Bet365 bonus code 365MOLE – UK punters claim £30 free bets

With the bet365 bonus code 365MOLE, new customers in the UK can claim £30 in free bets. In this article, you'll see how to sign up with the bonus code, where to use your free bets, and what sports betting options are available on this top UK sports betting site.

Bet365 bonus code UK overview: All offers for 2025

In addition to the Bet £10 Get £30 offer, new players at Bet365 can choose between sports, bingo, poker, or casino offers. Below is an overview of the offers available:

Bet365 Products Bet365 bonus code UK offer details Sports – United Kingdom 365MOLE Bet £10, Get £30 in free bets Sports – Republic of Ireland 365MOLE Bet €10, Get €30 In Free Bets Games 365MOLE Get 200 Free Spins Bingo 365MOLE 100 Free tickets & 50 Free Spins Poker 365MOLE Welcome package of up to 365€ Time limits, exclusions, and T&Cs apply. 18+.

Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets (Bet365 Sports – UK offer)

New customers in the UK can access the Bet £10, get £30 in free bets by using the 365MOLE bonus code. A qualifying deposit must be made, followed by a £10 or more bet. Once the bet is settled, £30 in free bets will be credited for use across any sports market at Bet365.

Bet €10, Get €30 in Free Bets (Bet365 Sports – Republic of Ireland offer)

For players in the Republic of Ireland, the offer mirrors the UK promotion: Bet €10, Get €30 in Free Bets. By entering the 365MOLE bonus code, placing a qualifying €10 bet, and having it settled, players will receive €30 in free bets to use on various sports.

Get 200 Free Spins (Bet365 Games offer)

Bet365's games section offers 200 free spins with the 365MOLE bonus code. After registering and making a first deposit, 200 spins will be awarded to use on selected games, providing numerous opportunities to win.

Get 100 Free Tickets & 50 Free Spins (Bet365 Bingo offer)

Players who opt for Bet365 Bingo can claim 100 free tickets and 50 free spins by entering the 365MOLE bonus code. This offer allows players to experience Bet365 Bingo with a range of free chances to win across different games.

Welcome Package of up to 365€ (Bet365 Poker offer)

Poker players at Bet365 can enjoy a welcome package worth up to 365€ by using the 365MOLE bonus code. The package includes free tournament entries and other promotions designed to enhance the poker experience at Bet365. This bonus is released in increments as you earn Status Points through real-money play.

Where to enter the Bet365 bonus code 365MOLE when signing up

The bonus code is for new Bet365 punters only. Therefore, you'll need to create an account to benefit from the £30 offer. Here’s a step-by-step guide to creating an account with the bonus code:

Head to the bet365.com website or download the app from the Apple and Google Play stores Click the ‘sign up’ button on the top right of the page Enter your personal information (country of residence, email address, phone number, title, first and last name, date of birth, and nationality) Create a username and password, then accept the terms & conditions Enter the bet365 bonus code ‘365MOLE‘ in the specific bonus code field Click on ‘Join bet365' to complete your registration

Bet365 bonus code UK terms & conditions

The bet365 bonus code UK (365MOLE) is for new customers only

is for new customers only Deposit £5-£10 and get five times the value in Bet Credits

Minimum deposit is £5

Any single bets below odds of 1/5 (1.20) will not count towards the offer's terms

You must deposit and place the £10 bet within 30 days of signing up

General T&Cs apply

What to bet on this week using your bet365 bonus code

With the horse racing and football season’s especially both at a crucial stage, there’s once again lots of action to get involved in using your bet365 code UK.

Football

The Premier League takes centre stage all of this week with no European action staged. Tuesday sees Manchester City host Aston Villa with both sides desperate to get into the top five and secure Champions League football for next season. Man City are 3/4 with bet365, Villa being 29/10 shots.

There’s more action on Wednesday as Arsenal (12/25) play Crystal Palace (21/4). Palace recently scored five goals against both Manchester City and Newcastle while Arsenal beat Real Madrid. Fixtures across Saturday and Sunday are:

Chelsea (8/11) v Everton (15/4)

Brighton (13/20) v West Ham (4/1)

Newcastle (1/4) v Ipswich (10/1)

Southampton (17/4) v Fulham (3/5)

Wolves (3/5) v Leicester (19/4)

Bournemouth (19/20) v Man United (13/5)

Liverpool (1/3) v Tottenham (15/2)

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest (7/2) v Man City (8/11) is the second FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, preceded by Crystal Palace (2/1) v Aston Villa (5/4) a day earlier.

Horse racing

On Bank Holiday Monday, the Irish Grand National is run at Fairyhouse. Haiti Couleurs is the 6/1 favourite with bet365 but look out for 33/1 shot Final Orders.

On Tuesday at Epsom, the winner of the Blue Riband Trial gets a pass straight into the Derby. bet365 will be pricing the race up on Monday.

Sandown hosts the Classic Trial on Friday. No prices are available yet, but the winner of this race often goes onto the Derby so keep a keen eye on it. The bet365 Mile is also on the card.

Other events

Premier League darts continues on Thursday with Luke Littler as favourite, while on Sunday we see the final round of the Zurich Classic in Louisiana.

Comparing alternative UK betting offers to the Bet365 bonus code

While Bet365 is a popular choice among punters, it's always good to know your options. Here's how Bet365 signup offer compares to some of its closest rivals:

UK bookmaker Free bets offer Min wager Min odds Expiry Bet365 Get £30 in free bets £10 1/5 7 days Coral Get £40 in free bets £5 1/2 7 days Ladbrokes Get £25 in free bets £5 1/2 7 days William Hill Get £60 in free bets £10 1/2 30 days

Bet365's sign offer is the way to go if you want good overall value. It offers a 300% bonus on your initial stake. The minimum qualifying bet might be slightly higher at £10, and the free bets’ amount sits somewhere in the middle, but the real kick is in the details.

Bet365 has the lowest minimum odds required for the qualifying bet at 1/5, which is 2.5x lower. This makes it easier to win your free bet and take your winnings. At the end of the day, whichever bookmaker suits you, you're likely to find quality and value in their offers.

Bet365 promotions for existing customers in 2025

Beyond the welcome bonus, Bet365 offers a variety of ongoing promotions to enhance your betting experience. The bookmaker regularly updates its promotional lineup with seasonal offers, game-specific bonuses, and loyalty rewards that can significantly boost your potential returns.

The best part? There's no need to have a specific bet365 bonus code to unlock these offers.

100% Acca Boost – Double your accumulator winnings

The 100% Acca Boost gives you the chance to double your winnings on successful accumulators across various sports and competitions. Available for both pre-match and in-play betting, this promotion applies to football, tennis, and major US sports leagues like NFL, NBA, and MLB. Your boost percentage depends on the number of selections in your acca, ranging from 2.5% for doubles up to the full 100% for larger accumulators.

Place an accumulator with 2+ selections on qualifying markets Receive 2.5-100% extra on your winnings based on number of selections Additional winnings paid as cash to your withdrawable balance Bets placed with Bet Credits don't qualify for this boost

Sub On Play On – Protection for player substitutions

With the Sub On Play On feature, your bet continues even if your selected player gets substituted during a match. When you place a bet on markets showing the Sub On Play On icon, your wager automatically transfers to the replacement player with no change in odds, giving you extended coverage throughout the match.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer – Win when your team goes up by two

This generous promotion settles your bet as a winner if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead at any point in the match. For single bets, you'll get paid out immediately when your team takes a two-goal lead, while multiple bets will mark that selection as a winner regardless of the final result.

Each Way First Goalscorers – Unlimited places in 90 minutes

Bet365's Each Way First Goalscorers offer pays out for unlimited places in 90 minutes of play, giving you significantly more chances to win on goalscorer bets. This promotion is particularly valuable for football punters who enjoy player performance markets.

Full Time Result – Enhanced prices on major competitions

Take advantage of better odds on full time result markets for matches from top competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and English Premier League. When available, these Enhanced Prices can be found by navigating to the applicable football list and selecting the dropdown menu at the top of the page.

English Premier League

English Championship through League 2

English FA Cup and EFL Cup

UEFA Champions League and Europa League

Extra Time Extra Chance – Extended coverage for rugby matches

For rugby enthusiasts, the Extra Time Extra Chance promotion ensures that your bet remains active during extra time if the match extends beyond normal playing time. Simply place a pre-match bet on a full-time or second-half market on any Rugby League or Rugby Union match, and your wager will be settled based on the final result, including extra time.

UEFA Champions League Ticket Giveaway – Win match tickets

Bet365 account holders can enter a free ballot to win two tickets to UEFA Champions League matches. The ballot reopens on 17th April for verified account holders aged 18+ years. Each promotion is for a specific match fixture, with 10 winners receiving two tickets each per match giveaway.

Stake and Spin Offer – Free spins for match betting

The current Stake and Spin promotion offers 20 Free Spins when you bet £5 or more on the Newcastle v Man Utd match. This limited-time offer requires opt-in and qualifying bets with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater, with Free Spins added to your account within 72 hours of the promotional period ending.

Prize Matcher – Daily free-to-play game

Eligible customers can win Free Bets, Free Spins or Golden Chips through the Prize Matcher game. Log in daily from 17:00 local time to reveal three tiles, collect matching symbols to win prizes, or uncover a special tile for an instant Free Spins prize. The game grid resets each week, giving regular players multiple chances to win.

Does Bet365 offer bet credits? Yes, Bet365 does offer bet credits. Bet credits is an umbrella term used by Bet365 for extra betting funds added to your account. These can be free bets or bonus credits to wager without using your real cash balance. You must bet using these credits on eligible sports markets or casino games before you can cash out winnings. The stake often isn’t returned. To see if you have bet credits, log in to your Bet365 account, then select My Offers under the Account Menu tab. A good example of bet credits on offer is £30 in free bets when you sign up using the UK Bet365 bonus code 365MOLE and bet at least £10. Before releasing the bet credits, you must fulfill the rollover requirement, which means placing qualifying bets worth £10 (these bets should have odds of 1/5 or higher). If you decide to place an accumulator bet, make sure at least one of the selections has odds of 1/5 or greater. Does Bet365 offer vouchers for new or existing customers? Yes, Bet365 offers vouchers. For new customers, the voucher is a Bet365 UK bonus code like 365MOLE. You can apply the voucher code when signing up to get £30 worth of free bets when you deposit and bet £10. For existing customers, Bet365 occasionally offers promotional vouchers or bonus codes. These might be sent via email, SMS, or displayed in your account's promotions section. These vouchers could offer free bets, deposit bonuses, or other special promotions.

Bet365 sports betting options: odds and markets overview

Bet365 has a huge selection of sports markets. Football is the biggest sport to bet on in the UK, and the bookie covers every football league and competition imaginable. Punters can place wagers on the following:

Premier League

EFL Championship

UEFA European Championship

FA Cup

EFL Cup

FIFA World Cup

other English domestic leagues and cups

There are plenty of markets for foreign football fans, too. Bet365 has great odds on the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga. The bookmaker offers unique betting markets, odds boosts, and other great offers during big international tournaments.

Bet365 also covers other sports, such as cricket, Formula One, darts, speedway, futsal, hockey, pool, and table tennis. Better yet, Bet365 offers hundreds of betting markets, including in-play betting, outright markets, and futures betting, specials.

Bet365 horse racing

Horse racing is one of the most popular sports to bet on in the UK, and with Bet365, punters can bet on a crowd favourite at the Cheltenham Festival, an underdog at Royal Ascot, or an each-way bet on the Grand National. The bookie has live betting features, live streaming, competitive odds, and unique promotions to maximise returns.

Bet365 golf betting

If betting on golf is your cup of tea, Bet365 has a dedicated section with the latest tips, predictions, and odds for pre-match and in-play sessions across Majors, PGA TOUR, LIV Golf & DP World Tours. For those looking to bet on outright winners, the bookie has boosted odds on:

US Masters

PGA Championship

US Open

Ryder Cup

For regular golf betting, Bet365 offers coupons on hundreds of markets for each tournament, round, players and extras. Those looking for prop bets can wager on obscure markets like the nationality of the winner, 2 vs. field, hole-in-one, winning margin, and for a tournament to end in a playoff.

Odds Boost is available on golf betting, giving you higher prices on select coupons, golf events, and players. However, the sweet sign-up deal is the Golf Each Way Extra offer. It allows you to increase or decrease the number of places when betting pre-event on the To Win Outright market on selected golf events. You can add places to your Each Way golf bets for extra security at lower odds or increase the price by removing places.

Bet365 cricket betting

The £30 free bets are also available for cricket betting on Bet365. The bookie covers all major cricket tests, ashes, tournaments, and club events. You'll find a dedicated section with cricket betting tips, predictions, videos, guides, and news on major cricket events like the IPL, T20 World Club, The Hundred, and The Ashes.

Bet Boost and Acca Boost features are also available on select cricket coupons. Bet365 offers live streaming of selected T20, ODI and Test matches directly to your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, as well as desktop.

Bet365 payment options – deposits, withdrawals

After entering your details, you will be ready to deposit money. The minimum to qualify for the welcome offer is £5, though a £10 deposit will get you a maximum of £30 in free bets. bet365 has many deposit and withdrawal methods available. Although the minimum and maximum deposits and withdrawals differ, all methods are free and instant.

Payment method Deposits Withdrawals Visa Yes Yes Bank transfer Yes Yes Paypal Yes Yes Click to Pay Yes Yes Paysafecard Yes Yes Apple Pay Yes Yes Google Pay Yes Yes Trustly Yes Yes Wire Transfer Yes Yes

Bet365 max payouts & super bet boosts

The max payout and stake allowed at Bet365 depends on the deposit method used and the sports type, league, and market you bet on. Football is naturally at its peak, paying up to £2 million. The maximum winnings are lower for other sports, sporting leagues, and horse racing, as we've outlined in the table below:

Sport Bet365 max payout range Horse Racing £100k – £1 million Greyhounds £10k – £1 million Lotto £1 million Football (other soccer leagues) £50k – £500k Tennis £25k – £500k American Football £25k – £500k Baseball £10k – £500k Basketball £25k – £500k Ice Hockey £25k – £500k Snooker £25k – £250k Handball £25k – £100k Rugby £100k – £250k Motor Sports (Formula 1, NASCAR) £100k – £250k Boxing £250k Esports £25k Cricket £250k Cycling £100k Darts £25k – £250k

The maximum bet you can place in any given circumstance reflects these payout limits. For instance, if your preferred bet on one of the Premier League markets to which the £2,000,000 ceiling applied were at odds of 1000/1, your maximum stake would be £2,000. A bet at the same odds in a UK horse race with an industry SP couldn't exceed £1,000, and a similar situation in the Scottish Premiership would only allow a maximum bet of £500.

Super Boost is a feature that offers Bet365's best prices on selected events. It'll be displayed at the top of the homepage and within the applicable match coupon. Look out for a yellow arrow with the boosted price displayed and the original price crossed out. Simply select the Super Boost price to add it to the bet slip.

Is Bet365 safe? | Licenses, reputation, and user reviews

Bet365 continues to set the standards for sports betting. According to their website, bet365 has 90m+ customers worldwide, making them one of the world's most popular sports betting operators. The huge number of downloads and positive reviews on both the App Store and Google Play Store makes them even more reputable.

In the UK, bet365 are licensed to operate under the UK Gambling Commission with the account number 55149.

Bet365 user ratings & reviews

Bet365 consistently receives high ratings on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, reflecting its reliability and ease of use. However, its Trustpilot rating is lower, which is common among sportsbooks due to disputes over bet settlements and withdrawals. Despite this, Bet365 remains one of the UK's most trusted and widely used bookmakers.

Source Rating Reviews User Comments Google Play Store 4.6/5 121k reviews Excellent UI/UX, very easy to use and navigate, fast to load. Cashout updates every few seconds. Offers on all the time. Several betting companies who could do with employing the team who developed this app. My only complaint is it takes too long for earned free bets to be credited to accounts.



– Rayne Homewood App Store 4.7/5 305k reviews “I love Bet365. The app is insanely slick compared to the other couple of bookies I used to use, and the odds are often more competitive. Great job!”



– Luke Shuttlewood Trustpilot 2/5 4,563 reviews “I have been thinking Bet365 is one of the best sportsbooks ever. They cover every sport and have many unusual betting offers and always pay me very fast.”



– Mick Corbin

What to do if the bet365 bonus code doesn't work

If you're experiencing issues with the Bet365 bonus code (365MOLE) during sign-up, don't worry—most problems have simple fixes. Follow our troubleshooting guide below to resolve common issues quickly.

You'll need to verify a few factors that might explain why the bonus code isn't working. First, ensure you've entered the bonus code 365MOLE exactly as shown, without any spaces or typos. I'd recommend copying and pasting the code to avoid mistakes. Bet365 often requires a minimum deposit to activate promotional offers, so check the specific promo terms to confirm the minimum deposit requirement for this bonus.

Remember that some Bet365 promotions are exclusively for new users, so if you've previously used another offer, this particular promotion is not available. Location restrictions can also affect code validity, as bonus codes are typically region-specific. Make sure you're using the dedicated code for your country.

Additionally, certain bet types might be excluded from the bonus qualification, such as low-odds bets or bets on specific markets. If you've checked all these factors and still experience issues, contacting Bet365's customer service would be your next best option for resolution.

Get in touch: Bet365 customer service

Bet365 offers 24/7 customer support, making it easy to resolve any issues related to your bonus code or your account. Based on our experience, live chat is the fastest option, with an average wait time of 2–6 minutes, depending on the time of day.

Here’s how to get in touch:

💬 Live chat – https://help.bet365.com/en/contact

🐦 Twitter/X – https://x.com/bet365help

📞 Phone number – 0800 028 8365

📩 Email address – support-eng@customerservices365.com

Bet365 bonus code FAQs

How long do I have to use my free bets? You must deposit £10 on a wager of odds of at least 1/5 (2.10) within 30 days of signing up to bet365. You then have seven days to use your free bet credits. What is the Bet365 bonus code UK? The current Bet365 bonus code in the UK is ‘365MOLE'. Where do I enter the bet365 bonus code? You will be instructed to enter the bonus code for bet365 UK on the third and final page of the signup process in a box hovering just above the ‘Join bet365’ button. Can I withdraw my Bet365 Bet Credits? Yes, but you must hit the wagering requirements in order to withdraw winnings. For example, placing a £5 bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) from the £30 credits will return £10. You can withdraw that £10, but you must play through the rest of the credits before withdrawing any cash.