Nov 20, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
2-2
StokeStoke City
Gross (44'), Izquierdo (60')
Murray (42')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Choupo-Moting (28'), Zouma (45')

Result: Brighton & Hove Albion come from behind twice to draw against Stoke City

Result: Brighton fight back to draw against Stoke
© SilverHub
Brighton & Hove Albion come from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw with Stoke City at the Amex.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 22:56 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion fought back twice to snatch a 2-2 draw with Stoke City at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening.

Pascal Gross and Jose Izquierdo netted for Chris Hughton's side as the Seagulls extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches.

The Potters went ahead thanks to a goal from Maxim Choupo-Moting inside the first half an hour, and Kurt Zouma resumed the visitors' lead after the first equaliser, but they were unable to get the winning goal.

Glenn Murray had an opportunity to put the Seagulls ahead inside the first five minutes when he struck from eight yards out, but he fluffed the attempt and the chance went missing.

At the other end, Mark Hughes's side came close when Ryan Shawcross got on the end of a free kick, only for his header to be tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Before the goals began flowing, Izquierdo charged down towards the goal before attempting to curl the ball towards the far post, but he missed the target.

Choupo-Moting opened the floodgates against the run of play when he connected with Xherdan Shaqiri's long ball, which he struck into the top corner of the net.

Towards the end of the first half, Brighton received justice for a penalty that was denied - despite Shawcross bringing down Murray in the danger area - as Gross got on the end of Davy Propper's low ball into the box.

Initially the shot went directly to Lee Grant, but the goalkeeper was unable to control it as the ball bobbled underneath him and into the back of the net.

One minute later, it was all change again as Stoke resumed their lead thanks to Chelsea loanee Zouma, who headed in from close range after Brighton failed to clear from a corner.

After the break, Brighton used the home crowd to their advantage as they made the scoreline all square when Murray slipped in Izquierdo, who got the ball over the line from his second attempt after the first was blocked by Kevin Wimmer.

Hughton's side continued to probe as they hunted for the three points, but neither side could find that all-important goal.

As it stands, Brighton sit 10th in the table, while Stoke are 15th.

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Hughes: 'Hughton deserves more credit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pascal Gross, Jose Izquierdo, Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kurt Zouma, Glenn Murray, Mark Hughes, Ryan Shawcross, Mathew Ryan, Xherdan Shaqiri, Davy Propper, Lee Grant, Kevin Wimmer, Chris Hughton, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Team News: Peter Crouch remains on Stoke City bench
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion come from behind twice to draw against Stoke City
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Stoke City's Mark Hughes: 'Brighton manager Chris Hughton deserves more credit'
Murray compares Gross with De BruyneKrul: 'Joining Brighton was right move'Hemed signs Brighton contract extensionLiverpool 'join race for Kara Mobdji'West Ham United 'eye Lewis Dunk'
Murray: 'Brighton are exceeding expectations'Harrison attracting interest from PL trio?Hughton: 'We have surpassed expectations'Hughton heaps praise on Glenn MurrayResult: Murray earns Brighton rare win at Swansea
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Stoke City News
Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Team News: Peter Crouch remains on Stoke City bench
 Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Stoke City striker Peter Crouch sets Premier League substitutes record
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion come from behind twice to draw against Stoke City
Hughes: 'We have to be happy with result'Shawcross: "It probably was a penalty"Hughes: 'Hughton deserves more credit'Butland could miss up to five weeksJack Butland to miss up to six weeks
Coates hopeful of new Stoke deal for CrouchJack Butland suffers broken fingerWatford, Stoke hit with fines by FAHughes: 'Crouch is staying at Stoke'Puel "happy" with Leicester display
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 