Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils lining up 'spectacular' £105m move for unsettled Real Madrid star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a €120m (£105m) offer for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Red Devils will sign at least one midfielder in 2026, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba all admired.

However, according to E-Noticies, there is another name at the top of Man United's wishlist, with the 20-time English champions long-term admirers of Madrid star Valverde.

The report claims that the Red Devils are planning an offer of €120m (£105m), as the English club look to take advantage of Real Madrid's recent issues.

There is believed to be friction at Bernabeu between some senior players, including Valverde, and head coach Xabi Alonso.

Man United allegedly believe that now is the perfect time to make a move for the Uruguay international, although any deal is highly unlikely to take place until next summer.

Valverde has struggled for form during the 2025-26 campaign, failing to find the back of the net in 17 appearances in all competitions, although he has contributed four assists.

The South American has been used as a right-back of late due to Real Madrid's problems in that area of the field, but the central midfielder openly said earlier this season that he is not comfortable in that area.

Valverde was forced to take to social media back in October to insist that he did not refuse to play at right-back in the Champions League clash with Kairat.

"I've read several articles that have been damaging to me. I know I've had bad matches, I'm aware of that. I'm not hiding anything, and I'm open about it,” he wrote on X.

"I'm truly sad. You can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can you say I refuse to play. I've given everything and more for this club. I've played through fractures and injuries, and I've never complained or asked for a break.

"I have a good relationship with the coach, which makes me feel confident in being able to tell him what position I like the most on the field, but I always, always let him know that I am available to perform anywhere, on any trip and in all matches.

"I have left my soul in this club and I will continue to do so, even if sometimes it is not enough or I am not playing as I would like, I swear on my pride that I will never give up and I will fight until the end playing wherever I am."

Valverde has represented Los Blancos on 340 occasions in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and registering 35 assists in the process.

Man United would send out a serious message if they were able to sign a player of Valverde's ilk, and a move away from Real Madrid next summer now seems to be a possibility due to the problems at Bernabeu this term.