Swifty Sports is a fairly new independent UK betting site that went live in 2022 and has already garnered raving user reviews for its intuitive mobile site and slick app. The bookmaker is also right up there for their sheer betting options and sharp odds, especially on football, horse racing, and tennis. In this Swifty Sports review, our team of experts takes a look at what makes the platform tick.

Swifty Sports expert ratings summary

Betting Market Variety: 8/10

Bonuses & Promotions: 7/10

Security & Trust: 9/10

Mobile App & Website: 8/10

Payments & Payout Speed: 10/10

Customer Support: 7/10

Overall Rating: 8.2/10

Pros Lots of free bet & money back offers Sharp odds, especially on football & horse racing Decent welcome offers for sports and casino Best Odds Guaranteed on UK & Irish races Cons Limited live streaming options Limited payment options No entertainment or politics betting

From the get-go in our Swifty Sports review, we loved that the platform has impressive coverage, particularly for a family-operated bookmaker. They offer a wide range of betting options across 23+ sports, but where they truly excel is in horse racing and football, with over 1,500 markets on top events.

“Good range of markets…” iOS user BossM31 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on the App Store

As a horse racing specialist, the platform is right up there among the best UK betting sites, such as bet365, BetVictor, and William Hill. They cover all UK & Irish races, with plenty of features that make it a cinch to bet on horse racing (think Best Odds Guaranteed, Extra Places, and money back specials).

The odds and markets for football are worth writing home about, too. The same goes for tennis and basketball betting, with bet builder, in-play betting, and full cash out available across the board. Based on our Swifty Sports review 2026, you’ll also find price boosts and free bet offers on most sports.

Sports coverage | What can you bet on at Swifty Sports?

Our Swifty Sports review experts found that you can place bet builder bets, accas, and single bets on both pre-match and in-play markets across more than 23 sports:

Horse Racing

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Cricket

Rugby Union

American Football

Greyhound Racing

Motorsport

Darts

Table Tennis Boxing

Volleyball

Rugby League

Snooker

Hurling

Martial Arts

Handball

Gaelic Football

Baseball

Australian Rules

Reviewing Swifty Sports odds | Decent but not groundbreaking

“Clean site, quick with the cash, and I like the odds on the GAA matches.” verified user Ciarán Murphy ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

Our Swifty Sports review found that the odds are sharp, but not the best in the market. We tested the prices across football, tennis, and horse racing markets, and we love that the margins hover between 5% and 7%. That’s perfectly acceptable and puts them on par with top bookies like bet365 and William Hill.

Reviewing football betting at Swifty Sports

Swifty is also a football specialist, and they do really well in major leagues, including the EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, alongside lower-tier competitions. You’ll find upwards of 1,600 markets on big EPL matches, including both teams to score, correct score, and anytime goalscorer.

Horse racing at Swifty Sports

If we had to pick one sport that Swifty Sports does a bang-up job on, that would be horse racing. They cover all UK and Irish racing, as well as international meets from Argentina, South Africa, and the US. The layout is clean with info on the winner, forecast, and tricast markets.

The big meal feature here is Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish races between 10 am and midnight daily. You’ll also find regular price boosts and money-back specials on big racing events.

Reviewing top betting features at Swifty Sports

Once you start betting, there are plenty of features to look forward to. Players can take advantage of price boosts, in-play betting, mobile apps, Best Odds Guaranteed, and money back specials.

Slick mobile app

Our Swifty Sports app review found a minimalist application that’s clean and a cinch to use. Without too many fancy bells and whistles, it’s lightweight and loads snappily on both iOS and Android, and opens directly to the sports section.

The bottom menu keeps search, betslip, sports, in-play, and offers within easy reach. Based on our weeks-long Swifty Sports app review, the navigation feels smoother than the desktop version, with the condensed menu working particularly well on smaller screens. It could use a favourites section.

In-play betting and live streaming

In-play betting goes heavy on the specialist sports (think football, basketball, tennis, table tennis, and volleyball). You’ll find over 1,000 in-play markets available daily, with decent stats for football matches. Cash out is available on most in-play markets, which is a shame that live streaming isn’t available.

Bet Builder

The bet builder function is serviceable but could use more markets. You can combine multiple selections from the same match, though the options feel limited compared to top-tier bookmakers. More markets tend to appear closer to kick-off, which helps, but it remains a mid-level feature rather than a standout one.

Swifty Sports casino review and games overview | Decent selection from top providers

“Big selection of games and FAST payouts…“ verified user Ms. Aoife McKenny ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

After days of Swifty Sports casino review, we must say the selection of both slots and live casino on the platform is superb. The game library isn’t massive but includes quality titles from Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Endorphina. You’ll find popular slots like Big Bass Bonanza and Starburst, plus table games, video poker, and crash games.

Reviewing Swifty Sports welcome offers | Fair terms with decent value

The welcome offers at Swifty Sports are easy to understand without being complicated. New players can pick between a sports free bet or casino free spins, and they both come with player-friendly terms.

Swifty Sports sports welcome offer: Bet £10, get a £20 free bet

In our Swifty Sports review, we found that the bookie welcomes new bettors with a £20 free bet upon registration. It is a decent bonus that works on all sports and betting markets at min odds of 1/1 (2.0). You must deposit and wager at least £10, which is pretty much the standard minimum qualifying bet in the UK.

Here’s what you need to know about the Swifty Sports welcome offer:

Bonus amount: £20

£20 Bonus type: Free bet

Free bet Bonus code: No promo code

No promo code Minimum qualifying bet: £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or larger

£10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or larger Minimum deposit: £10

£10 Bonus expiry: Must wager your free bet within 7 days

Swifty Sports casino sign up offer: Wager £10, get 50 free spins on Starburst

In our Swifty Sports casino review, we’re able to claim an alternative welcome bonus for players who prefer slots. You need to stake just £10 on casino games and you’ll bag 50 free spins on Starburst.

Maximum bonus: £100

£100 Bonus type: Free spins

Free spins Bonus code: No code required

No code required Minimum wager: £10 on casino games

£10 on casino games Minimum deposit: £10

£10 Eligible games: Starburst only

Starburst only Wagering requirements: Free spins winnings capped at £100

Free spins winnings capped at £100 Bonus expiry: 72 hours to use spins in one session

72 hours to use spins in one session Excluded payment methods: Skrill, Neteller

Reviewing Swifty Sports promotions for existing players

“Great start to this bookie; good offers…” verified user Adam ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

Swifty Sports keeps things ticking over for existing customers with regular free bets, acca boosts, and cashback offers. The platform sends push notifications through the app so you never miss a promotion. Let’s break the best two down:

Best Odds Guaranteed

Best Odds Guaranteed applies to all UK and Irish horse racing between 10 am and midnight every day. If the starting price is higher than the odds you took, you get paid at the higher price. This is a proper ongoing promotion that rewards loyalty without complicated terms.

Is there a VIP Club or loyalty programme at Swifty Sports?

Swifty Sports runs a VIP programme by invitation only. The VIP team identifies loyal players and sends personal invites via email with programme details. There’s also Swifty+, which gives a bonus bet to active players every week. You need to place 10 bets of £100 or more at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher between Monday and Sunday to qualify for a £100 free bet the following Monday.

Swifty Sports website review

Based on our Swifty Sports review, the sports betting platform is built from the ground up for speed. The website design is clean, intuitive, and quite uncluttered for a sportsbook packing nearly two dozen sports. The minimalist design is also carried over well into the in-play betting and mobile site.

All interface elements sit exactly where you’d expect them. The dark grey background with golden accents creates a modern look that’s easy on the eyes. Navigation is buttery, and everything opens instantly across desktop and mobile.

Key navigation elements at Swifty Sports

Top menu bar – A clean menu with quick links to Sports, In Play, Casino, Live Casino, and Offers

– A clean menu with quick links to Sports, In Play, Casino, Live Casino, and Offers Left sidebar – It hosts most navigation, with elements like search function, web chat, and A-Z sports menu

– It hosts most navigation, with elements like search function, web chat, and A-Z sports menu Central content area – Displays markets, featured promos, price boosts, and other specific info

– Displays markets, featured promos, price boosts, and other specific info Right sidebar – It pulls the Bet Slip and My Bets features when they are clicked

Reviewing Swifty Sports sign-up and user experience

The registration process takes just a few minutes. Click the white “Register or Login” button in the top right corner, then submit your email address. You’ll need to provide basic personal details (name, date of birth, country, password) before ticking the terms and conditions box.

Email and mobile verification use four-digit codes sent to the contacts you have specified. The email might land in your junk folder, so check there first. The final step is ID verification, which involves uploading a photo of your driving licence or alternative ID, plus a quick selfie where you rotate your head. The whole process takes roughly 30 seconds and confirms your account instantly.

Bottom line: Swifty Sports offers a quick, user-friendly registration process with instant verification, though having the email default to junk is a minor inconvenience.

History, facts & figures: Is Swifty Sports legit?

Going live in 2022, Swifty Sports is an independent UKGC-licensed bookmaker that’s family-run under the Swifty Global (UK) Ltd banner. Here’s what you need to know at a glance:

Year launched: 2022

2022 Operator/Owner: Swifty Global Ltd

Swifty Global Ltd Headquarters: Covent Garden, London and Dublin 18 (Ireland)

Covent Garden, London and Dublin 18 (Ireland) Type of betting site: Sports, horse racing, casino, live casino

Sports, horse racing, casino, live casino Licenses: UKGC (licence #58957), Irish licence (number 1020669)

UKGC (licence #58957), Irish licence (number 1020669) Markets: Primarily UK and Ireland, also South Africa and Malta

Swifty Sports user reviews, player ratings, and testimonials

Our Swifty Sports review found plenty of user reviews and player ratings on the app stores, Trustpilot, Reddit, and other review platforms. We have summed up the most important ones below.

Platform Swifty Sports ratings No. of Reviews Swifty Sports Trustpilot 3.4/5 60+ reviews App Store 3.0/5 6 reviews Google Play Not rated Not reviewed

Positive Swifty Sports reviews: What real players like about Swifty Sports

“Great range of markets. Withdrawal processed immediately. Good bonus. Nice..“ user BossM31 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on the App Store

“Couldn’t fault this site, excellent for deposits and really fast withdrawals. Only downside, is no live streaming yet.“ iOS user Wood ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

Negative reviews and complaints: Where Swifty Sports could improve

“It says withdrawals processed immediately from other reviews.. Mine are still pending after 4hours.. so not immediate.“ user Craig Bellamy ⭐⭐⭐ on Trustpilot

“Signed up, struggled all day to verify my mobile, it’s not working.” user Gazzaaa ⭐⭐ on the App Store

Bottom line: Most Swifty Sports user reviews praise their fast withdrawals and good markets, but a few verification issues crop up.

Swifty Sports app review | Slick mobile betting experience

Based on our Swifty Sports app review, the platform sports a minimalist design that works equally well on iOS and Android devices. The app delivers a smooth betting experience without fancy bells and whistles. The mobile site is fully optimised and performs just as smoothly as the app. You can access all betting markets, deposit methods, and account features through your mobile browser without any download.

Swifty Sports app features

Our Swifty Sports app review unearthed plenty of betting features packed into a lightweight package:

Push notifications (promos and settled bets)

Full cash out

Bet builder

Quick deposit and withdrawal options

In-play betting

Account management tools

Customer support buttons

Bottom line: The Swifty Sports app delivers a smooth, functional betting experience focused on speed and simplicity, though the lack of live streaming limits its appeal for some punters.

Reviewing Swifty Sports payment methods | Plenty of options with instant withdrawals

As far as banking goes, Swifty Sports goes all out in a few payment methods that tick the most boxes for UK bettors. You can deposit from £5 and up to £5,000 per transaction, with most payouts hitting your account within hours.

Deposit methods

We must say the deposit methods available here are on the lower end, but that’s to be expected from an independent bookie:

Deposit method Min deposit Max deposit Processing time Fees Visa £10 £5,000 Instant £0 Mastercard £10 £5,000 Instant £0 Apple Pay £5 – Instant £0 Instant Bank Transfer £10 £5,000 Instant £0

Note: Credit cards are not accepted, in line with UK gambling regulations.

Withdrawal methods

There are about a handful of Swifty Sports withdrawal methods, and the minimum is £5, as outlined below:

Withdrawal method Min withdrawal Fees Payout speed Visa £10 £0 1-3 business days Mastercard £10 £0 1-3 business days Apple Pay £5 £0 Within hours Instant Bank Transfer £10 £0 Within hours

Reviewing Swifty Sports customer service | Fast web chat and reliable email support

Nothing jumps out at you when it comes to customer service at Swifty Sports, and it doesn’t help that live chat isn’t 24/7. Outside 9 am to 11pm, email support promises responses within three days. As you can see from the options below, there’s no phone support as of January 2026, which might disappoint some bettors:

📧 Email: [email protected]

[email protected] 💬 Live chat: Find the button in bottom left corner

Find the button in bottom left corner 📞 Telephone: not available

not available 📱 Facebook: @swiftysportsie

@swiftysportsie 📷 Instagram: @swiftysports_ie

@swiftysports_ie 🐦 X: @swiftysports_ie

Responsible gambling at Swifty Sports

As a family-run bookie, Swifty Sports provides standard tools to help players stay in control. All the essential features are available, with some blended naturally into the betting experience, including:

Deposit limits

Loss limits

Reality checks

Time-out periods from 24 hours to 6 weeks

Self-exclusion

Links to external support organisations – they display contact details for GamCare (0808 8020 133) in the UK and Extern Problem Gambling (089 241 5401) in Ireland.

For our Swifty Sports review, we compared the bookmaker against top UK betting sites, including NetBet, bet365, and Ladbrokes.

UK bookmaker Number of Sports App Average Ratings Welcome Offer Best known for Best feature Swifty Sports 23 3.0/5 (iOS) £20 free bet Football betting Best Odds Guaranteed bet365 35 4.7/5 (iOS)

4.6/5 (Android) £30 in free bets Unique betting features Bet Builder Ladbrokes 35 4.7/5 (iOS)

4.3/5 (Android) £30 in free bets Horse racing Odds Boosts NetBet 25 4.2/5 (iOS)

4.1/5 (Android) £20 in free bets Betting markets variety NetBet Boosts

Bottom line: Swifty Sports is quite competitive against top rivals, particularly for football and horse racing betting. The odds are sharp, with snappy apps and UK’s top Best Odds Guaranteed.

Recapping my Swifty Sports review 2026: Is it worth it?

After days of reviewing and testing Swifty Sports, I must say the platform offers what’s promised in the promissory note. It offers decent odds, with sharp prices especially on football, horse racing, and tennis. Both sign up offers and ongoing promos are worth writing home about, and the same goes for the mobile apps. Save for lack of live streaming and limited payment methods, this bookie is worth your time.

Swifty Sports review – FAQs