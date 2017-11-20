Team News: Peter Crouch remains on Stoke bench

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes opts to keep Peter Crouch on the bench for the Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has decided to keep Peter Crouch on the bench for the Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Before the international break, Crouch came off the bench to net Stoke's equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City, and the striker is now the club's joint top goalscorer in the top flight.

However, the 36-year-old must wait for his first league start of the campaign, with Ramadan Sobhi being retained on the flank and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting keeping his role at the head of the attack.

Goalkeeper Lee Grant comes into the team for his first top-flight outing since April 15 after Jack Butland suffered a broken finger while on international duty with England.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has opted to name the starting lineup which began the 1-0 triumph over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium 16 days ago.

The selection means that striker veteran forward Glenn Murray is given the chance to score in his fourth successive league match.

Brighton can potentially move into eighth place in the standings with victory at the Amex Stadium, while Stoke will end the night in 10th spot if they can win on the south coast.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross; Murray

Subs: Krul, Hemed, Goldson, March, Scheletto, Suttner, Brown

Stoke City: Grant; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Ramadan; Choupo-Moting

Subs: Haugaard, Berahino, Jese, Afellay, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch