land-based casinos, strategic play, and extensive betting options (roulette alone offers more than 100 different ways to wager).

The casino hosts more than 90 table games, including over half a dozen blackjack variants (European Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack, Classic Blackjack, Vegas Strip Blackjack, and Vegas Downtown Blackjack), several roulette options (including budget-friendly 20p roulette), live Craps, three Baccarat variations, and more than 10 casino poker variants. Here are their top table games:

Table game Provider 🃏 Multi-Hand European Blackjack Best feature 🎰 Vegas Strip Blackjack Microgaming 99.65% Double down on any hand 🎡 20p Roulette Inspired Gaming 97.25% 20p minimum bets 🃏 Multi Hand European Blackjack Games Global 99.60% Multiple hands simultaneously ♠️ Caribbean Stud Poker Evolution Gaming 98.19% 5+1 Side bet 🏆 Mega Baccarat Pragmatic Play 98.79% Player/Banker Pair side bet

Jackpot games

Expect to choose from more than 20 jackpot slot games. Most feature network jackpots, game-specific jackpots, and progressive jackpots. Top jackpot slots on MrQ include:

King Kong Cash Go Bananas

Mega Moolah

Fluffy Favourites Jackpot

Eye of Horus Jackpot Kings

Super Lion Jackpot

Live casino

The casino features almost 100 live dealer games. They are powered by several live casino studios, including Pragmatic Live and Evolution (with sister Ezugi and NetEnt Live). Popular live games include:

Lightning Roulette (Roulette, 97.30%)

Blackjack Live (Blackjack, 99.29%)

Infinite Blackjack (Blackjack, 99.47%)

Caribbean Stud Poker (Poker, 98.19%)

Lightning Baccarat (Baccarat, 98.76%)

Craps Live (Craps, 99.17%)

There are also live versions of Dream Catcher, Ultimate Texas Hold'em, Monopoly Live, and Crazy Time.

Slingo games

MrQ sports more than 40 Slingo games, with payouts of up to 10,000 times your stake with Slingo Advance. They combine the fun & simple gameplay of slots with bingo vibe. Popular Slingo games include Slingo Starburst, Slingo Centurion, Slingo Rainbow Riches, Slingo Reel King, Slingo Britain's Got Talent, Slingo Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Slingo Deal or No Deal, and Slingo Shark Week.

Comparing MrQ to other UK online casinos

Below is a side-by-side comparison of the casino bonus at Mr Q compared to the bonuses in other competing platforms:

Online casino Casino welcome offer Minimum playthrough Offer validity MrQ 200 free spins £10 30 days Bet365 Casino 200 Free spins £20 30 days Virgin Games Get 100 free spins or £50 in bingo bonuses £10 30 days Foxy Bingo £20 slots bonus & 30 free spins for 2025 £10 30 days Gala Spins £25 slots bonus & 40 free spins £10 7 days

MrQ is one of the top bookmakers in terms of bonus stability. However, compared to other competing casinos, Mr Q is lower in bonus value. Its key strengths are:

Simplicity (no wagering)

Reliability (fast, fair payouts)

Creative promos (Drops & Wins, Slingo, Roulette Drop)

Bet365 provides a more extensive slot library and premium UX, while Virgin Games offers the choice between two different offers. But MrQ wins on transparency and mobile features like pay by mobile deposits.

MrQ stands out for ease of use and no wagering spins, easily making it one of the best slots sites in the UK.

MrQ mobile app overview

The MrQ mobile app offers an easy way to enjoy slots, bingo, and table games on the go. Available for iPhone and Android devices, it has the same feel as the desktop site. Downloading the app to my Android took me no more than two minutes. The layout is intuitive—games are neatly categorised, and the bottom navigation bar puts everything within easy reach.

Apple/iOS app rating: 3.7-stars

3.7-stars Google/Android app rating: 2.4 stars

Common gripes I found on the app stores are slot RTPs and slow customer service response times.

The app shines with its mobile payment options. Besides the usual debit cards and e-wallets, there's a handy pay-by-mobile feature for O2, Three, Vodafone and EE customers. This lets you deposit up to £30 directly to your phone bill, though it's worth noting you can't withdraw using this method.

MrQ payment methods | Deposit & withdrawal options

MrQ accepts a handful of convenient and secure payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals. You can have up to five payment methods on your account at a time, including three debit cards, one PayPal account, and one pay-by-mobile number.

MrQ deposit methods: How can I make a deposit at MrQ?

When you register your new account using the MrQ promo code , you'll need to deposit at least £20 as a condition for releasing 75 free spins. You will be happy to know that there are more than a handful of payment methods accepted for deposits, as outlined in the table below:

Deposit method Min. deposit Max. deposit Fees Processing time Visa Debit £10 £2,000 £0 Instant Mastercard Debit £10 £2,000 £0 Instant PayPal £10 £5,500 £0 Instant Bank Transfer £10 £10,000 £0 Instant Pay by Mobile £10 £30 daily £0 Instant

All deposits are processed instantly with zero fees. Only debit cards are accepted for card payments. Based on our tests, Visa debit cards tend to process more reliably than other options.

Pay by mobile

MrQ lets you pay through your phone bill with EE, O2, 3, Vodafone, GiffGaff, Tesco Mobile, Virgin Mobile, BT Mobile, Plan.com, Plusnet Mobile, Lyca Mobile, and Utility Warehouse. You can add funds directly to your casino account, and the amount either comes off your pay-as-you-go credit or appears on your next monthly bill.

This payment method is super secure, and SMS verification is provided for every deposit. You'll also receive text updates to help you track your spending.

MrQ withdrawal methods: How long do payouts take at MrQ?

Cashing out your winnings at MrQ is a cinch. The minimum withdrawal across all methods is £10. Note that you may be required to send a copy of your mobile phone bill or a photo of your debit card for verification before requesting your first withdrawal.

Withdrawal method Min. withdrawal Max. withdrawal Payout speed Visa Debit £10 £10,000 3-5 days Mastercard Debit £10 £10,000 3-5 days PayPal £10 £5,000 Up to 6 hours Bank Transfer £10 £10,000 2-5 business days

PayPal offers the fastest withdrawal times at up to 6 hours, making it the best choice for players wanting quick access to their winnings. Pay by Mobile cannot be used for withdrawals.

Is MrQ trustworthy?

MrQ is a trustworthy gambling operator. You're in good hands with MrQ, as evidenced by:

Payments are SSL data encrypted for added protection

for added protection MrQ is fully licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission of Great Britain

Highly rated by current customers on Trustpilot (4.1/5)

Their slots and online casino games are thoroughly tested by certified, independent, third-party house

MrQ is an award-winning site – they were named EGR slot operator of the year in 2021, EGR Rising Stars Award in 2019, and BingoPort.com’s Player’s Choice Award in 2019

MrQ player reviews

Looking at real player feedback gives us a good picture of what it's like to play at MrQ. On Trustpilot, they shine with over 11,000 reviews and a solid 4.2 out of 5 stars. Players love that they get their winnings quickly – often the same day or next morning. Many also mention how easy the site is to use and the helpful chat support team.

Let's look at what people are saying on Reddit. Since 2018, thousands of players have shared their experiences. The biggest plus? MrQ keeps things simple with their bonuses. Unlike many other casinos that make you jump through hoops, MrQ lets you keep what you win from bonuses without complicated rules. Some players wish they had more payment options and live dealer games, but most seem happy overall.

Not all feedback is rosy. On Pissedconsumer.com, MrQ scores 1.9 out of 5. This beats most gambling sites on that platform, but there were some valid concerns, particularly around slow customer service. New players sometimes wait up to three days for account verification. However, these complaints show up much less on other review sites.

One happy player recently said on Trustpilot: “Very good easy to navigate website with generous free spins and fair wagering on bonuses and promotions. Excellent selection of game providers and lots of slots fun to be had and swift withdrawal times, everything you want is right here :)”

Overall, players love the MrQ promo code because it provides more bonuses than the standard welcome offer. The site provides quick payouts and straightforward bonus terms. According to real users, it could do better with more payment options and faster support responses.

Key facts & figures about MrQ

MrQ opened its virtual doors in 2018 as an online casino and bingo site. The company runs from its main office in St Albans, with another office in Malta. Under CEO Savvas Fellas, MrQ has grown to employ around 200 people across both locations. The site offers casino games and bingo rooms, with more than 900 different games.

Here are some key details about the company:

⭐ Parent Company: Lindar Media Limited

Lindar Media Limited ⭐ Founded: 2018

2018 ⭐ Main Office: St Albans, UK; Second Office: Birkirkara, Malta

St Albans, UK; Second Office: Birkirkara, Malta ⭐ UK Gambling Licence: 51250

51250 ⭐ Number of Games: 900+

900+ ⭐ Mobile Apps: Available for iOS and Android

Available for iOS and Android ⭐ Current Rating on Trustpilot: 4.3/5

4.3/5 ⭐ App Rating: 3.7/5 (App Store), 2.3/5 (Google Play)

3.7/5 (App Store), 2.3/5 (Google Play) ⭐ Number of Employees: Around 200

Around 200 ⭐ Awards: EGR Slot Operator of the Year 2021, EGR Rising Stars Award 2019, BingoPort.com Player's Choice Awards 2019

What should I do if the MrQ promo code doesn’t work?

If the promo code doesn’t work, please read through MrQ’s FAQ section on their website. You may be able to find help in this extensive catalogue of support. If you cannot find the answers in this section, contact their customer support system. This can be done in various ways.

MrQ customer support options

MrQ's support team is always online and ready to help through live chat. They respond quickly and can help with questions about accounts, games, or payments. The team is friendly and knows their stuff.

For me, there was a noticeable lack of hotline or phone number to call. Currently, only the following channels are available:

Email: support@mrq.com

Twitter (X): @mrqbingo

Live chat: Yes, available every day 9 am – 9 pm

MrQ promo codes FAQs

What is the promo code for MrQ? The MrQ promo code 2025 should be used when creating your account to give you access to 200 free spins in cash. Can I cash out winnings earned from the bonus? Yes, absolutely. Any winnings you receive while playing through the 75 free spins can be withdrawn. There are no wagering requirements at MrQ regarding their welcome bonus funds. Is MrQ safe and trustworthy? Yes, MrQ is a fully licensed, fully regulated online casino. They hold a license from the Gambling Commission of Great Britain and all their payments are SSL encrypted for added player protection. What Payment Methods are available at MrQ? MrQ allows you to deposit and withdraw from various popular payment methods, including MasterCard, VISA, PayPal, Bank Transfer, and Mobile.

MrQ promo code 2025 summary

Our MrQ welcome offer is the best code to use when signing up for MrQ. Instead of receiving 50 free spins with your first £10 deposit, you will get 200 across four days – a massive increase in bonus spins from the standard offer. As pointed out by the pros & cons below, it is the best value offer available when creating a new account at MrQ.

The user-friendly platform, quick withdrawal process (especially via PayPal), and transparent bonus terms make MrQ stand out in the crowded online casino market. With a stellar reputation backed by multiple industry awards and positive player reviews, claiming your MrQ promo code bonus is straightforward and rewarding.

In conclusion, the MrQ promo code offers exceptional value for new players in 2025, providing 200 free cash spins with no wagering requirements across four days. Unlike many competing offers, this exclusive Sportsmole promotion delivers four times the standard welcome bonus, with all winnings paid directly as withdrawable cash.

Pros No wagering: winnings from free spins paid in cash to your account balance Low minimum deposit: Just £20 is required Flexible: This offer can be used with the MrQ Bingo welcome bonus and other promos Cons Players get more elsewhere: Some competitors like Bet365 offer more free spins for the same deposit Short validity: Free spins expire in 48 hours