New customers from the UK and ROI can unlock various Ladbrokes sign up offers, including £20 in sports bets, a casino welcome bonus of £50, and other poker and bingo bonuses. We'll walk you through the account creation process and our tips for claiming the best offers below.

Ladbrokes sign up offers overview

Ladbrokes UK brings some great bonuses in 2025. Their main new customer deal is ‘Bet £5 and Get £20 in Free Bets’. That’s the sports offer, though casino players have a separate deal. New players at the casino can get up to £50 in bonuses for a £10 stake. Here are all the offers:

Ladbrokes offers Bonus details Sign up Sports Welcome offer Bet £5, get £20 CLAIM OFFER Casino Welcome offer Bet £10, get £50 welcome bonus CLAIM OFFER Bingo Welcome offer Spend £5, get a £25 bonus CLAIM OFFER Poker Welcome offer Deposit £10, get £50 in tickets CLAIM OFFER

Your £20 Ladbrokes sports bonus comes in the shape of 4 x £5 free bets. This is a deal designed for new UK and Ireland customers only. No promo code is required here, but a qualifying link must be used.

Follow our link to get access to the Ladbrokes platform and their free bet offer for new customers.

A step-by-step guide to signing up on Ladbrokes

You can claim your Ladbrokes sign up offer via the app or the main site. Creating an account at Ladbrokes UK is simple and should take you only minutes. This is how to go about it:

Step 1 – Click the “Join” button

Click on the links in this article to go to Ladbrokes.com. The welcome package will be automatically activated by doing so, which means you'll technically not need to enter a “code” when registering.

Step 2 – Complete the Ladbrokes registration process

You'll be prompted to enter your details, including your full name, address, and contact information. Then accept the terms and conditions and opt into marketing and promotion emails. Click “Continue.”

Step 3 – Deposit funds into your account

Head to the cashier section of your account and select your preferred payment method. To claim the welcome offer, deposit a minimum of £5 via a debit card. E-wallets are ineligible for this promotion.

Step 4 – Claim the Ladbrokes sign up offer

Next, place a qualifying sports bet of £5 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater, then wait until the qualifying bet has been fully settled.

Your bonus (credited as 4 x £5 free bets) will appear in your account once the bet has settled. Events on which you can make your qualifying bets on include:

Football, including the Premier League, Championship, Champions League, La Liga, FA Cup, etc.

UK and Irish horse racing

Premiership and Six Nations rugby

International cricket

Ladbrokes UK welcome offer: Winning & losing scenarios for your free bets

With your Ladbrokes sign up offer you are given £20 free bets. With a minimal deposit of just £5, you can unlock a total bonus of £20 in free bets. To claim the Ladbrokes sportsbook bonus, sign up as a new customer, deposit a minimum of £5, and place a qualifying bet of £5 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater within 14 days of registration.

Here’s an example of a losing free bet with Ladbrokes: £5 free bet on Bournemouth to beat Liverpool at 16/5

If Bournemouth lose or draw, no monies are returned to the account In this losing bet, the money from your initial deposit isn't returned. Your bet slip would read a ‘possible’ return of £16 (£5 x 16/5). Here’s how it looks if you win with your free bet: £5 free bet on Ruling Court to win the 2000 Guineas at 16/1.

If Ruling Court wins, you are returned £80 (£5 x 16). With £5 of your own money, the return would be £85 (5 x 16 + 5). The free bet stake is not returned, so the only calculation is the £5 multiplied by the advertised odds.

The lack of a return of free bet stakes means you cannot immediately convert bonus bets into withdrawable cash. Allied with this is the fact that people try to back ‘sure things’ with free bets to guarantee a quick return, seemingly. We don’t recommend doing this.

Only bet on something you would have done anyway, at reasonable odds against. Each free bet lasts 7 days, so there's no mad rush.

Ladbrokes payment methods

Ladbrokes offers many secure payment methods. The table below details the available methods, as well as limitations and delays. Ladbrokes does not charge fees for any of the deposits options; however, your banking institution might, so do check with them ahead of time.

Deposits

Deposit Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Fees Processing Time Debit card – VISA, MasterCard, Maestro £5 £2,000 No Instant PayPal £10 £2,000 No Instant Paysafecard £5 £2,000 No Instant Apple Pay £5 £2,000 No Instant Google Pay £5 £2,000 No Instant Bank Transfer £10 £10,000 No 1-3 banking days Ladbrokes Grid £5 £1,000 No Instant

Withdrawals

Often, the one-day e-wallet and mobile transactions are completed almost instantly. Deposits made via PayPal, Neteller and other pre-paid cards will not qualify for the bonus.

Withdrawal Method Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Fees Processing Time Debit card – VISA, MasterCard, Maestro £5 N/A No 1-3 banking days VISA fast funds £5 N/A No 4 hours PayPal £10 N/A No 8 hours Bank Transfer £5 N/A No 2-4 banking days Apple Pay £5 N/A No 1-3 banking days Google Pay £5 N/A No 1-3 banking days Ladbrokes Grid £0.01 N/A No Instant

Promotions for existing Ladbrokes customers

After you claim the Ladbrokes sign-up bonus, you will find lots more offers and promotions for existing customers are also available:

Odds Boosts : Daily odds boosts are available on selected markets.

: Daily odds boosts are available on selected markets. Acca Insurance : Money back as a free bet if one leg of an accumulator loses.

: Money back as a free bet if one leg of an accumulator loses. #GetAPrice : Custom bet requests are available via social media.

: Custom bet requests are available via social media. 1-2-Free : Free game allowing players to predict scores to win cash and free bet prizes.

: Free game allowing players to predict scores to win cash and free bet prizes. Lucky Dip : Randomly assigned picks with boosted odds available.

: Randomly assigned picks with boosted odds available. 2Up & Win : Get paid out early if your team goes 2 goals ahead, regardless of the final score.

: Get paid out early if your team goes 2 goals ahead, regardless of the final score. Stable Mates : Bookmark horses and add notes to track performance.

: Bookmark horses and add notes to track performance. Fanzone : Team-specific promotions – add your favorite team.

Instant Spins : Free to play wheel with prizes including LadBucks, cash and free spins.

: Free to play wheel with prizes including LadBucks, cash and free spins. Minor Sports Bet and Get : Get 20 free spins when betting on selected sports.

: Get 20 free spins when betting on selected sports. Bet Builder Boost: Boost the odds on your Bet Builder – look for the boost icon.

All of these promos are available to every customer after joining. Look out especially for any ‘odds boosts’. These are genuine price increases. Why take 7/2 for your horse when 4/1 is available?

As for 2Up & Win, this is a major positive for your accumulators. As soon as your team goes two goals ahead, your bet is paid out as a winner.

Best Odds Guaranteed is only available on the day of the race. You won’t get this deal if backing your horse the evening before. You are paid as normal if you back a horse at 3/1 and it goes off at 2/1. If, however, the horse drifted to 9/2, you’d be paid out at that price as part of BOG.

Ladbrokes promotions can and do change over time. Remember to log in and check the promotions page regularly to ensure you are not missing out on any offers that suit your betting style.

Ladbrokes’ sports betting options

Ladbrokes offers a wonderful experience for sports bettors due to their wide variety of sportsbook offerings. You can bet on various popular sports, competitions, and markets at Ladbrokes.

Popular sports to bet on:

⚽ Football

🏇 Horse Racing

🏌️Golf

🎾 Tennis

🏈 American Football

🏀 Basketball

🏎️ Formula 1

🥊 MMA and Boxing

Within this variety of sports, you can bet on different leagues and competitions, including:

English Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, and UEFA Super Cup

Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga, and La Liga

NBA, the NFL, and MLB

UFC and MMA

Golfing majors, including the US Open

Tennis majors, including Wimbledon

There is also a range of markets within each sport and competition to bet on. If we look specifically at football, the markets you can bet on include:

Outrights

Specials

Bet Builders

Match Betting

Correct Score

Both Teams to Score

Over/Under markets

These competitions include a variety of available markets to bet on, including match betting, outrights, both teams to score, and over/under total goals. Ladbrokes also provides in-play betting, which you can access via the app.

Top features of Ladbrokes

1. Ladbrokes Grid Card

The Ladbrokes Grid Card lets players get exclusive perks such as instant payouts, free bets, and special promotions when they bet in-shop. With the Grid Card, users can track their bets, enjoy access to live sports streaming, and even unlock exclusive rewards at Ladbrokes shops.

2. Live streaming & in-play betting

Ladbrokes provides an extensive live streaming service, allowing users to watch and bet on live sporting events. The service offers great coverage of football, horse racing, tennis, and more. The in-play betting feature enables bettors to place wagers while the action unfolds, allowing them to react to real-time events and changing odds.

3. Best odds guaranteed

Ladbrokes ensures that bettors get the best value possible with its Best Odds Guaranteed feature, available on horse racing and greyhound racing. Ladbrokes automatically pays out at the better price if the starting price is higher than the odds you originally took.

4. Build your bet

The Build Your Bet feature allows users to create custom bets by combining multiple markets in a single event. You can create a custom bet that includes a combination of match results, goal scorers, or specific in-game actions. This tool provides flexibility and a more tailored betting experience.

5. Cash out & partial cash out

The Cash Out feature gives users control over their bets, enabling them to settle before the event ends so they can secure profits or minimize potential losses. With Partial Cash Out, bettors can withdraw some of their winnings while keeping some of their betting stake active.

6. Ladbrokes mobile app

Ladbrokes does have a dedicated sports betting app. The app can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android devices.

The key thing to remember about the Ladbrokes app is that everything you need is there. Whatever you can get on the main or mobile sites is also available via the app.

The means all sports betting odds, promotions, features, live betting and streaming, banking, customer service and more. The only disadvantage is the smaller screen, that is if you’re used to using the desktop site.

You can create your account using the Ladbrokes app and then sign in however you please. The download is free and quick on all modern devices.

Ladbrokes bonus vs the competition

We have compared the Ladbrokes bonus to rival bookmakers to see exactly who offers what and how they compare. The table below compares some of the top UK betting sites with the best free bet offers.

Bookmaker Details/Offer Min bet Min Odds Bonus % Ladbrokes £20 in free bets £5 1/5 400% Bet365 Get £30 in free bets £10 1/5 300% Coral Get £40 in free bets £10 1/2 400% William Hill Get £40 in free bets and a £20 casino bonus £10 1/2 600% Betfred Get £50 in free bets £10 Evens (2.0) 500% Betfair Get £50 in free bets £10 Evens (2.0) 500% Full T&Cs apply. Be gamble aware.

For comparison, the Ladbrokes sign up offer is cheapest at £5. The £30 offer still gives you £400 the initial bet, which aligns with two of the above. Each of these offers something different. bet365 gives 500% at £50 but also allows you to bet from as low as 1/5 (1.20).

William Hill is even better at 600% at 1/2+, while Betfair only allows bets from even money. Unibet’s £40 is actually split, with £20 of that bonus being for the casino. They are also less generous with their minimum bet odds of 1/1.

Customer service options

You can read the FAQ section for answers on basic questions. If you do however need to get in touch, here’s how:

Live Chat 24/7: Yes

Yes Phone Number: 0800 731 6191

0800 731 6191 Email: responsiblegambling@ladbrokes.co.uk

responsiblegambling@ladbrokes.co.uk Twitter: @LadbrokesCare

@LadbrokesCare Instagram: @Ladbrokes

Unfortunately, we found Ladbrokes customer service was unavailable 24 hours a day. Operators work between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily. However, we found the team knowledgeable and polite when we got in touch.

Ladbrokes’ reputation & track record: Facts, figures, history

Ladbrokes has established itself as a cornerstone of betting in the UK, combining decades of experience with a commitment to fairness and security. Here’s a detailed look at Ladbrokes’ credentials and history:

Founding year : 1886 (originally as commission agents for horses trained at Ladbrokes Hall in Warwickshire, rebranded in 1902).

: 1886 (originally as commission agents for horses trained at Ladbrokes Hall in Warwickshire, rebranded in 1902). Ownership : Operated by LC International Ltd., a subsidiary of Entain plc , a global leader in sports betting and gaming.

: Operated by LC International Ltd., a subsidiary of , a global leader in sports betting and gaming. Digital footprint : Ladbrokes entered the online betting market in 2000 and has since become a leader in the digital space.

: Ladbrokes entered the online betting market in 2000 and has since become a leader in the digital space. Mobile app: Ladbrokes’ app has been downloaded by over 1 million users , reflecting its strong digital adoption.

Ladbrokes’ app has been downloaded by over , reflecting its strong digital adoption. Licensing and Regulation : Fully licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission of Great Britain .

: Fully licensed and regulated by the . Employees : Approximately 16,000 employees in retail and online operations.

: Approximately 16,000 employees in retail and online operations. Retail betting: Operates over 2,700 betting shops across the UK and Ireland, making it one of the largest retail betting networks in Europe.

Safety & responsible gambling measures at Ladbrokes

Sportsmole encourages responsible gambling when using the Ladbrokes sign-up offer or any other betting bonus. Ladbrokes does its part by offering betting safety features like deposit limits, self-exclusion policies, and time-outs.

The company maintains fair gaming and compliance standards through independent testing. Games are tested by external agencies to ensure compliance with Gambling Commission regulations. All game outcomes are determined by a Random Number Generator (RNG), guaranteeing fairness for all players.

Regarding data security, Ladbrokes uses top-tier 128-bit SSL encryption to protect customer data and transactions, and to date, there have been no major data breaches involving Ladbrokes' systems.

For further assistance, Ladbrokes works closely with the following UK help organisations:

The National Gambling Helpline (call: 0808 8020 133)

Gamblingtherapy.org

Recap of my experience using the Ladbrokes sign up offer

Ladbrokes offers new UK and Irish customers a “Bet £5, Get £20” welcome promotion, delivered as 4 × £5 free bets. This represents a 400% return on the initial qualifying bet. The free bets remain valid for 7 days, though the stake amount is not returned with any winnings. When compared to competitors, Ladbrokes offers the lowest entry point at just £5, making it accessible for casual punters.

Beyond the initial bonus, Ladbrokes provides a comprehensive betting experience with features such as Best Odds Guaranteed on horse racing, the 2Up & Win promotion for football, and various odds boosts across multiple sports. Overall, the Ladbrokes sign-up offer presents good value, particularly for those with limited starting funds, though the requirement to use debit cards rather than e-wallets may be inconvenient for some users.

Pros Only £5 is needed to qualify The qualifying bet only needs to be at odds of 1/2 or greater Cons The bonus is lower than some other UK bookies Only deposits made using debit card deposits qualify

Ladbrokes sign up offer FAQs

Is there a Ladbrokes sign up offer free spins bonus? No, unfortunately, there is no Ladbrokes bonus code or sign up offer with free spins. Can I use my Ladbrokes sign up offer on the app? Absolutely. You can use the Ladbrokes sports app to sign up, make a deposit, place bets and use your bonus code as well. Do I need a Ladbrokes sign up offer code? You do not need to enter a code to claim the sports welcome bonus. Follow the links, and you will be directed to the bonus dedicated to that link; no code is needed. Can I cash out my Ladbrokes bonus? Not immediately, no. You cannot accept the offer and then cash it out immediately. You can place your free bets and cash out whatever you win.