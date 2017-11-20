Peter Crouch sets PL subs record

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch sets a new Premier League record for the most substitute appearances made in the division.

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has set a new Premier League record for the most substitute appearances.

The 36-year-old came on in the 73rd minute of the Potters' 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Monday evening.

Upon entering the field, Crouch made his 143rd outing off the bench, which puts him to the top of the all-time list in England's top flight.

Shola Ameobi, Jermain Defoe, Carlton Cole and Joe Cole sit below the striker, who has played for eight different clubs in his career.

So far this season, Crouch has made 10 appearances in all competitions, but only two starts, both of which were in the EFL Cup.