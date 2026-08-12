The best new betting sites in the UK in August 2026 are Betano, SBK, BetTOM, BetNero, 21LuckyBet, Quickbet and BetVickers. The bookmakers below hold valid UKGC licences, and we have deposited real money and tested withdrawals at each one.

We ranked these new betting sites by what matters to new customers opening a second or third account: the sign up offer and free bets, the odds quality, safety and fast withdrawals, so that you can compare the top UK bookmakers in one place.

Verified Betano 5 rating Up to £40 free bets Best for football betting Aston Villa official partner UKGC launch: May 2024 Sign up Read review Terms & Conditions UKGC #39576 | 18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet min £5 (up to £40) on Sports at 1/1+ odds within 3 days of registration. Should your first bet lose, get your initial stake up to £40 Free Bets for set markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Scroll down for T&Cs. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Terms and conditions apply Verified SBK 5 rating Get £40 in free bets Exchange-engine odds (best on this list) Dynamic cash out function UKGC launch: October 2024 Sign up Read review Terms & Conditions UKGC #48760 | New UK customers only. Min £20 first deposit using Debit Card or Bank Transfer. Place a bet of £20 at min odds of min odds of 3.0 (2/1) and get a £5 Bet Builder and £5 Multiple on settlement. A £10 Free Bet token after 24 hours. A further 2 x £5 Bet Builder token and 2 x £5 Multiple token after 48 hours. Minimum 3 legs. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Terms and conditions apply Verified Bet TOM 4.5 rating Get £25 back 38 sports + Best Odds Guaranteed on UK & Irish Racing Live streaming & cash out UKGC launch: September 2024 Sign up Terms & Conditions UKGC #64959 | Get 50% of first day losses refunded as a free bet up to £25. Max free bet per customer £/€25. Minimum of 3 bets of £/€10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger to qualify. Minimum first day losses of £10 to qualify. Full T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply Verified Betnero 4 rating Get £10 free bets 30+ sports (inclu. 9 eSports) Live streaming UK launch: March 2025 Sign up Terms & Conditions UKGC #48789 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY | 1ST DEPOSIT ONLY | MIN DEPOSIT £10 | QUALIFYING BET: MIN 10£, ON ANY ACCA OR BET BUILDER (2+ SELECTIONS) | MIN ODDS 6/4 (2.5) ON SELECTED SPORTS | 10£ FREE BET: 2+ LEG ACCA OR BET BUILDER (2+SELECTIONS), MIN ODDS 6/4 (2,5) | PROMO CODE BN10 | 7-DAY BONUS EXPIRY | BEGAMBLEAWARE.ORG |T&CS APPLY Terms and conditions apply 21LuckyBet 4 rating Get a £40 free bet Cash out on selected markets 50+ sports available UKGC launch: 2022 Sign up Read review Terms & Conditions UKGC: #39335 | New Players Only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet — one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full T&Cs Apply. Terms and conditions apply Verified Quickbet 4 rating Get £10 free bets 30+ sports (inclu. 11 eSports) Bet Mentor AI tool UKGC launch: October 2018 Sign up Read review Terms & Conditions UKGC #38758 | New players | Free bet minimum odds: 2.0 | Free bet value will be deducted from free bet winnings | BeGambleAware.org Terms and conditions apply Verified Planet Sport Bet 4 rating £10 free acca bet Weekly Bet Back for Loyal Players Bet Builder UKGC launch: March 2025 Sign up Read review Terms & Conditions UKGC #65109 | New UK customers only. Promo code ROCKET20. Min deposit £20. Place min £20 cash on an accumulator, min 3 selections at odds 2/1 (3.0)+, within 24 hours of sign-up. £10 free bet credited to use on football accas only (min 3, max 12 selections). Free bet credited by midday following bet settlement. 7-day expiry. Cashed out and void bets do not qualify. One per household/IP/email. Promotional period ends midnight 7 June 2026. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply Verified AK Bets 4 rating Get £100 free bets 25% ACCA Winnings Boost Superior Odds UKGC launch: March 2025 Sign up Terms & Conditions UKGC #65961 | New customers. Promo code AKACCA100. First bet must be a treble or higher on any sport, min 3 selections, min combined odds evens (2.0). 25% profit boost credited as free bet, max £100, within 24hrs of settlement. Free bet expires 7 days. Build A Bet, cashed-out and voided bets excluded. One per household/IP. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply Verified Betsuna 4 rating Get £50 free bets 30+ sports Acca Super Boost up to 100% UKGC launch: May 2026 Sign up Terms & Conditions UKGC: 39335 | New Players Only. Free bet – one-time stake of £/€/$50, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £/€/$200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply.New customers only. Min £20 bet at odds 2.00+. Max reward: One £10 Free Bet and two £5 Combo Free Bets. £10 Free Bet min odds 1/1 (2.00). £5 Combo Free Bets min odds 2/1 (3.0). Free Bets expire 7 days after credit. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply Verified BetVickers 4 rating Get £10 free bets Horse racing Best Odds Guaranteed 100+ football leagues UKGC launch: July 2025 Sign up Terms & Conditions UKGC #66877 | 18+. New Customers only. Min Deposit £10. Min Stake £10. Min Odds 1/1. The qualifying bet must be a single selection only. Free bet added on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. Free bet is a matched free bet of £10. Free bet expiry is 7 days. 1 Free bet offer per customer. Cashed out bets won’t apply. T&C’s apply. Terms and conditions apply Verified Bet442 4 rating Get £20 free bets 30+ sports 77% acca boost UKGC launch: May 2024 Sign up Terms & Conditions UKGC: 39483 | New customers only. Min £20 bet at odds 2.00+. Max reward: One £10 Free Bet and two £5 Combo Free Bets. £10 Free Bet min odds 1/1 (2.00). £5 Combo Free Bets min odds 2/1 (3.0). Free Bets expire 7 days after credit. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Terms and conditions apply Verified Swifty Sports 4 rating Get £20 free bets Best Odds Guaranteed on UK & Irish Racing Acca Boosts & Bet Builder UKGC launch: March 2022 Sign up Read review Terms & Conditions UKGC licence 58957 | New Customers. Min Deposit £10. Min Stake £10. Min Odds 1/1. The qualifying bet must be a single selection only. Free bet added on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. Free bet is a matched free bet of £20. Free bet expiry is 7 days. 1 Free bet offer per customer. Cashed out bets don’t apply. T&C’s apply. Terms and conditions apply Verified Hollywoodbets 4 rating Get £30 free bets Brentford sponsor, BOG on racing 24/7 live chat UKGC launch: January 2019 Sign up Terms & Conditions UKGC #53028 | Full T&Cs apply. Register an account and deposit £10+ using Visa/Mastercard. Get your stake back as a free bet, up to a maximum of £30, on your first qualifying acca to be settled as a loss. 1 per customer. Terms and conditions apply Verified talkSPORT BET 4 rating Get up to £30 in free bets Deep Premier League markets Trusted UK sports media brand UKGC launch: November 2024 Sign up Read review Terms & Conditions 18+ New customers only. Opt in deposit and bet min £10 (max £30) on any sports (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. Get your initial stake (up to £30) credited in Free Bets. Free Bets to be used on selected markets and expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly Terms and conditions apply Verified PricedUp 3.5 rating Get £20 in free bets Official partners of West Brom and Reading FC UKGC launch: September 2022 Sign up Terms & Conditions UKGC licence: 001776 | 18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive a 4x£5 Free Bets. Pre-game only. Free bets expire after 24 hours. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs & Max payouts apply. #ad Terms and conditions apply 36Vegas 5 rating Get up to £100 Free weekly rewards Acca bonuses UKGC launch: May 2025 Sign up Terms & Conditions T&C apply. Terms and conditions apply See more

Best new betting sites UK, ranked

Best new bookmaker Welcome offer Best feature Online UK launch Licence 1. Betano Bet £5+, get up to £40 Best for betting on the Premier League 2024 BV Gaming Ltd (39576) 2. SBK Bet £20, get £40 Best betting odds with exchange-engine pricing 2019 Smarkets Ltd (48760) 3. BetTOM 50% of first-day losses back up to £25 Best for same-day withdrawals and BOG on UK & Irish racing 2025 Bet Tom Ltd (64959) 4. Betnero Bet £10, get £10 Best for bet builders and accas 2025 Anakatech Interactive Ltd (48789) 5. 21LuckyBet Bet £20, get £40 Best for in-play betting and cashback 2022 ProgressPlay Ltd (39335) 6. Quickbet Bet £10, get £10 Best for eSports betting (11 titles) 2025 L&L Europe Ltd (38758) 7. Planet Sport Bet Bet £20, get £10 BOG on UK & Irish racing 2021 Planet Bet Ltd (65109) 8. AK Bets 25% winnings boost up to £100 Best for horse racing content and live streaming 2023 Akbo Ltd (65961) 9. Betsuna Bet £10, get £50 Best for acca boosts 2026 ProgressPlay Ltd (39335) 10. BetVickers Bet £10, get £10 Best independent bookie with weekly free bets 2020 J R & S Leisure Ltd (66877) 11. Bet442 Bet £20, get £20 Best for acca boosts and fast Visa withdrawals 2024 Betable platform (23328) 12. Swifty Sports Bet £10, get £20 Mobile-first acca building, BOG on UK & Irish racing 2022 Swifty Global (UK) Ltd (58957) 13. Hollywoodbets Bet £10, get £30 Best customer service, BOG on racing 2019 Hollywoodbets International UK Ltd (53028) 14. talkSPORT BET Bet £10, get up to £30 Best for Europa League markets 2024 BV Gaming Ltd (39576) 15. PricedUP Bet £40, get £20 Football price boosts 2024 Off Course Bookmakers Ltd (001776) 16. 36Vegas Acca insurance up to £136 back BOG from 8am and acca insurance 2025 36Gaming Ltd (66806)

Betano arrived in the UK in May 2024, and for football, the market depth is hard to beat. Premier League fixtures carry 200+ betting markets.

The Betano sign-up offer is a money-back deal, where new customers need to opt in, deposit and place a £5 bet on sports at odds of 1/1 or greater within 3 days. If your bet loses, you get your stake back in free bets up to £40.

On odds quality, Betano holds up against the established names. Across 10 Premier League matchday 38 fixtures checked in May 2026, Betano averaged 97.73% of the best available odds across all outcomes, marginally ahead of bet365 (97.20%) and Sky Bet (96.89%).

It offered the best or joint-best price on 9 of 30 individual outcomes. The average overround of 105.68% is the third-tightest in the market, behind only bet365 and Spreadex.

The main weakness is customer support. Live chat wait times were slow in testing, and Trustpilot reviewers flag the same issue consistently. Withdrawals are adequate but not fast by market standards.

Detail Value UK launch May 2024 Welcome offer Bet $5, get up to £40 in free bets if first bet loses Trustpilot 3.6/5 (340+ reviews) App ratings iOS 4.8/5 · Android 2.7/5 Sports covered 30 UKGC licence #39576 (Kaizen Gaming via BV Gaming)

Pros Aston Villa and UEFA Europa League sponsor Odds quality matches or beats bet365 across Premier League markets Bet boosts and Lucky Dip features 200+ markets on most football matches Best Odds Guaranteed on UK & Irish horse racing Cons Live chat wait times can be long PayPal, Skrill and Neteller excluded from qualifying deposits

2. SBK: Best new betting site for exchange odds quality

The SBK website is simple yet effective, featuring a cool design and a great user experience. Customer support runs via live chat (not 24/7), social media, and email.

Get started with the SBK promo code to unlock £40 in free bets as part of the welcome offer.

The exchange-engine pricing is the main reason to open an account. Odds are consistently better than traditional bookmakers, and the built-in price comparison tool shows you exactly how much better. The Fresh Legs feature protects football player bets by automatically rolling to the substitute if your selection is subbed off.

On the flip side, there are limited ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer.

Detail Value UK launch 2019 (Smarkets) Welcome offer Bet £20, get £40 in free bets Trustpilot 2.1/5 (280+ reviews) App ratings iOS 4.6/5 · Android 3.5/5 Sports covered 25 UKGC licence #48760 (Smarkets Ltd)

Pros Fresh legs feature protects football player bets Great in-play markets Cons Live chat not 24/7 Not a lot of promotions

3. BetTOM: Best new betting site for BOG on horse racing

BetTOM is one of the newest arrivals on this list, having launched in May 2025. It was co-founded by Paul Colley, previously CEO of BetGoodwin, alongside Tom Head, son of the Goodwin Racing founder. The same EveryMatrix platform that powers BetGoodwin runs underneath.

The welcome offer works as insurance rather than a traditional bonus: stake £10+ on three separate events at evens or better on your first day, and 50% of net losses come back as a free bet up to £25. Same-day withdrawals are the standard, not a premium feature.

38 sports is wider than most new operators. Horse racing is the core, with BOG on all UK and Irish meetings. NFL and NBA player prop markets go suprisingly deeper than most new UK bookies bother with.

Odds on football are below the market average. In our tests, BetTOM did not offer the best available price on any of 30 outcomes across ten Premier League fixtures.

Why open an account here? Same-day withdrawals and BOG racing from a team with industry pedigree. If you bet on horses and want your winnings fast, BetTOM delivers.

Detail Value UK launch May 2025 Welcome offer 50% cashback on first day (up to £25) Trustpilot 3.4/5 (500+ reviews) App ratings iOS 3.5/5 Sports covered 38 UKGC licence #64959

Pros Experienced industry team behind the product Best Odds Guaranteed on UK & Irish horse racing 38 sports, including strong US markets and player props Same-day withdrawals as standard Cons Odds below market average across Premier League markets Basic website design Limited payment options compared to larger bookmakers

4. Betnero: New UK mobile-first betting site for bet builders

Betnero is an Italian-rooted brand from Anakatech that went live in the UK in March 2025. It runs as a progressive web app rather than a native download, so there is nothing to install from the App Store.

The welcome offer is modest: a £10 free bet for a £10 qualifying stake, and the 6/4 minimum odds requirement is higher than most competitors’.

If you prefer bet builders and accas over single bets, Betnero is built for that. The bet builder and accumulator tools are the main selling points, with the qualifying bet for the welcome offer requiring a 2+ selection acca or bet builder at minimum odds of 6/4 (2.5).

The eSports section covers 9 titles, which is reasonable depth for a new entrant. Coverage across 30+ sports is solid.

Detail Value UK launch March 2025 Welcome offer Bet £10, get £10 free bet Trustpilot 1.9/5 (50+ reviews) App ratings N/A Sports covered 30+ UKGC licence #48789 (Anakatech)

Pros Good bet builder focus eSports betting Easy-to-use mobile site Cons Small welcome offer with high minimum qualifying odds No app

5. 21LuckyBet: New bookie for in-play betting and cashback promotions

21LuckyBet launched in 2022 under ProgressPlay and covers 50+ sports. Football is a clear priority, with a dedicated in-play tracker with live stats across matches for UK and international leagues far and wide.

The 21LuckyBet sign up offer requires a £20 qualifying bet, which is higher than most bookmakers on this list, but you get £40 back in a single free bet, so the higher stake is worth it. The winnings from the free bet carry a 1x wagering requirement before you can withdraw, and the token expires after 7 days.

Beyond the welcome offer, the bookie runs several ongoing promotions covering cashback, accumulators and match-specific free bets. Currently, there is no dedicated app, but the in-play interface works well on mobile. Customer support runs 24/7 via live chat.

Why open an account here? As detailed in the 21Luckybet review, the 2:1 return on your qualifying stake is hard to match, and the in-play product covers football fixtures with live stats and a match tracker.

Detail Value UK launch 2022 Welcome offer Bet £20, get a £40 free bet Trustpilot 1.7/5 App ratings Mobile site only Sports covered 50+ UKGC licence #39335 (ProgressPlay)

Pros Live stats and match tracker on every fixture 2:1 return on qualifying stake PayPal and Skrill accepted Cons No dedicated betting app No live streaming Low Trustpilot score

6. Quickbet: Best new eSports betting site with live streaming

Quickbet launched in early 2025 under L&L Europe, the operator behind All British Casino and Pub Casino. The standout is eSports: 11 games covered, including Dota 2, Valorant, and Counter-Strike, several with live streaming. That is the deepest eSports offering among the new UK bookmakers on this list.

The Quickbet sign up offer is a simple bet £10 at odds of 1/1 or greater and receive a £10 free bet once your qualifying bet settles. The free bet must be used within 24 hours.

The Bet Mentor tool suggests recommended bets based on your desired stake and target return. Football coverage spans 200+ markets on big matches. The website loads fast and the search tool finds specific teams instantly. Payments cover Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Trustly, Skrill and bank transfer.

The biggest absence is UK horse racing. Irish and international meetings are available, but if you bet on UK racing, Quickbet is not the bookie for you.

Why open an account here? eSports depth. If you bet on Dota 2, Valorant, or CS, Quickbet offers more markets and live streaming than most established UK operators.

Detail Value UK launch Early 2025 Welcome offer Bet £10, get £10 free bet Trustpilot 3.3/5 (168 reviews) App ratings iOS 4/5 Sports covered 30+ UKGC licence #38758 (L&L Europe)

Pros Bet Mentor tool Excellent eSports coverage (11 leagues) 24/7 customer support 200+ football markets on big matches Cons No UK horse racing Limited ongoing promotions No Best Odds Guaranteed

The Planet Sport Bet welcome offer is: bet £20 on a treble or higher (minimum 3 selections at 2/1 or greater) within 24 hours of signing up, and you get a £10 free bet to use on football accumulators. The free bet is credited by midday the day after your qualifying bet settles and expires after 7 days. It can only be used on football accas of between 3 and 12 selections.

The media brand behind it has been running since 1997, so there is publishing experience here, even though the betting arm is newer. Horse racing gets BOG on UK and Irish meetings. Payment options are limited (five methods), and there is no live chat.

Why open an account here? If you open with a football treble anyway, the £10 free acca bet costs you nothing extra to claim. The BOG racing and acca bonus round out a product that covers the basics well without trying to do too much.

Detail Value UK launch 2021 (media brand since 1997) Welcome offer £10 free football acca on first qualifying treble Trustpilot 1.7/5 (80+ reviews) App ratings iOS 2.9/5 · Android 1.9/5 Sports covered 26 UKGC licence #65109

Pros Daily odds boosts for specific events BOG on UK & Irish racing Live streaming for horse and greyhound racing Cons Odds not always the sharpest No live chat Only 5 payment methods

8. AK Bets: Best new horse racing betting site with live streaming

The AK Bets sign-up offer is one of the best betting offers for acca punters: place your first treble or higher on any sport (minimum 3 selections, combined odds of evens or better) and AK Bets will boost the profit by 25% as a free bet, up to £100. The free bet is credited within 24 hours of settlement and expires after 7 days.

AK Bets is a racing specialist, serving horse racing and greyhound punters with competitive odds, extensive market coverage, live streaming, and a useful content section (blog posts, expert tips, podcasts, videos).

The drawbacks include its limited payment methods and no live chat.

For punters who already have a general-purpose bookie and want a dedicated racing account, AK Bets fills that niche better than any other new UK operator. The Kennel Club promotion targets greyhound bettors specifically.

Why open an account here? You bet primarily on horse racing and want a bookie that treats racing as its main product rather than a sideshow.

Detail Value UK launch 2023 Welcome offer 25% profit boost on first treble+ (up to £100 free bet) Trustpilot 3.1/5 (225 reviews) App ratings iOS 3.2/5 · Android 1.9/5 Sports covered Racing-focused (horse + greyhound) UKGC licence #65961

Pros Dedicated racing content (blog, podcast, tips) Competitive racing odds Live streaming for horse and greyhound racing Cons Lack of variety with payment methods No live chat Few sports covered

9. Betsuna: New sportsbook for acca bettors with automatic boost up to 100%

Betsuna launched in May 2026 under ProgressPlay and covers 40+ sports. Beyond football and horse racing, the niche coverage is broad: Gaelic Football, Hurling, Netball, Biathlon, Futsal and Chess are all available, alongside strong MMA and Table Tennis depth.

The welcome offer is one of the better ratios on this list from a standard £10 stake. Bet £10 and get a £50 free bet back, with winnings subject to 1x wagering and a 7-day expiry.

The Acca Super Boost applies automatically to any 3+ fold acca at minimum odds of 1.5 per leg, scaling from 3% on a treble up to 100% on a 20+ fold. The site also runs ongoing cashback promotions across football, horse racing and other sports.

Why open an account here? A fresh platform with a strong welcome offer, niche sports coverage, and an acca boost that rewards punters who build bigger multiples.

Detail Value UK launch May 2026 Welcome offer Bet £10, get £50 free bet Trustpilot Too new to rate App ratings Mobile site only Sports covered 40+ UKGC licence #39335 (ProgressPlay)

Pros £50 free bet from a £10 qualifying stake Niche sports including Gaelic Football, Hurling and Netball Cashback and ongoing promotions Acca Super Boost up to 100% with no opt-in Cons No betting app No live streaming Brand new with no player reviews yet

10. BetVickers: Independent new bookie with weekly free bet club and BOG racing

BetVickers was founded in 1986 by former jockey Ian Vickers, who ran betting shops in the north east of England for nearly four decades before going online in 2020. That is a genuinely independent operator.

BOG applies from 9am on all UK and Irish racing. The Bet Club pays a £5 free bet weekly for staking £30 at odds of evens or better, which is one of the most realistic loyalty rewards on this list since most active punters will hit that threshold naturally. Football covers 100+ leagues worldwide.

The Trustpilot profile is unclaimed with only 6 reviews (2.3/5), so the score is not statistically meaningful. The app ratings are poor (iOS 1/5 at last check), which is a real issue for mobile bettors. No live streaming and limited payment methods are the other main gaps.

Odds on football are modest. BetVickers matched best available on just 2 of 30 outcomes in our May 2026 PL research.

Why open an account here? An independent bookie with a weekly free bet and BOG on racing.

Detail Value UK launch 2020 (online); family business since 1986 Welcome offer Bet £10, get £10 in free bets Trustpilot 2.3/5 (6 reviews) App ratings iOS 1/5 · Android N/A Sports covered 100+ football leagues, horse racing core UKGC licence #66877 Standout feature Weekly £5 free bet club (stake £30 at evens+), BOG from 9am

Pros Best Odds Guaranteed on UK & Irish racing from 9 am Weekly £5 free bet club for existing customers Competitive odds, often matching the market leaders 100+ football leagues Cons Football odds quality below average No live streaming Limited payment methods Customer support not available 24/7

11. Bet442: Best new betting site for acca boosts and fast Visa withdrawals

Bet442 migrated to the Betable platform in April 2026, refreshing the sportsbook infrastructure. The acca boost is the headline feature: 4% on a four-fold, scaling up to 77% on a 15-leg accumulator, capped at £11,000 in extra winnings. If you build big accas, that boost is among the most aggressive in the UK market.

The welcome offer requires a £20 qualifying bet (higher than most), split into one £10 free bet and two £5 combo free bets. 7-day expiry. No live streaming of any sport is the biggest gap. The Trustpilot score of 1.9/5 from 125 reviews is a concern, with complaints around website functionality, delayed payments, and funds not arriving as expected.

Football is the primary focus, with 1,000+ weekly events. A recurring Champions League promotion converts a £10 UCL bet at 2.00+ odds into a £10 Europa League free bet. Visa debit withdrawals were processed in under 10 minutes in our testing.

Why open an account here? The acca boost. If you regularly build 5+ leg accumulators, the scaling bonus adds bet value that most established bookies do not match.

Detail Value UK launch May 2024 (migrated to Betable platform April 2026) Welcome offer Bet £20, get £20 in free bets Trustpilot 1.9/5 (125 reviews) App ratings iOS 2.3/5 · Android 2.4/5 Sports covered 30+ UKGC licence #23328 (Betable platform)

Pros 77% acca boost on 15-leg multiples 24/7 live chat sub-10-minute Visa withdrawals Cons No live streaming

Swifty Sports is built for punters who bet on football accumulators from their phone. The app is fast, the in-play experience is stable, and the bet builder and acca boost tools are front and centre.

BOG applies to all UK and Irish racing meetings, with daily price boosts on selected races. Extra Places, Money Back Specials, and a greyhound free bet for regular punters add value without complexity.

Sports coverage is adequate at 20+ but narrower than the larger operators. No eSports, no motorsport, no novelty markets. No live streaming of any sport is the biggest gap. Payment options are restricted to debit cards, Open Banking, and bank transfer, so no e-wallets. The Trustpilot score is 2.5/5 from just 60 reviews, and the operator hasn’t responded to negative feedback.

Football odds are not a strength. In our May 2026 odds comparison testing, Swifty had no best-price finishes.

Why open an account here? The case for Swifty is the mobile experience and BOG on racing, and good football accas.

Detail Value UK launch 2022 Welcome offer Bet £10, get £20 in free bets Trustpilot 2.5/5 (60 reviews) App ratings iOS 3/5 · Android [not yet rated] Sports covered 20+ UKGC licence #58957

Pros Fast, stable mobile app built for in-play and acca betting Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK & Irish horse racing Competitive odds on football and core sports 24/7 customer support via phone, chat, and email Cons Football odds below market average No live streaming for any sport Limited payment methods (& no e-wallets) Thinner coverage outside football and horse racing

13. Hollywoodbets: New UK betting site with Best Odds Guaranteed and 24/7 live chat

Hollywoodbets has been running in South Africa since 2000 but only reached UK bettors in 2019. The Brentford FC shirt sponsor has built its UK reputation on two things: BOG on horse racing and fast customer support.

The welcome offer returns your stake as a free bet up to £30 if your first qualifying acca loses: minimum 3 selections at 4/1+, minimum £10 stake, deposited via Visa or Mastercard. If you use an e-wallet, the welcome offer won’t trigger even though e-wallets work on the platform.

The ongoing promotions are among the best on this list: BOG on all British and Irish racing; acca profit boosts scaling to 70% on winning multiples across all sports; acca insurance returning your stake as a free bet up to £10 if a 5+ leg football acca has one losing selection; an early payout if your team pulls clear (2 goals up in football, 21 points in NFL, 20 points in NBA); and Missions, where completing tasks earns points for bonuses and free spins.

Live chat responses came in under 2 minutes during our testing, which is quicker than Bet365 and Betano in our experience. The Trustpilot score of 4.2/5 from 1,375 reviews backs this up, with the operator responding to 99% of negative reviews within 24 hours.

Detail Value UK launch 2019 Welcome offer Multiple offers available Trustpilot 4.2/5 (1,375 reviews) App ratings iOS 2.3/5 · Android [not yet rated] Sports covered 32 UKGC licence #53028 Standout feature BOG on racing, 24/7 live chat with sub-2-minute response times

Pros Sub-2-minute live chat responses (24/7) Diverse payment methods including e-wallets Best Odds Guaranteed on horse racing Cons No live streaming Not the best odds in the market

14. talkSPORT BET: New UEFA Europa League betting site from a trusted radio brand

talkSPORT BET is operated by BV Gaming, the same company behind Betano and BetVictor. The platform launched in 2024 with Ally McCoist as brand ambassador. UEFA Europa League market depth matches the biggest operators, which is the main draw.

The talkSPORT Bet sign-up offer is bet £10 on any football market at odds of 1/1 or greater and get up to £30 in free bets. The free bets received are equal to your first bet amount up to £30. The free bets land 24 hours after your qualifying bet settles and everything expires after 30 days. No wagering requirements on the free bets.

26 sports are covered with more expected as the brand develops. The Trustpilot score is 3.4/5 from 782 reviews, with the operator responding to 100% of negative reviews within 24 hours, which is a strong engagement signal. Registration is fast. The brand name carries recognition even if the betting arm is new, and the BV Gaming infrastructure means the technology is proven.

Why open an account here? If you follow talkSPORT and want UEFA Europa League market depth from a platform you trust. The offer is modest but the product is solid on football.

Detail Value UK launch 2024 Welcome offer Bet £10, get up to £30 free bets Trustpilot 3.4/5 (782 reviews) App ratings iOS 3/5 · Android 2.8/5 Sports covered 26 UKGC licence #39576 (BV Gaming, same parent as Betano) Standout feature Deep UEFA Europa League markets, talkSPORT radio brand integration

Pros Established & trusted brand with a new betting arm Lots of markets, especially for the UEFA Europa League Strong range of sports covered Cons Restrictive live streaming options (compared to larger brands) Limited payment methods

PricedUP launched in the summer of 2024 and is one of the newest operators on this list. One selling point is its odds quality, which consistently sit at the higher end. Football price boosts are a strong point, with boosted prices on the biggest competitions of the day/week.

The welcome offer isn’t the best, with a high upfront qualifying bet of £40 needed to get the £20 in free bets. The free bets also expire after only 24 hours.

Live streaming covers horse racing and greyhound. 26 sports are available, with decent market depth on the popular ones. The website is functional but offers nothing distinctive.

PricedUP holds official partnerships with West Bromwich Albion and Reading FC, giving the brand some local football credibility beyond its racing roots.

Why open an account here? Competitive odds with a genuine acca-focused welcome offer, in-play markets on the major sports, and plenty of football price boosts. A reasonable line-shopping addition if you build accumulators.

Detail Value UK launch April 2024 Welcome offer Bet £40 get £20 free bets Type of bookie Sports betting & casino games Trustpilot 2/5 App ratings iOS 2.8/5 · Android 3.7/5 Sports covered 26 UKGC licence #001776 (Off Course Bookmakers Limited)

Pros In-play betting available on football, tennis and cricket Plenty of football price boosts Official partner of West Brom and Reading FC Cons No live chat No live streaming at time of writing

16. 36Vegas: New betting site with BOG racing and acca insurance

Run by 36Gaming Limited under UKGC licence 66806, 36Vegas launched in 2025 on the EveryMatrix platform and covers over 30 sports with football, horse racing and tennis at its core.

The welcome offer gives you up to £136 back on a 5-leg acca insurance bet, which works differently to a standard free bet, so it is worth reading the full terms before you claim it. Once you are an existing customer, the Bet Club, Acca Club and Bet Builder Club each deliver weekly promotions automatically, covering free bets, boosts and money-back specials depending on how you like to bet.

BOG runs from 8am on all UK and Irish racing, and payment options are limited to Visa and Mastercard debit only. An iOS app is available and Android users can access the full sportsbook through the mobile site. Customer support runs 24/7 via live chat.

Why open an account here? BOG from 8am and the acca insurance welcome offer suits any punter who regularly builds 5-leg multiples.

Detail Value UK launch 2025 Welcome offer Acca insurance up to £136 back Trustpilot 2.6/5 App ratings iOS only Sports covered 30+ UKGC licence #66806 (36Gaming Limited)

Pros iOS & Android apps available Bet Club, Acca Club and Bet Builder Club for existing customers BOG from 8am on UK and Irish racing Cons Visa and Mastercard only

Best new betting sites UK comparison | Winners across key categories

After reviewing each of the best new betting sites, it’s time to compare them and see which ones are the best in various categories.

Category Winner Best welcome offer Betsuna Best market selection Betano Best for football Betano Best for horse racing AK Bets Best exchange betting odds SBK Best football odds Betano Best live streaming BetGoodwin Best customer service Hollywoodbets Best site design/user experience Betano Best for UEFA Europa League talkSPORT BET Best mobile app Swifty Sports

Which new betting site should you sign up with next?

Biggest welcome offer → Betsuna (£50 for £10) and 21LuckyBet (£40 for £20)

→ Betsuna (£50 for £10) and 21LuckyBet (£40 for £20) Best odds → SBK. Exchange-engine pricing beats traditional bookmakers, and the comparison tool proves it

→ SBK. Exchange-engine pricing beats traditional bookmakers, and the comparison tool proves it Football → 21LuckyBet and Betano for market depth (200+ per Premier League game), Betsuna for acca boosts up to 100%

→ 21LuckyBet and Betano for market depth (200+ per Premier League game), Betsuna for acca boosts up to 100% Horse racing → AK Bets for content and live streaming, 36Vegas and BetTOM for same-day withdrawals and BOG, BetVickers for the weekly free bet club

→ AK Bets for content and live streaming, 36Vegas and BetTOM for same-day withdrawals and BOG, BetVickers for the weekly free bet club BOG on greyhounds too → BetGoodwin covers UK and Irish horse and greyhound, with live streaming for both

→ BetGoodwin covers UK and Irish horse and greyhound, with live streaming for both eSports → Quickbet. No other operator on this list is close on market depth or live streaming

→ Quickbet. No other operator on this list is close on market depth or live streaming Fast support → Hollywoodbets. Sub-2-minute live chat, 24/7

→ Hollywoodbets. Sub-2-minute live chat, 24/7 Loss-back or first-bet insurance → BetTOM (50% back on day-one losses), Planet Sport Bet (£10 free acca on first qualifying treble+)

→ BetTOM (50% back on day-one losses), Planet Sport Bet (£10 free acca on first qualifying treble+) Mobile betting → Swifty Sports for football accas, Betano for iOS app ratings (4.8/5)

→ Swifty Sports for football accas, Betano for iOS app ratings (4.8/5) UEFA Europa League depth → talkSPORT BET. Matches the biggest operators on Europa League markets via BV Gaming infrastructure.

All operators hold a current UKGC licence. Betano goes above and beyond as the best football betting site. Two or three accounts is the practical approach. Compare odds before each bet, and the welcome offers typically pay back your qualifying stake in free bets.

How to pick a new sports betting site

New UK bookmakers launch regularly, and not all of them are worth your time. Before signing up with a new sports betting site, these are the six main criteria to check:

UK Gambling Commission license

license Welcome offer and ongoing promos

and ongoing promos Odds quality

Sports and market variety

Payments

Customer support

Advantages of signing up with a new UKGC-licensed bookmaker

Once you’ve learned that the UKGC licenses a new bookmaker, you should compare their features to those of other bookmakers available in your region. Review the items above individually and see how the sports betting site fares against the competition.

In looking for a new UKGC-licensed bookmaker, you can:

Get better odds on your favourite sports bets

Take advantage of a welcome bonus and existing user promos

Use more preferred payment options with faster withdrawal times

Find a sports betting site with a better overall user experience

And since it’s best to shop around for the best lines before placing your wagers, having multiple accounts is a good idea. Especially if you currently only have one or two accounts on betting sites, it only makes sense to take advantage of more of them.

Why open an account now: the Premier League starts on 21 August

The 2026/27 season opens on Friday 21 August, when Arsenal host Coventry City at the Emirates, with the EFL underway a week earlier on 14 August and the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium on 16 August.

That makes right now the perfect time to open fresh accounts at new UK betting sites. You can grab several welcome offers in time to bet on the kickoff of the football season.

If you are opening two or three accounts, stagger them across the opening month rather than claiming everything in one weekend. Otherwise you are racing to use a stack of free bets through just a single week.

Opening multiple accounts at new betting sites responsibly

We recommend holding at least two or three accounts at betting sites so you can compare prices before each bet. That is sound value advice, but more accounts also means more deposit limits to set and more balances to keep track of, so it is worth being deliberate about each new site you choose to register at.

Every UKGC-licensed bookmaker on this page is required to offer daily, weekly and monthly limits, along with reality check reminders, time-outs and self-exclusion. Lowering a limit takes effect immediately, raising one triggers a cooling-off period first.

For independent support, the National Gambling Helpline is free at 0808 8020 133 and available 24 hours a day. There’s also live chat at gamcare.org.uk.

New betting sites we do not recommend Not every new name in the UK betting market deserves your deposit. Some operators lack the licensing that protects your money, others rely on payment methods that introduce unnecessary risk, and a few have already shut down. Here are the categories we actively steer readers away from. Unlicensed offshore bookmakers Any betting site that does not hold a current UK Gambling Commission licence is operating illegally when it serves UK customers. Without a UKGC licence, there is no requirement to segregate customer funds from business accounts, no mandatory responsible gambling tools, no independent dispute resolution, and no guarantee you will ever see your money again if something goes wrong. Stake.com is the highest-profile example. The crypto-focused operator ran a UK site through a white-label partnership with TGP Europe until March 2025, when it exited the UK market following UKGC enforcement action over compliance failures and a controversial marketing incident. Stake.com no longer operates in the UK, and UK IP addresses are now geoblocked from the global site. Punters who access offshore bookmakers through VPNs risk account closure, voided winnings, and zero regulatory recourse. Other unlicensed operators regularly target UK punters through social media advertising and affiliate links. If you cannot find a UKGC licence number on the site’s footer and verify it on gamblingcommission.gov.uk, do not deposit. Crypto-only betting sites Several newer betting sites operate exclusively through cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, typically under a Curaçao licence rather than UKGC regulation. We do not recommend these for UK punters, for several reasons. First, a Curaçao licence carries far weaker consumer protections than a UKGC licence. There is no requirement for fund segregation, and if the operator goes bust or refuses a payout, your options for recovery are extremely limited. Second, crypto deposits expose you to currency volatility: a £100 deposit in Bitcoin can be worth £80 by the time you withdraw, regardless of whether you won your bets. Third, winnings from crypto betting are not tax-free in the UK. Unlike traditional UKGC-licensed bookmakers, where betting winnings are exempt from tax, HMRC may classify crypto gains as capital assets subject to Capital Gains Tax, which most casual bettors do not realise until it is too late. If you want exchange-style pricing without the crypto risk, SBK and Betfair both offer that under full UKGC regulation. Gentleman Jim (closed 13 May 2026) Gentleman Jim closed permanently on 13 May 2026. The operator has confirmed that bets placed before closure will be honoured and remaining balances returned. The Trustpilot score at closure was 2.3/5 (156 reviews). We covered Gentleman Jim on this list while it was active but can no longer recommend opening an account. NRG Bet (closed 20 May 2026) NRG Bet ceased operations on 20 May 2026. The operator is now collaborating with Midnite, a UKGC-licensed sportsbook and casino, as a migration partner for displaced customers. The Trustpilot score stood at 2.1/5 from 147 reviews. NRG Bet previously featured on this list for its competitive odds, but with no welcome offer, no live chat, and now a confirmed closure, there is no reason to open an account. Prediction markets (Polymarket, Kalshi) Prediction markets like Polymarket have gained attention since the 2024 US presidential election, and UK punters sometimes ask whether they count as a new betting site. They do not, and we do not recommend them for UK users. Polymarket does not hold a UKGC licence and explicitly blocks UK residents from using the platform. It operates on cryptocurrency (USDC on the Polygon blockchain), and its contracts settle at $1.00 or $0.00, which the FCA classifies as binary options, a product banned for UK retail consumers since 2019. The Dutch regulator KSA threatened Polymarket with fines of €420,000 per week in early 2026, Belgium has blacklisted it, and the FBI raided the CEO’s home in November 2024 over an illegal betting investigation. Even setting aside the legal risk, prediction market winnings are not treated as tax-free gambling winnings in the UK. HMRC may classify them as capital gains or trading income, depending on your level of activity. If you want to bet on politics or novelty outcomes, UKGC-licensed operators like Betfair Exchange, Smarkets, and Paddy Power all offer political and specials markets under full UK regulation, with no crypto required and no tax complications.

Author’s pick: my favourite new betting site and why I keep coming back to SBK. The odds are verifiably better than the traditional bookmakers, the price comparison tool proves it in real time, and the Fresh Legs feature has saved me on football player bets more than once. The Trustpilot score is rough, and the lack of ongoing promotions is a genuine weakness, but if you care about getting paid more when you win, SBK is the bookie to open next. Betano is the other standout for me. The money-back welcome offer of up to £40 is valuable and well-timed heading into the start of the Premier League season. Odds are highly competitive and Premier League market depth is impressive.

FAQ on new betting sites