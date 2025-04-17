Betfred promo code 2025: Claim the £50 free bets sign up offer

The Betfred promo code 2025 gives new users £50 in free bets when they bet just £10. Find out how to claim this Betfred sign up offer, and discover other key details of betting with this top UK bookmaker on Sportsmole.

Betfred Promo Code 2025 – Quick summary of offers

The Betfred promo code allows new players to get great welcome bonuses on sports, casino, poker and bingo with the BetFred promo code. Here's a closer look at the various offers:

Betfred sign up offers Offer details Promo code Sports welcome offer Bet £10, Get £50 Show code BETFRED50 Casino bonus Bet £10, Get 200 free spins Show code BETFRED50 Live casino offer Get 5 Gold Chips Show code BETFRED50 Bingo tickets £10 in any of the bingo rooms Show code BETFRED50 Poker offer 200% matched deposit bonus up to £1,200 Show code BETFRED50

Terms & conditions of the BetFred sports sign up offer

You must enter the BetFred promo code during signup

New UK customers only

New players must deposit at least £10 on the first deposit

Only the first qualifying bet placed after registering counts

Must bet at least £10

The odds must be 2.00 (evens) or greater

Void or cancelled bets do not count

Bets on Tote or Virtual markets do not count toward the promo

By cashing out your qualifying bet, you forfeit the promotion and will not receive the free bets

Your £50 in free bets will be credited within 10 hours of settling your qualifying bet

How to sign up and claim the Betfred promo code

The Betfred registration process involves five clearly marked stages: Account, Personal, Contact, Address, and Settings. Each stage is essential for setting up your betting account correctly and ensuring you receive your welcome bonus. I'll walk you through Betfred's official sign-up process below:

Step 1: Account Setup

Visit www.betfred.com through any of the links in this article to access the signup page

Enter your email address, which must be unique and not associated with any existing Betfred account

Create a username that will identify your account (as shown in the screenshots, something like “example123”)

Choose a secure password for your account

Tick the box confirming you're over 18 and accept Betfred's Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, and other regulatory policies

Step 2: Personal Information

Select your title (Mr, Mrs, Miss, or Ms) from the options provided

Enter your first name and last name exactly as they appear on your identification documents

Input your date of birth using the DD/MM/YYYY format (you must be 18+ to register, as indicated by the age verification icon)

Step 3: Contact Details

Provide your telephone number with the correct country code (default is +44 for UK)

Select and answer a security question that will help verify your identity if needed

This information remains secure and is only used when Betfred needs to contact you

Step 4: Address Verification

Enter your postcode or full address in the search box

For UK residents, the system will attempt to verify your address automatically

If you're outside the UK, click the “Outside the UK?” link for alternative verification steps

This verification is crucial for account security and regulatory compliance

Step 5: Final Settings

Choose your marketing preferences (email, SMS, or opt out completely)

Select your preferred currency (default is GBP – British Pound)

Enter your Betfred promo code in the dedicated popup window to claim your £50 in free bets

The promo code must be entered at this stage to qualify for the welcome offer

Once you've completed all five stages and entered the promo code, you'll be ready to make your first deposit of at least £10 and place your qualifying bet to trigger the welcome bonus.

Betfred welcome offers breakdown: Sports, casino & live casino

Betfred has several welcome offers available to new customers to choose from. Each offer targets different sections of the Betfred platform and comes with specific terms that potential users should understand before registering. We'll get into the details below.

BetFred Sports welcome offer: £50 in free bets

The primary Betfred sports welcome offer provides new customers with £50 in free bets after placing a £10+ bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater within 7 days of registration. The free bets are divided into three £10 free bets for regular sports markets and two £10 for accumulators with 4+ selections. These bet credits typically appear in your account within 10 hours of your qualifying bet settling.

Here's what else you need to know:

Eligibility : New UK, Ireland, and Gibraltar residents aged 18+ only

: New UK, Ireland, and Gibraltar residents aged 18+ only Deposit Requirement : First deposit must be at least £10 via Debit Card only (e-wallets and prepaid cards do not qualify)

: First deposit must be at least £10 via Debit Card only (e-wallets and prepaid cards do not qualify) Expiration : All free bets expire 7 days after issuance

: All free bets expire 7 days after issuance Restrictions: Bets placed using free bets, on Totepool, Virtual Sports, or bets that are cashed out do not qualify

Betfred Casino welcome offer: 200 free spins

For those interested in slots, Betfred Casino offers new customers 200 free spins after playing £10 on eligible slots in the first 30 days of registering. The key details include:

Exclusions : Stakes on Card Games, Live Casino, Scratchcards, Table Games, or Video Poker do not count

: Stakes on Card Games, Live Casino, Scratchcards, Table Games, or Video Poker do not count Timing : Free spins credited within 48 hours of completing requirements

: Free spins credited within 48 hours of completing requirements Free Spins Options : Choose between: 50 Free Spins on Age Of The Gods at £0.20 per spin 100 Free Spins on Better Wilds at £0.10 per spin 200 Free Spins on Age Of The Gods God of Storms 2 at £0.05 per spin

: Choose between: Validity Period: Free spins expire after 7 days

Live Casino welcome offer: 5 Gold Chips

For live dealer enthusiasts, Betfred offers a rather disappointing bonus of £5 in Golden Chips after staking £10 on live casino games within the first 7 days of registering. Here are the other boxes that need to be ticked:

Chip Options : Choose between 50 × £0.10, 10 × £0.50, or 5 × £1 Golden Chips

: Choose between 50 × £0.10, 10 × £0.50, or 5 × £1 Golden Chips Game Selection : Chips can be used on Live Roulette, Live Blackjack, and Game Shows

: Chips can be used on Live Roulette, Live Blackjack, and Game Shows Acceptance Period : 3 days to accept Golden Chips once credited

: 3 days to accept Golden Chips once credited Validity : Chips expire 7 days after acceptance

: Chips expire 7 days after acceptance Game Restrictions: Roulette stakes covering more than 65% of the board won't contribute toward requirements

Bingo welcome offer: £10 free bingo tickets bonus

For bingo enthusiasts, Betfred offers a straightforward matched bonus of £10 in bingo tickets after staking £10 on bingo. To take advantage of this offer, players must sign up with Betfred, create a Bingo Chat name, stake £10 cash on bingo tickets within 30 days. Once done, the credits are automatically added to your account. Here's what else you need to know about the free tickets:

Acceptance : Must accept the bonus via the Bonus Message after loading any bingo room

: Must accept the bonus via the Bonus Message after loading any bingo room Wagering Requirement : Bonus funds must be wagered once to make winnings withdrawable

: Bonus funds must be wagered once to make winnings withdrawable Restrictions : Cannot be used on Side Games or in the Stargazing Bingo room

: Cannot be used on Side Games or in the Stargazing Bingo room Exclusions: Play with existing bonus funds or free tickets doesn't count toward the staking requirement

Poker welcome offer: 200% deposit match

Betfred's poker welcome package is extremely valuable, at a 200% matched deposit bonus up to €1,200 (approximately £1,000) for dedicated poker players, plus ongoing rewards. For example, if you deposit €50 deposit, your €100 bonus is released gradually in €5 increments for every 750 Betfred Club points earned. To participate, however, you simply need to make a €10 (approximately £8.50) deposit.

Here are some other key details about the offer:

Points Accumulation : Earn 30 Club points for every €1 paid in rake or tournament fees

: Earn 30 Club points for every €1 paid in rake or tournament fees Redemption Period : 30 days from first deposit to unlock as much of the bonus as possible

: 30 days from first deposit to unlock as much of the bonus as possible Cash Status : Each €5 increment is credited as real cash that can be played with or withdrawn

: Each €5 increment is credited as real cash that can be played with or withdrawn Progress Tracking: Monitor bonus status in the dedicated “Bonus” section of the Poker Lobby

Additionally, new players can benefit from “New Player Missions” during their first week, offering over €20 in rewards, including tournament tickets, free spins, and casino bonuses, by completing daily tasks like playing in Twister tournaments or cash games.

Betfred’s banking methods | Deposits, withdrawals, limits & delays

Betfred offers a comprehensive range of secure payment options for both deposits and withdrawals in GBP. All transactions are protected by advanced encryption technology to ensure the safety of your funds.

Payment methods Deposits Withdrawals Min Fee Processing Time Bank transfer Yes Yes No min Free Instant Visa Yes Yes £5,00 Free Instant Paypal Yes Yes £85,00 Free 1 – 2 days PaySafeCard Yes Yes £5,00 Free Instant Neteller Yes Yes £5,00 Free Instant Skrill Yes Yes £5,00 Free Instant

All deposit methods are instant and free of charge. Withdrawal times may vary depending on your bank and chosen payment method, with e-wallets typically offering the fastest processing times.

Betfred sports betting overview

Once you've got your welcome bonus free bets, you won't have trouble finding something to bet on. All the major betting sports are covered, such as Racing, Rugby, Football and Tennis. Here is a list of all the sports that you can currently bet on at Betfred:

🏈American Football

⚾Baseball

🏀Basketball

🥊Boxing

🏏Cricket

🚲Cycling

🎯Darts

🏎️Formula 1

⛳Golf

🏒Ice Hockey

🏉Rugby League

🎽Rugby Union

🎱Snooker

🎾Tennis

🥋UFC

🏐Volleyball

Within each of the main sports, all the major competitions are covered, while there are plenty of minor competitions that can be bet on too. What's more, there's excellent market variety. For example, on each and every Premier League football match, there are over 100+ betting markets to choose from, including accumulator betting, in-play betting, futures betting, and the usual single markets, tackle things like player parlays, in-game statistics, and the outrights.

Virtual sports betting & racing markets

Betfred offers an extensive range of virtual (or “scheduled“) sports betting options. With virtual sports, users can enjoy immersive and realistic betting experiences around the clock, ensuring continuous action through scheduled events and diverse betting markets. BetFred's virtual sports categories include:

Dash Horses & Dash Greyhounds

Football

Motor Racing, Speedway, and Cycling

Darts

Special betting markets

Betfred offers a variety of special betting markets beyond traditional sports, catering to those interested in entertainment, politics, and novelty events. These markets include options to bet on award shows, reality TV competitions, and unique categories.

Some popular examples include:

TV Shows : Bet on outcomes for shows like Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity, and Love Island

: Bet on outcomes for shows like Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity, and Love Island UK and USA Awards : Markets for events such as the Sports Personality of the Year or the Mercury Music Prize

: Markets for events such as the Sports Personality of the Year or the Mercury Music Prize Novelty Bets : Wager on fun and unexpected markets like predicting the Next James Bond

: Wager on fun and unexpected markets like predicting the Next James Bond Music and Politics: Additional markets cover elections, chart-topping hits, etc.

Best betting features at BetFred

Bet Builder – Customisable Bets

Betfred ups the ante with its innovative #PickYourPunt feature, empowering bettors to design personalised wagers that match their exact predictions. This sophisticated betting tool breaks free from traditional betting constraints, letting you merge multiple markets within a single sporting event.

Instant Cash Out – Take Profits Early

When it comes to sports betting features, nothing beats the usefulness of the Cash Out feature. It helps punters lock in a profit when their selections are proceeding well. On the other hand, you can cut your losses if you already know a stat during in-play or pre-match. Even better, the feature allows instant payout of cashed-out bets into your Betfred Sports balance.

Live Betting & Streaming

Betfred offers a dynamic and engaging in-play betting experience across a wide variety of sports. From football, cricket, and tennis to niche options like darts and table tennis, there’s something for everyone. For instance, football enthusiasts can bet on live matches from major leagues or smaller competitions like club friendlies or youth tournaments. Cricket fans can enjoy real-time betting during matches like the SA20 league or international U19 games.

Each live-betting market is enriched with detailed statistics and live updates to help you make informed decisions. While live streaming is not always available, Betfred compensates with real-time data such as team form, player performance, and match progress. Popular in-play betting markets include match results, over/under goals, next goalscorer, and specific events like penalties or corners in football.

Betfred Insights – Expert Tips & Predictions

Betfred Insights provides daily betting predictions, tips, and interviews with Betfred ambassadors. The platform features regular horse racing tips, Premier League match previews, and golf tournament analysis, alongside updates on the latest promotional offers. The editorial team publishes multiple articles daily covering sports, politics, and TV specials while keeping users informed about new products and exclusive promotions across all Betfred services.

Betfred promotions for existing customers

Betfred offers other sports promotions in addition to the sign-up offers, including promotions in racing and virtual sports and seasonal offers for the most popular annual events in football, darts, tennis, and golf. Let's get into our favourite ones below.

Pick Your Punt Builder

The ‘Football – Pick Your Punt Builder Offer' is an interesting Betfred no-deposit bonus for existing players, available on selected football matches and allows you to place a Pick Your Punt Builder bet of up to four selections and get 50% of your stake back as a free bet if you lose.

Double Delight Goalscorer bonuses

There's also Betfred's famous ‘Double Delight/Hat-trick Heaven' offer, which means that you'll be paid out at double odds if the player you bet on as first scorer goes on to score again. If they score a third, you'll be paid out at treble the odds.

Betfred Refer-a-Friend program

If you are a bingo fan, you will be happy to know that Betfred has a Refer-a-Friend scheme for the section. You will receive a £15 bingo bonus for every friend you refer to Betfred Bingo. They must register, deposit, and wager at least £5 on bingo games/tickets to release the bonus funds.

Other Betfred Promotions for Existing Customers

Betfred offers a range of promotions for existing customers, catering to various sports and events. Below are some of the ongoing offers:

Horse Racing – Rewards4Racing : Collect 1 Rewards4Racing point for every £1 staked on sports when you link your Rewards4Racing account to your Betfred account. Terms and conditions apply.

: Collect 1 Rewards4Racing point for every £1 staked on sports when you link your Rewards4Racing account to your Betfred account. Terms and conditions apply. Rugby Union – Double Delight : Place pre-match single bets on the First Tryscorer market for selected 2025 Six Nations games. If your bet qualifies, winnings are fulfilled in real cash and credited upon settlement. Terms and conditions apply.

: Place pre-match single bets on the First Tryscorer market for selected 2025 Six Nations games. If your bet qualifies, winnings are fulfilled in real cash and credited upon settlement. Terms and conditions apply. Cricket – Free Bet Club : Place 3+ in-play single bets (minimum odds of 1/2 or greater) on three different cricket matches across selected days. Earn free bets based on your average stake (minimum £0.50, maximum £10). These free bets are credited within 24 hours of the promotion's end and must be used within 48 hours. Terms and conditions apply.

: Place 3+ in-play single bets (minimum odds of 1/2 or greater) on three different cricket matches across selected days. Earn free bets based on your average stake (minimum £0.50, maximum £10). These free bets are credited within 24 hours of the promotion's end and must be used within 48 hours. Terms and conditions apply. Virtual Sports Offers: Promotions like the “Free Bet Club” reward players who stake across multiple virtual sports events, while “Virtual Weekly Rewards” offer additional benefits based on weekly stakes.

Betfred mobile app – Is it worth a download?

The Betfred app (called Betfred Sports, Casino & Games on the app stores) offers a seamless betting experience across iOS and Android devices. With a clean interface and quick navigation, users can access all the same features as the desktop site, including live betting, cash out, and bet builders. The app maintains excellent performance even during peak betting times and provides push notifications for bet settlements and promotional offers.

Betfred currently operates more than 1,600 betting shops in the UK. They are also available and have a well-known reputation on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Source Rating Reviews Downloads User comments Google Play Store 4/5 8.62k 500k+ “The latest update has improved the ease of use and speed of pages loading. Good range of sports and offers”



– Eric Mitchell – 4/5 App Store 4.4/5 31k 650k+ “I have had a very good experience with the Betfred app. I took advantage of the promotional offer, I bet £10 on a horse, and it won. After that my free bets was added to my account after a few hours, happy days. I like that the race cards for the horse racing meetings are separate, and you can navigate through the race card very easily.”



– Steve Matthews – 5/5

Betfred promo code vs competitors

Compared to Ladbrokes, Planet Sport Bet, William Hill, and Bet365, Betfred provides a competitive deal. See a side-by-side comparison below:

UK Bookmakers Bonus amount Min. bet Min. odds Free bets expiry BetFred offer Get £50 Bet £10 2.0 (evens) or greater 7 days Ladbrokes offer Get £20 Bet £10 1.5 (1/2) or greater 7 days Planet Sport Bet offer 50% money back up to £25 Bet £25 1/1 (2.0) or greater 7 days Bet365 offer Get £30 Bet £10 1.2 (1/5) or bigger 7 days William Hill bonus Get £60 Bet £10 1.5 (1/2) or greater 7 days

Among these, the William Hill bonus stands out with £60 in free bets from a £10 deposit, offering the highest bonus amount. If you want to maximise free bet value, William Hill's offer is unparalleled.

However, if you prefer to bet a smaller amount to receive your free bets, Ladbrokes’ £5 deposit requirement is half that of most others.

For those prioritising betting flexibility on games, Bet365's minimum odds of 1.2 are more favourable than the industry standard of 1.5 odds (1/2) or greater.

Betfred safety & reputation

Betfred has been a prominent name in the betting industry since 1967, operating both online and through over 1,600 betting shops in the UK. It is licensed and regulated by reputable authorities, ensuring compliance with industry standards. Here are some of the key safety details:

Regulatory Compliance:

Licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the UK Gambling Commission (Account Number: 39544).

Holds additional licensing from the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner (Gaming RGL No. 036 & Betting RGL No. 038).

Responsible Gambling:

Offers tools such as deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and reality checks to help users manage their betting activity.

Collaborates with organizations like GamCare, GAMSTOP, and BeGambleAware to provide support for responsible gambling.

Betfred employs encryption technology to safeguard personal and financial data and supports secure payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. These measures reflect adherence to safety and operational transparency. With a long history in the industry, Betfred focuses on compliance, user protection, and promoting responsible gambling practices.

Responsible gambling features

Betfred is committed to promoting responsible gambling and providing support for players who may need assistance. They offer various responsible gambling tools, including:

Deposit limits: Set daily, weekly, or monthly limits on your deposits

Set daily, weekly, or monthly limits on your deposits Time-outs: Take a break from betting for a period of 24 hours to 6 weeks

Take a break from betting for a period of 24 hours to 6 weeks Self-exclusion: Exclude yourself from betting for a minimum of 6 months

Exclude yourself from betting for a minimum of 6 months Reality checks: Set up notifications to remind you how long you've been playing

Set up notifications to remind you how long you've been playing Account tracking: Monitor your betting activity and spending patterns

Betfred customer support options

Betfred’s reputation continues to grow thanks to its excellent customer service. We found that we got through to a customer service agent through live chat within a few minutes. We then tried again at a different time to further gauge its responsiveness, and it was a similar timeframe. We certainly advise using their live chat if you have any issues.

There was a bit of a waiting time when contacting Betfred via phone, but this was a fairly rapid process, and it might be easier to contact them this way in some instances. Here are the various ways you can get in touch with Betfred:

💬 24/7 Live Chat Support

📞 Phone: 0800 028 7747 (8 AM – 8 PM)

💻 Email: Support@betfred.com

📝 Form – Betfred contact form

𝕏 Twitter – @BetfredHelp

🔍 Visit our Betfred Help and FAQ sections

Recap of the Betfred promo code

The Betfred promo code unlocks a substantial welcome offer of £50 in free bets after placing just a £10 qualifying wager. This represents excellent value compared to competitors, giving you 5x your initial stake in bonus funds. The free bets are structured as 3 x £10 bets usable on any sport, plus 2 x £10 bonus bets specifically for accumulators, providing versatility for different betting strategies.

Remember to enter the promo code during registration to ensure eligibility. You cannot get the welcome bonus with no deposit. Your qualifying £10 bet must be placed at odds of 2.0 (evens) or greater, and once settled, your free bets will be credited within 10 hours. These free bets expire after 7 days, so be sure to use them promptly. This sign-up offer makes Betfred an attractive option for new customers looking to maximise their initial betting experience.

Betfred promo code FAQs

Can I withdraw my free bets at BetFred? Sadly, the free bets cannot be withdrawn. You must use your free bets to wager. Once you've used your free bets, should you receive any winnings, then you can make a withdrawal. To confirm, you cannot withdraw the free bets as cash. They must be used. If they are not used within seven days, the free bets will expire. What can I do if the promo code doesn't work? If you find that your Betfred promo code is not working when signing up, please contact their customer service before finalising your signup. You can get in touch with Betfred through live chat, email, social media or via a phone call. Live chat tends to be the best route, as you seem to get into an agent much quicker. Do I need a promo code for Betfred? You can use the Betfred promo code to claim free horse racing bets for the Grand National. The bonut bets will be credit into your account once you deposit and place a minimum wager of £10. The free bets are available on any Aintree Festival race at odds of 1/1 (evens) or longer. GN specials usually include ante-post bets, non-runner no bet guarantee, and boosted each-way places. Does Betfred Have a promo code for the Grand National? Yes, Betfred typically offers the standard BETFRED50 promo code, which can be used during the Grand National. While they may introduce special Grand National-specific promotions closer to the event, new customers can use the regular welcome offer to get £50 in free bets when betting on the Grand National or any other race. Just place your qualifying £10 bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater to claim the offer. Does Betfred offer coupons to players? Yes. Betfred provides new customers with coupons (essentially promo codes) they can apply when signing up. Existing players can also receive a coupon to apply when making a deposit to get a reload bonus. Can I play Irish Lottery on Betfred? Yes, Betfred offers Irish Lottery betting with Daily draws, multiple bet types available, competitive odds, and quick result verification. Does Betfred offer promo codes to existing customers? Betfred occasionally provides promo codes to existing players, especially for upcoming or seasonal events such as the Cheltenham Festival, World Cups, or Olympics. You may also receive a special bonus code on your birthday or anniversary for joining Betfred. That said, most promotional offers available to existing customers don’t require a code to be redeemed, as they often include features like accumulator insurance, odds boosts, and acca offers.