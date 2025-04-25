EasyBet bonus code & sign up offer 2025 | Get £20 in free bets

The EasyBet bonus code for UK customers unlocks £20 in free betting credits. I’ve looked at this offer today, as well as the quality and depth of their sportsbook. We'll get into it now.

EasyBet UK bonus code & offers overview April 2025

Easybet sign up offers Bonus details Code Sports welcome offer Bet £20, Get £20 in free bets Activate EB30 Horse Racing Club Get a £10 free bet each week Activate EB30

How to claim the EasyBet sign up offer

New customers can register for EasyBet UK and take advantage of their offer using a few simple steps. You can either go directly to their website and enter the code EB20 when you sign up or select “join” from the promotions tab, which will do it automatically.

Firstly, go to easybet.net by clicking any of the links in this article, or the coupon at the top of this page Select sign up or go directly to the promotions tab at the top of the home page Under the welcome promotion, tap “join now.” When prompted, enter your name, e-mail address, DOB, username, and email on the first page alongside the code, and you will receive your betting credits when you make your first deposit of £20 To take advantage of the EasyBet bonus code for UK customers, you can enter EB20 on the first sign-up page

What to do if the EasyBet bonus code doesn’t work

The EasyBet sign-up offer UK customers can use is specific only to customers in the UK or ROI. If you have entered the code and you do not see the credits in your account, it can take up to 24 hours for the bonus credits to appear.

If you think you're in good standing and there's been a bug with your registration, you can contact customer support via various communication channels. I've listed them at the end of this article in the customer support section.

EasyBet welcome offer details

When you qualify for the EasyBet £30 in free bets offer, it's important to understand how these credits are distributed. Rather than receiving a single £20 free bet, EasyBet provides 4 separate £5 free bets, each designated for specific markets:

Soccer Markets Free Bet (£5)

Can be used on any football market

Perfect for Premier League, Champions League, or international matches

Valid for both pre-match and in-play football betting

Applicable to singles, accumulators, and Bet Builders

Horse Racing Free Bet (£5)

Available for any horse racing event

Can be used on UK, Irish, and international racing

Valid for win or each-way bets

Applicable to both day-of racing and ante-post markets

Multiple Bet Free Bet (£5)

Must be used on accumulator bets

Minimum of two selections required

Can combine different sports in one bet

Great for building higher-odds combinations

Terms & Conditions of the EasyBet sign up offer

Each free bet must be used in full (cannot be split into smaller stakes)

Free bets expire after 7 days from issuance

Winnings from free bets exclude the free bet stake

Minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) apply to free bet usage

Overview of Easybet's sports betting markets & options

If you want to get an idea of the sports betting options at EasyBet UK, you can find a selection of their markets on the left-hand side of the homepage. The top five markets are football, horse racing, golf, tennis, and greyhound racing. Although they have niche markets like TV specials, there are still less than 20 sports available to bet on—but again, this is something I expected to see given that they only launched in the UK a matter of weeks ago.

The rest of their sports markets are directly underneath, but the list also includes the top markets, so at first glance, I got the impression there were more available. Although EasyBet does not directly sponsor any sports teams or competitions, it has the might of recognizable UK airline EasyJet behind it and a Cypriot billionaire.

I think it has significant scope and potential to grow into the UK market if they add a few more markets and look to expand their visibility with a sponsorship or two. Bankroll, advertising, and commercial presence will not be an issue for EasyBet, and for new gambling companies looking to launch in the UK, this is often a huge part of the battle.

Overview of EasyBet's Exchange Platform

EasyBet sets itself apart from traditional bookmakers by operating as a betting exchange, powered by the established Matchbook platform. Unlike conventional sportsbooks where you bet against the house, EasyBet's exchange model allows customers to bet directly against each other through a peer-to-peer system.

How the EasyBet Exchange Works

Users can both ‘back' (bet for) and ‘lay' (bet against) outcomes

Odds are typically more competitive than traditional bookmakers

Prices are set by users rather than the bookmaker

The platform matches users who want to back and lay the same outcome

Commission Structure

EasyBet takes a small commission on winning bets only, which is how the platform generates revenue instead of building margins into the odds like traditional bookmakers. This commission-based model often results in better overall value for bettors, particularly on popular markets where there's high liquidity.

Benefits of Exchange Betting

Generally better odds than traditional bookmakers

Ability to lay bets (bet against outcomes)

More control over your betting strategy

Opportunity to trade positions before events finish

Higher limits on popular markets

Offers for existing EasyBet UK customers

Currently, the EasyBet bonus code UK customers can use is their only welcome bonus – and the Horse Racing Club is their only current promotion for existing customers. If you sign up for their site and start using their easybet app, I recommend checking out the promotions tab every few days.

They will often introduce existing promotions for notable upcoming games, matches, or tournaments and try to encompass other sports betting markets within the scope of EasyBet's offers. Given that they are a new name in the iGaming world and have only started with their sportsbook, they do not offer casino gaming to find their feet in the market.

EasyBet Horse Racing Club offer

In addition to the EasyBet voucher code, which you can see below, there’s currently the Horse Racing Club for existing customers. While the welcome offer is a one-time promotion, the Horse Racing Club represents EasyBet's commitment to providing ongoing value for horse racing enthusiasts. This weekly promotion offers consistent rewards for regular racing bettors.

Qualification requirements Total weekly betting requirement: £30

Betting period: Monday to Sunday

Must include three specific bet types:

1 x £10 Back bet

1 x £10 Lay bet

1 x £10 Multiple bet (minimum 3 legs) Bet specifications All qualifying bets must be placed at odds of 2.0 (evens) or greater

Multiple bets must contain at least three selections

Both UK and international horse racing markets are eligible

In-play racing bets do not count towards the requirement

Free Bet Reward Amount: £10 free bet

Credited by: 11am the following Monday

Validity period: 7 days from receipt

Must be used in full on horse racing markets Weekly Cycle Starts: Monday 00:01 UK time

Ends: Sunday 23:59 UK time

Reward credited: Following Monday by 11am

No limit to number of weeks you can participate

Horse Racing Club terms & conditions

Opt-in required each week via the promotions page

Free bet stake not returned in winnings

Cannot be combined with other promotions

Void bets do not count towards qualification

EasyBet deposit & withdrawal methods

Payment method Deposits Withdrawals Min Fee Processing Time Bank Transfer Yes Yes £500 Depend 1 – 2 days VISA Yes Yes £10 Free Instant MasterCard Yes Yes £10 Free Instant Skrill Yes Yes £10 Free Instant Neteller Yes Yes £10 Free Instant Google Pay Yes Yes £10 Free Instant Apple Pay Yes Yes £10 Free Instant

Although EasyBet does cover most of the payment options, the lack of PayPal and other alternate payment methods could deter those looking to register for the first time. EasyBet offers a quick and easy route to deposit funds via other popular traditional digital methods. You don’t have to worry about getting charged if you deposit or withdraw using any of these methods.

I recommend going through the KYV process and verifying your identity—if you don’t do this before you withdraw a winning amount, you could face delays. This isn’t specific to EasyBet—it is industry-wide, so it’s better to get ahead of the curve and prepare for this eventuality.

EasyBet UK – What do the experts & users say?

While experiencing a site for yourself is usually the best measuring tool, weighing up what the experts have had to say doesn't do any harm. Although I have reviewed hundreds of casinos and sportsbooks over the last few years, sometimes it pays to get a first-hand account from people who have used the platform extensively.

This is why I recommend looking at the reviews gamers have left on sites like Reddit and TrustPilot and the iOS and Android stores where you can download the EasyBet app.

Platform Total Reviews/Downloads Rating Last User Comment 🟥 Reddit 50+ discussions N/A “Good odds but app stability could improve” ⭐ Trustpilot 150+ reviews 3.8/5 “Great odds but withdrawal times could improve” 📱 Google Play 500+ installs, 50+ reviews 4.2/5 “User-friendly app but occasional crashes on live bets”​ 🍎 App Store 43+ ratings, 10 reviews 3.0/5 “Needs improvement for betting features; odds are good”​

Given that the site only launched in October 2024, this does pose issues. For instance, there are several companies named EasyBet on the App Store. If you’re familiar with the easyJet colours of orange and white and the distinctive font, this is the app you’re looking for, designed by Xanadu Consultancy.

There’s minimal information on Reddit or TrustPilot, and the mobile app only has two ratings, which signal a 3/5 rating. Keep an eye on this over the next few months as more people sign up for the site and give their opinions.

Customer service at EasyBet

However, if you’re getting an error message and can’t find the information in the FAQ section, I recommend speaking directly to the customer service desk if it’s been longer than 24 hours. I’d also recommend contacting their customer service desk via live chat, which is what I did. It took me around 3 minutes to get a response.

Be aware that they’re only open during UK office hours and do not currently have a customer service phone number. You can also contact them via email at support@easybet.net or via their X, formerly known as Twitter or Instagram pages.

Personally, I’d stick to either e-mail or live chat. Hopefully, they will branch out the number of options available with either a dedicated customer service page on their X account or a phone number that people can call.

📧 Email: support@easybet.net​

support@easybet.net​ 💬 Live Chat: Available via the EasyBet website

Available via the EasyBet website 🐦 Twitter (X): @TeameasyBet

@TeameasyBet 📞 Phone: Not available

Responsible Gambling & Safety

EasyBet offers a variety of resources and features to help players who may have a gambling problem. These include direct links to GamCare where you can gain access to professional help if needed. The account restriction features offered are:

Account lockout

Custom self-exclusion

Net deposit limits

Gross deposit limits

EasyBet also offers tips on how to control your gambling habits, such as keeping track of the length of your gaming sessions, gambling in moderation, and not viewing gambling as a source of income. If you ever feel you may have developed a problem, contact GamCare now for help.

Fair Gaming & Data Security

EasyBet is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission under the name Triplebet Limited. Regulations by the UKGC ensure fair payouts and prohibit unfair practices. EasyBet offers resources to file complaints with gambling authorities if you so choose. The Alderney Gambling Control Commission's website is gamblingcontrol.org.

When it comes to protecting users' personal data, EasyBet is equipped with state-of-the-art SSL encryption technology, which encrypts all incoming and outing data from the site. This ensures that your financial details remain safe.

Additionally, each time you log in, EasyBet displays the last time that you accessed your account. This lets you see if anyone has logged in using your account credentials without your knowing. Always keep your password hidden and never share it with anyone else.

Conclusion: Was signing up with the EasyBet bonus worth it?

As you can probably already see from the branding, EasyBet is closely aligned with EasyJet, making it already a trusted household name. While new to the UK betting market, EasyBet is offering a welcome promotion that genuinely adds value for new users. Their sign-up offer of 4 x £5 free bets provides excellent flexibility across various sports and bet types, with one free bet to use on any sports market. The 7-day validity period gives bettors a few days to explore the platform's offerings, though not a huge amount of time (compared to bet365's 30-day validity period for example).

EasyBet should expand its payment options and customer service channels to match industry leaders; but nonetheless, its smooth interface and well-structured welcome bonus make it a worthwhile consideration for anyone seeking a new bookmaker. For a newcomer to the UK betting scene, EasyBet has built a strong foundation with its promotional offering, making its platform worth a test drive.

FAQs

Here are some of the most common questions people have been asking about one of the newest and most intriguing sportsbooks in the UK market.

Is EasyBet legit? Yes—although they only launched their site in October 2024, they are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and have reputable brand visibility attached to their flagship company, EasyJet. Can I use the EasyBet app on my iPhone? Of course, their app can be downloaded for iOS and Android devices, so you will have no issues playing on a tablet, iPad, or iPhone. You can also register via the mobile app for the EasyBet promotions discussed in today's piece. Does EasyBet operate outside the UK? Yes, although their main operation is in the UK, and the sportsbook is licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission, they also have a large customer base in South Africa and a growing presence in Irish and North American markets. What responsible gambling tools do EasyBet have available? A solid selection – including signposts to GamCare and GamStop. You can also set time and deposit limits and cooling-off periods. I’d recommend checking out their Safer Gambling page to read about them in more detail.