West Ham vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 08:49 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 08:49

An unexpected bottom-half Premier League battle, Liverpool and West Ham United collide at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, when the Irons seek to plunge the capitulating champions into an even worse crisis.

The Reds head south on the back of three embarrassing defeats to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven, conceding a staggering 10 goals during that time and finding the back of the net just once themselves.

The 3-0 reverses to City and Forest saw the holders plummet down the Premier League table into 12th position, and while they are 11 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, they are just seven clear of Leeds United in the relegation zone.

West Ham could also move to within just four points of Liverpool on Sunday thanks to their recent resurgence under Nuno Espirito Santo, whose men have taken seven points from three Premier League games in November to rise out of the demotion places.

Ahead of Sunday's intriguing battle, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Liverpool and West Ham United.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 153

Liverpool wins: 86

Draws: 38

West Ham wins: 29

When Liverpool and West Ham United clashed at Anfield in April 2025, that showdown represented the 153rd competitive meeting between the two sides, and the Reds are way out in front with 86 wins compared to the Irons' 29, while there have been an additional 38 draws.

Arne Slot's men needed a late Virgil van Dijk header to seal a 2-1 win in their third meeting of the 2024-25 season, prior to which they thrashed the Irons 5-0 away from home and recorded a 5-1 annihilation in the 2024-25 EFL Cup third round, an identical result to their showdown in the quarter-finals of the previous season's tournament.

Ex-Irons boss David Moyes slammed his side's defending after that humiliating result in 2023, albeit while also justifying his decision to make rotations in abundance, as Liverpool stretched their winning streak over West Ham to five games before seeing that sequence snapped in the spring of 2024.

In between those two knockout crushings, West Ham put a serious dent in the Reds' Premier League title aspirations by holding them to a 2-2 draw in the capital in April 2024.

The London Stadium was the scene of Liverpool's most recent defeat to West Ham, who benefitted from an early Alisson Becker own goal in a 3-2 victory in November 2021, although that is their only success against the Reds from their last 20 attempts.

The former Europa Conference League winners have to go back to August 2015 for their most recent victory over Liverpool at Anfield, where a Slaven Bilic side eased past Brendan Rodgers's Reds 3-0, and the Irons often had Liverpool's number during that period.

Indeed, West Ham won four, drew two and lost just one of their seven games against Liverpool between September 2014 and December 2016, and they also held the Reds to a 1-1 draw in the 1980-81 EFL Cup final, but goals from Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen saw the Merseyside titans get the job done in the replay.

Liverpool men also dominate the documented goalscorers column, and no player has scored more in this fixture than Salah (13), while John Toshack (10), Steven Gerrard (nine), Roger Hunt and Ian Rush (both eight) also haunted the Hammers down the years.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 13, 2025: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2024: West Ham 0-5 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2024:Liverpool 5-1 West Ham (EFL Cup Third Round)

Apr 27, 2024: West Ham 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 20, 2023: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Sep 24, 2023: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 26, 2023: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2022: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2022: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2021: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2021: West Ham 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 31, 2020: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2020: Liverpool 3-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 29, 2020: West Ham 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2019: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2018: Liverpool 4-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2018: Liverpool 4-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2017: West Ham 1-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 14, 2017: West Ham 0-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2016: Liverpool 2-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 13, 2025: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2024: West Ham 0-5 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2024: West Ham 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2023: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 26, 2023: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2022: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2022: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2021: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2021: West Ham 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 31, 2020: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)