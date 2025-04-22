Betano sign up offer | Get £40 free bets in 2025

Betano is new to the UK market and is quickly becoming one of the best football betting sites in the country. The Betano sign-up offers include a £40 free bet welcome bonus for new UK players and separate promotions for the Betano casino section, giving new customers plenty of choice.

Their easy-to-use site has a strong selection of sports and markets to bet on.

What are the Betano sign up offers for 2025?

Betano offers several sign-up offers for both new sports and casino players. The table below details each Betano promo code offer.

Betano sign up offers Offer details Sign up link 🥇 (NEW) Betano Sports welcome offer Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM OFFER ⚽ Betano Sports Welcome Offer Bet £10, Get £10 CLAIM OFFER 🎰 Betano Casino Offer Bet £10, Get £30 CLAIM OFFER 🃏 Betano Slots Offer Get £20 for Slots + 20 Free Spins CLAIM OFFER 🐎 Betano horse racing special Get £40 in bonuses for horse racing CLAIM OFFER

Key Terms & conditions of the Betano sports welcome offer

Free bets expire in 7 days

Free bets can be used as single or multiple smaller bets but will not return the original stake

Free bets cannot be cashed out or combined with real money bets

Void bets, cashed-out bets, bet boosts, enhanced accas, and special markets do not qualify

New customers only, 18+

You will not be eligible if you've created an account in the past

How to sign up with Betano in the UK: a step-by-step guide

Follow this step-by-step guide to register and claim any of the current Betano sign-up offers:

Step 1 – Visit the Betano website and create an account

To activate the Betano UK sign up offer, you must first create an account. Start by visiting Betano.co.uk via any of the links in this article and clicking ‘Sign Up.'

Step 2 – Follow the 3-step registration process

After you have entered your details, you must enter your address, email, and password. Tick the box to receive marketing communications, opt in for the promotion, and accept Betano’s terms and conditions.

Once you have completed the registration, you'll need to verify your account. To do so, submit proof of your identity, such as a copy of your ID or an electricity bill.

Step 3 – Make your first deposit

The next step is to make your first deposit of £5 or more with a debit card. To do so, go to the “My account” section at the top right of the screen. Choose your selected method, enter the details and the amount you would like to deposit, and the funds should be in your account instantly.

When making a deposit, check if you need to enter a bonus code to receive the promotion, which can be found in the ‘Bonus code' box. For the Betano sign-up offer, you must opt in when creating an account, not at the time of deposit.

Step 4 – Claim your Betano new customer offer

To access the Betano sign-up offer, opt in during registration and place at least a £5 wager (up to £40) on any sport with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater within three days of registration.

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, Betano credits users with the free bets, split between 50% in a standard sports free bet and 50% in a sports-free bet for ACCA markets with three or more selections.

Bonuses are valid for 7 days, and cashed-out bets, whether full or partial, do not qualify. For example, a £10 first bet results in £10 in free bets. A £40 first bet earns the maximum £40 in free bets.

What to use your Betano offer on this coming week

There’s another busy week of sport to come. You can use your £40 free bets from your Betano sign up offer on all of the below.

Football

The Premier League begins on Monday with Tottenham v Nottingham Forest. The home side are desperate to salvage something from their season, while the visitors are looking to secure a Champions League place.

Tottenham are 7/5 with Betano, while Forest come in as 8/5 shots. The away side may well have their Wembley semi-final on their minds. More on that below.

There are two more midweek Premier League games until the big weekend action, the highlight then being Liverpool (3/10) v Tottenham (7/1).

Bigger again is Saturday’s first FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley. Crystal Palace v Aston Villa is massive for both sides, though this is Palace’s only shot at European football. The London side are 2/1 with Betano over 90 minutes, while flying Villa are 23/20.

The second semi-final features 16/5 shots Nottingham Forest v Man City at 4/6. With Forest in danger of tiring out, this is a great chance for Man City to reach yet another final.

Horse racing

On Saturday, April 26, the jumps campaign comes to somewhat of an official end with the trainers’ championship finally being decided.

Sandown hosts the big day, with the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase, the Grade 1 Celebration Chase, the Grade 2 Select Hurdle and the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase all on the card. Betano will be pricing all races up in due course.

Boxing

On Saturday, April 26, we see the huge PPV event Chris Eubank Jr. v Conor Benn. Eubank is Betano’s favourite at 4/7, while Benn is available at 11/8 which is generous.

An overview of the other welcome bonuses

For those who would prefer using £30 in the casino rather than on sports, another promotion is available to new customers. The Betano sign-up offer for the online casino welcomes new customers with the chance to wager £10 and get £30.

Before we dive into that, Betano offers weekly enhanced odds specials. Here's what's available this week:

Betano Casino welcome offer: wager £10, get £30 free spins

New players at Betano can enjoy a welcome bonus by wagering £10 to receive £30 in slot bonuses. Just sign up, opt into the promotion, and make a £10+ deposit using a debit card or Apple Pay.

Then, place the £10 wager within 3 days, and you'll get three £10 slot bonuses: the first immediately, the second after 24 hours, and the third after 72 hours.

These bonuses are available only on Age of the Gods: God of Storms, Book of Dead, and The Goonies Megaways.

Each £10 bonus has a 40x wagering requirement (£400 total wagering per bonus). Maximum redeemable amount per bonus is £250 (£750 total). The slot bonuses expire after 30 days if unused or not fully wagered.

Horse Racing Welcome Offer – Get your first stake in Free Bets up to £40

If horse racing is your cup of tea, this welcome offer is for you. Betano’s Horse Racing Special is a great way to start. Simply bet £10 on any horse racing event (odds 2/1+) within 3 days of signing up after creating your account and opting into the promotion. When you meet the wagering requirement, you'll unlock up to £40 in Free Bets, credited to set horse racing markets.

This means your first qualifying bet can be as low as £10, but you could still receive up to £40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 5 days. No cash-out available.

18+ New customers only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly.

Slots & Live casino welcome offer – Bet £10 Get £40

Betano’s latest Slots and Live Casino promotion allows new customers to claim £40 in bonuses by wagering just £10 on selected games. To qualify, sign up, deposit, and place a £10 bet on eligible slots or live casino games, and get a £20 Slots Bonus and a £20 Live Casino Bonus.

Bonuses are capped at £1,000 and must be wagered 40x before withdrawing any winnings. They expire if not used within 30 days.

Slots welcome offer – Wager £5, Get £20 for Slots + 20 Free Spins

If the above football welcome offer isn’t for you, you should know about the Betano Casino welcome bonus. Once again, this offer is for new customers only and applies to the online casino provided by Betano.

The offer for newly signed up casino players is worth £20 to use on slots plus 20 free spins for the Eye of Horus slot by Blueprint Gaming thrown in for good measure. You must create your Betano account and opt into the promotion to unlock this generous offer.

Make your first deposit of £5 or more and wager at least the same amount on select games within three days of opening your account. Immediately after the completion of the initial wagering, your account will be awarded a total of £20 in slot bonuses and 20 free spins that can only be used on the Eye of Horus slot.

The free spins are valued at 10p a spin and will expire after seven days if not used. Any winnings you receive from the Spins will be credited to your cash withdrawable balance. The £20 slots bonus can be used on the following games:

⚡ Age of the Gods: God Of Storms

🎣 Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake

📖 Book of Dead

🍬 Double Bubble

🍾 Double Bubble Fizz

👁️ Eye of Horus

🐟 Fishin’ Frenzy Big Catch

🧸 Fluffy Favourites

💰 Gold Blitz Extreme

⚰️ Legacy of Dead

🏛️ Temple Tumble Megaways

🔥 Secrets of the Phoenix

The slots bonus is subject to wagering requirements, and you will need to wager the bonus amount 40 times over before you can withdraw any winnings. This bonus will expire after 20 days if not used or wagered.

Betano Sportsbook markets & odds overview

Betano offers a comprehensive sportsbook with a comprehensive range of betting markets across various sports. Here's an overview of what you can expect:

Football: Extensive coverage of major leagues and tournaments worldwide, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and international competitions

Extensive coverage of major leagues and tournaments worldwide, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and international competitions Horse Racing: A growing selection of horse racing markets from UK, Irish, and international meetings

A growing selection of horse racing markets from UK, Irish, and international meetings Tennis: Markets for ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam events, with in-play betting options

Markets for ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam events, with in-play betting options Cricket: Coverage of international matches, T20 leagues, and county cricket

Coverage of international matches, T20 leagues, and county cricket Rugby: Both Rugby Union and Rugby League markets are available

Both Rugby Union and Rugby League markets are available Basketball: NBA, EuroLeague, and international basketball competitions

Golf: Markets for PGA Tour, European Tour, and major championships

All major European football leagues, including the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and Bundesliga, as well as the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, are available to bet on.

As well as match betting, many markets are available for all sports and competitions provided by Betano. These include:

Both Teams to Score

Over/Under totals

Handicaps

Bet Builders

Enhanced specials

Outrights

They do have something for everyone, and within each sport, there are many markets on which to bet. Betano will also be sponsoring the front of Aston Villa’s shirts from the 2024/25 Premier League season in a two-year agreement.

Betano promotions for existing customers

While Betano is well-known for its generous welcome offers, it also provides some exciting promotions for loyal players. Here are some key ongoing offers for existing customers:

Lucky Dip – boost your odds

Betano keeps things exciting with its Lucky Dip promotion, allowing players to receive enhanced odds on randomly generated selections. Enter your stake, spin the Lucky Dip wheel, and enjoy a personalized odds boost on your selection. This feature adds an element of fun and unpredictability to your betting experience, making every spin a potential game-changer.

Betano Sports Team – weekly free bet challenge

For those who enjoy regular betting action, the Betano Sports Team promotion rewards consistency. Place four £10 bets on any sports market (at odds of 2.0 or higher) within a week, and you’ll earn a spin on the Sports Team Wheel. Prizes include free bets up to £50, making it a great way to get rewarded for your weekly wagers.

Free to Play Firework – no-risk rewards

Want a chance to win free bets without risking your own money? The Free to Play Firework promotion allows users to opt-in and choose from three fireworks, each hiding a different prize. Rewards range from £1 to £5 in free bets, which can be used on any sports market at any odds. It’s a simple and risk-free way to boost your betting balance.

Betano sign up offer vs UK competitors' offers

We've compared the Betano sign up offer to other UK bookmakers’ welcome offers, displayed in the table below:

Bookmaker Minimum qualifying bet Bonus amount Bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred Bet £10 Get £30 Coral Bet £5 Get £20 Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £20 BetVictor Bet £10 Get £20 All terms and conditions of the following bonus offer apply. 18+. Be gamble aware.

Overall, these offers are all appealing, with a minimum deposit varying from £5 to £10. For example, both Coral and Ladbrokes offer the same £20 promotion; however, the bonuses are awarded differently. With Bet365 and Betfred, the more you bet, the higher the return, providing £10 more in bonuses than their rivals.

The Betano Football welcome offer provides the same value as Betfred and Bet365 but it is credited in such a unique way. That said, I like the Betfred sign up offer, where a simple opening bet of £10 triggers £50 in free bets, a bigger value bonus than most others offer.

Customer service and contact info

You can get support at Betano via standard channels. The support reps are available 24/7, but you must go through a bot.

💬 Live Chat: Available 24/7 through the Betano website and app

📧 Email: support@betano.co.uk

📱 Phone: +44 7360 539790 (SMS only)

🐦 Twitter (X): @BetanoUK

FAQs about the Betano UK sign up offer

Does Betano have a no-deposit bonus? No deposit bonuses are quite rare; typically, new users must make a deposit to unlock a betting bonus. However, with Betano, you can claim a no-deposit bonus in the form of a free bet by using our promo code 2025. Is Betano legal and safe to use in the UK? Yes, Betano is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring it operates legally and safely in the UK market. What is the current Betano welcome offer? New Betano customers can get £10 in free bet when they place an initial bet of £10 after opening a new account. Who owns Betano? Betano is owned by award-winning Kaizen Gaming, based in Greece. How long do free bets at Betano last? You have five days to use your free bets or they will expire. The verdict: Why sign up with the Betano welcome offer

Overall, Betano's sign-up bonus represents a solid opportunity for both newcomers and seasoned bettors. The £30 in bonuses provides excellent value in today's competitive market, especially with the flexibility to use free bets across both sports and casino platforms.

While there could be improvements to the minimum odds requirement and the free bet expiry period, these minor drawbacks don't detract from the overall appeal. New customers will find the straightforward claiming process and quick credit features particularly attractive when testing Betano's comprehensive platform, which continues to establish itself as a trustworthy option backed by Kaizen Gaming's global reputation.

Pros Multiple sports welcome offers Wide range of sports markets to use free bets on No wagering requirement on the free bet Cons Higher minimum odds (2.00) compared to some competitors Shorter free bet expiry period of 5 – 14 days (depending on the offer)

