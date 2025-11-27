Real Madrid goal machine Kylian Mbappe sends out strong message following crucial Champions League success

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 08:31 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:12

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe has insisted that Los Blancos are "together" amid recent criticism of the capital giants.

Xabi Alonso's side entered Wednesday's Champions League clash with Olympiacos off the back of a three-game winless run in all competitions, and there have been suggestions of friction in the dressing room at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid conceded three times against Olympiacos, but Mbappe came up with four goals to secure all three points for Los Blancos in a 4-3 success.

The France international has said that "it's normal for people to talk" about Real Madrid due to the size of the club, but the forward has insisted that the dressing room are "together".

“I think it’s looking good. Of course, there are things we need to improve. I know people talk a lot from the outside. When you play for a club like Madrid, it’s normal for people to talk," Mbappe told reporters.

Mbappe plays down reports of friction at Real Madrid

“We have to protect the players, the coach and everyone in the squad because, at the end of the day, we’re all in this together. I’m not going to say that we’re against people from outside, but at the end of the day we’re together and with all the Madrid fans.

“I feel good, I’m very happy. Scoring goals is always a pleasure for me. My teammates give me lots of great passes. I’m very lucky to play in this team with all the players in the squad.

“I always try to score; sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t, but I always intend to help my team.

“It was very important to win again. We knew we hadn’t won in three games, which is a long time for a team like ours.

“Today was Champions League day. It was important to win to stay in the top eight, which is the team’s goal for the first half of the season.

“It was quite a tough match. We know it’s difficult to win here. We started very badly and lost possession a lot. We conceded the first goal, but then we took control of the match and scored a lot of goals."

What next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign against Girona on Sunday night.

Alonso's side are still top of the La Liga table despite their recent wobble, one point clear of second-placed Barcelona, and it is set to be a fascinating battle for the championship this term.