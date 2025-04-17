Coral sign up offer (2025) | Get £20 free bets & exclusive bonuses

Coral is one of the biggest UK bookmakers, and the popular bookie often runs great deals and promotions. New customers can take up the Coral sign up offer to Get a £20 free bet when they sign up and place a £5 bet on sports. Players can also claim welcome offers for bingo, poker, and casino games.

Latest Coral sign up offers for new customers

The table below displays the current Coral sign-up offers.

Coral sign up offers Offer details Claim offer Sports welcome offer Bet £5, Get £20 in free bets Join Coral Casino welcome offer Bet £10, Get a £50 casino bonus Join Coral

Step-by-step guide to claiming the £20 free bet offer

The current sports betting Coral sign-up offer gives users £20 in free bets when signing up, depositing, and placing a £5 qualifying bet. The Coral sign up offer provides great value from a low initial first deposit. To claim this offer, follow the steps outlined below.

Register: Sign up for a Coral account via the app or desktop page Deposit: Make a first deposit of at least £5 using an eligible payment method Place Bet: Make a £5 qualifying bet on any sportsbook event with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher Get Bonus: Receive £20 in free bets once your qualifying bet is placed

Note that Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe, Skrill, & prepaid cards cannot be used for the first deposit to claim this offer.

Details of all Coral sign-up offers in 2025

Coral gives new players the choice between multiple welcome offers – £20 in free bets for sports bettors, a £50 casino bonus, poker offers, bingo bonuses, etc. But which one is best for you? We'll get into the nitty-gritty details below.

Coral Sports Sign-Up Offer – Bet £5, Get £20 in Free Bets

Coral’s sports welcome bonus is a great way to kickstart your betting experience with a low-risk £20 free bet when you sign up and place a £5 qualifying bet. With a 400% bonus on your first bet, you get plenty of extra value to explore different markets. Simply create an account, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet on any sportsbook market at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher. Once the bet settles, you'll receive £20 in Free Bets (divided as 4 x £5 free bets).

Key terms & conditions of Coral free bets

It pays to understand the terms attached to Coral's free bets to maximise their value. Key terms and conditions for Coral's free bets are:

New UK & Ireland customers only (18+)

Qualifying bet must be placed within 14 days of account registration

of account registration No Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, or prepaid card deposits allowed for this offer

allowed for this offer Free bets expire after 7 days if unused

if unused Cashing out your qualifying bet voids the offer

Coral Casino Welcome Offer – Deposit £10, Get £30 Bonus

Coral’s casino welcome bonus is a solid offer. New players can sign up with a 3x bonus multiplier, by simply playing £10+ on slots or selected live dealer casino games. After the games wrap up, Coral will credit your account with a £30 casino bonus.

Key terms & conditions of the Coral free spins

New UK Casino players only (18+)

Minimum deposit: £10

Bonus is subject to 40x wagering on selected games

on selected games Blackjack variants and some payment methods (Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, pre-paid cards) are excluded

Bonus must be accepted within 14 days and used within 30 days

Coral Bingo Welcome Offer – Deposit £10, Get £40 in Free Bingo Tickets

Bingo fans can claim £40 in free bingo tickets after signing up, making a first deposit, and playing £10 on bingo games. It's a great offer, providing extra value to explore different rooms and games, and simple to claim. There are a few T&C to keep in mind, mentioned below:

Key terms & conditions of the bingo offer

New UK Bingo players only (18+)

Minimum deposit: £10

4x wagering requirement on bonus funds

on bonus funds Bonus must be accepted within 14 days and used within 30 days

and used within Certain deposit methods are excluded (Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, etc.)

Coral Poker welcome offer – Claim a £50 poker bonus

Poker players can unlock £50 worth of tournament and Spins tickets when signing up and making a £10 deposit. The rewards are split into seven daily packages, each containing different types of tournament entries and tickets.

You'll need to log in each day to collect your rewards, making this an excellent way to try different poker formats gradually rather than being overwhelmed at the start. To get claim the rewards, log in daily for 7 days and collect £50 in poker rewards.

Key terms & conditions of the free poker tickets

New Poker players only (18+)

Deposit £10 + in a single transaction

+ in a single transaction Tickets are credited in daily packages over 7 days

Rewards must be used within 7 days of issuance

of issuance No Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, or pre-paid cards allowed

This offer is perfect for poker enthusiasts, combining tournament, Spins, and Sit & Go entries.

Coral’s payment methods

Coral offers various payment methods. However, we suggest using your debit card to claim the welcome offer when depositing. Certain methods are ineligible to receive the offer. The table below outlines everything you need to know about each payment method.

Deposit options

Deposit Method Fees Minimum Maximum Speed Processing MasterCard No £5 £12,500 daily Instant VISA No £5 £12,500 daily Instant PayPal No £10 £19,000 daily Instant Bank Transfer No £5 Unavailable Instant Paysafecard No £5 £5,000 daily Instant Mobile (Apple & Google Pay) No £5 Unavailable Instant

Withdrawal options

Withdrawal Method Fees Minimum Minimum Speed Processing MasterCard No £5 Unavailable Potentially within 4 hours but typically 1-3 days VISA No £5 Unavailable Potentially within 4 hours but typically 1-3 days PayPal No £10 Unavailable Within 8 hours Bank Transfer No £5 £250,000 3-5 Banking Days Paysafecard No £5 Unavailable Within 8 hours

Does Coral offer instant cash out?

Yes. Coral's instant cash out feature gives bettors complete control over their wagers across multiple sports markets. Available both pre-match and in-play, the cash out function works through both the website and mobile app.

Ongoing Coral promotions for existing customers

Beyond the welcome offer, Coral maintains a decent selection of ongoing promotions that engage existing customers. The Football Super Series is the best of the bunch. It is a free-to-play prediction game where customers can win substantial cash prizes and free bets.

Their Rewards Shake program delivers daily bonuses, while the innovative Coral Coins system rewards loyal customers with tournament entries and exclusive prizes. Regular price boosts and boosted odds on major sporting events ensure there's always value to be found for regular bettors. Read all about them below

Football Super Series

This promotion is completely free to enter. It allows you to win prizes, including £100 in cash or free bets. All you need to do is predict four match stats correctly from the selected game to win. There are prizes for correctly predicting either two, three, or four selections, scaling up the more you get right.

Racing Super Series

If you are a fan of horse racing, then this is for you. You can win up to £25,000 by predicting a horse's place in seven pre-selected races. It is a knockout-style promotion, and if your selection places, you will carry on to the next race. Any winners after seven races will split the £25,000 prize fund equally, or if it’s just you left, you take the lot. Not bad for a free promotion.

Horse Racing: Best Odds Guaranteed

Coral shows how it's done with this racing promotion. You will receive the best odds guaranteed when placing a bet on any UK & Irish horse racing event. To claim the promotion, you only need to place a bet after 8 am on the event day. You must make your selection from the Final Declarations Race Field for each bet to be eligible. This promotion is capped at £50,000 per day for each customer.

Rewards Grabber

This daily free promotion from Coral allows you to win free prizes. All you need to do is log in to your account and find the daily rewards grabber promotion. Simply grab your prize and reveal what you have won. Prizes include free spins, free bets, and potentially £500 in cash.

Coral sports betting options

Coral offers an impressive variety of sports betting options for players. Their extensive sportsbook covers a wide range of sports, competitions, and betting markets. Customers can enjoy popular sports like football and horse racing as well as niche sports like bowls and beach volleyball.

Football betting at Coral

Coral’s football section is one of the most comprehensive I’ve seen, with coverage of both major leagues and lesser-known competitions.

Standout features:

Daily Boosts & Odds Enhancements – I found exclusive boosted odds on selected matches, with the odds boosters section highlighting multis and single bets .

– I found on selected matches, with the section highlighting . Competitions Tab – Coral’s well-organized interface allowed me to quickly find major leagues , such as the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Champions League .

– Coral’s well-organized interface allowed me to , such as the . Popular Picks & Specials – This feature showcases trending bets among Coral users, making it easy to see where the action is.

– This feature showcases trending bets among Coral users, making it easy to see where the action is. Outright & Future Bets – Coral offers long-term football betting markets, including Premier League winners, Champions League outrights, and player-specific bets.

Example: While browsing, I found an outright bet for Manchester City to win the Premier League at 6/5, which was an interesting market to follow.

Horse racing

Coral covers all the major UK races including The Grand National, the world's most famous steeplechase event; the Cheltenham Festival featuring the Cheltenham Gold Cup and other National Hunt classics; Royal Ascot, a world-class flat racing event and highlight of the British racing calendar; and The Derby at Epsom, one of the oldest and most prestigious flat races. For horse racing enthusiasts, Coral truly delivers exceptional betting features and exclusive promotions that establish it as a top-tier option in the UK betting market.

Key features:

Coral Racing Club – I joined the Coral Racing Club , which gave me access to exclusive prizes, tickets, and competitions .

– I joined the , which gave me access to . Race Coverage & Live Betting – The racing section displayed today’s featured races, upcoming meetings, and live betting opportunities .

– The racing section displayed . Betting Markets & Special Bets – Coral provides forecast, tricast, and accumulator options , along with Best Odds Guaranteed on select races.

– Coral provides , along with on select races. Build Your Own Racecard – I loved the ability to select up to 10 races and customize my betting experience.

How does Coral’s sign up offer compare to other top UK bookies?

Choosing the best welcome bonus can be challenging, so we’ve compared Coral’s sign-up offer with other leading UK bookmakers to highlight the key differences.

Bookmaker Bonus amount Min wager Min Odds Bonus % Offer validity Coral £20 in free bets £5 1/2 400% 14 days Bet365 £30 in free bets £10 1/5 300% 30 days William Hill £60 in free bets £10 1/2 600% 7 days Ladbrokes £25 in free bets £5 1/2 500% 14 days Betfred £50 in free bets £10 Evens (2.0) 500% 7 days

Coral’s £20 free bet offer is competitive but varies in value depending on what you’re looking for. Compared to rivals, Betfred (£50) and William Hill (£60) provide larger bonuses, but they require higher deposits (£10 vs. Coral’s £5) and have shorter expiration periods (7 days vs. Coral’s 14 days). Bet365 offers £30, with the easiest qualifying odds (1/5 or 1.20) and the longest validity (30 days), making it ideal for risk-averse bettors.

Coral and Ladbrokes (£25) have nearly identical terms, making both solid options for low-stakes players. If you want the highest bonus percentage, William Hill (600%) is best, but if you prefer an easy-to-claim, low-risk offer, Coral is a great choice.

Safety and security at Coral

Coral was founded in 1926 and is a long-serving UK bookmaker with thousands of daily users. This displays Coral's trustworthiness with the UK population as a safe and secure site with a high reputation. To provide further protection for its player base, Coral implements the following procedures:

🔒 SSL encryption on payments

🎰 The use of Random Number Generators for casino games

🕵️‍♂️ An investigation team is on hand to investigate any issues

✅ Fully licensed and regulated site by the Gambling Commission

Coral customer service

If you ever need support, Coral’s customer service will help you. Their comprehensive support team is there to help you with whatever issues you face. The Coral customer service channels can be viewed in the list below.

Phone : 0800 440 011

: 0800 440 011 Email : support@coral.com

: support@coral.com Twitter (X) : @Coral

: @Coral Live chat: Yes – 24/7 availability

Summary – Was signing up at Coral worth it?

Coral's sign-up offer provides exceptional value for new UK bettors looking to maximize their initial deposit. With nearly a century of bookmaking experience since 1926, Coral delivers this welcome bonus alongside a comprehensive betting platform that rewards players long after registration.

New bettors get access to regular promotions across both sports and casino games, plus convenient features like live streaming and in-play betting that enhance the overall experience. The quick PayPal withdrawal process, typically completed within just 8 hours, ensures you can enjoy your winnings without unnecessary delays. For UK punters seeking a reliable bookmaker with an attractive welcome offer and ongoing value, opening a Coral account makes perfect sense.

FAQs on the Coral sign-up offer

How do I claim the Coral sign up offer £50 casino bonus? All you need to do is create an account, wager £10 on qualifying games, and receive a £50 casino bonus. Does Coral have a refer-a-friend scheme? Coral rewards customer loyalty through their refer-a-friend program, offering existing customers £10 in free bets for each successful referral. The process is straightforward – friends must open new accounts, deposit £10, and place qualifying bets for the referral bonus to be awarded. With a monthly limit of five referrals, customers can earn up to £50 in free bets by introducing friends to the platform. Is Coral bingo free £5 welcome bonus still available? The £5 welcome bonus for Coral Bingo has been replaced by an even larger and more rewarding sign up offer. When you register and bet £10 on bingo games, Coral will credit your account with £40 in free bingo play/tickets. Does Coral offer voucher codes for free bets? Coral regularly releases promotional voucher codes as part of their loyalty scheme. These bonus codes are distributed through their email newsletter, social media channels, and affiliate partnerships. You may also be given an invite-only welcome offer or reload bonus with a special voucher or coupon code. Can I use PayPal to claim Coral's free bet offer? To ensure you are eligible for the Coral sign up offer, deposit using a debit card. Other payment methods such as Skrill and PayPal are not valid.