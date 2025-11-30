Man United vs. West Ham: Lucas Paqueta slams FA with 46-word statement as Red Devils handed huge Premier League boost

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Nov 2025 21:05 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 21:12

West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta has criticised the Football Association following his red card in Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at the London Stadium.

A near two-year investigation into the Brazil international concluded in July when he was cleared of spot-fixing charges by an independent regulatory commission.

Paqueta had been accused of four charges that he deliberately got booked in four separate Premier League games in 2022 and 2023 "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market".

The FA released a statement last month acknowledging the "mental stress" suffered by Paqueta, who was threatened with a lifetime ban from football and saw an £85m transfer to Manchester City collapse in the summer of 2023.

On Sunday, Paqueta returned to West Ham’s starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards across his previous 11 Premier League appearances this season.

However, the 28-year-old was shown two more yellow cards in quick succession for dissent by referee Darren England for arguing over a decision to award a foul against West Ham with only six minutes remaining.

It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behavior is just a reflection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry if I'm not perfect https://t.co/0CdUYNkoSU — Lucas Paquetá (@LucasPaqueta97) November 30, 2025

After the match, Paqueta took to X to respond to a post quoting commentary from former West Ham goalkeeper and Sky Sports co-commentator Robert Green, which branded the red card "ridiculous behaviour".

Paqueta’s 46-word post read: "It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation.

"Perhaps this ridiculous behaviour is just a reflection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry if I'm not perfect."

In a separate post, Paqueta apologised for his actions in Portuguese, which read: "I understand that now I have to come across as the villain, it's hard to live with everything that was caused in my life and in my psyche.

"I'll keep trying to ensure they don't affect me even more. This doesn't justify my expulsion and that's why I apologise to the fans and my teammates."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Blow for West Ham, boost for Man Utd as Paqueta is banned again

After the match, West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo refused to speak about Paqueta's red card, as he wanted to seek clarity from the player first before commenting.

"I want to speak to him first and try to understand. It's unfair to make a comment without speaking to him,” Nuno told Sky Sports. "It's hard to play with one man less against Liverpool."

Paqueta will now be suspended for West Ham’s Premier League trip to Manchester United on Thursday night, providing Ruben Amorim’s side with a boost.

West Ham have won all three of their previous Premier League matches against Man United when Paqueta has played; the playmaker is considered a key first-team player for Nuno and has chipped in with three league goals so far this season.

Defeat for the Hammers against Liverpool represents their eighth in the Premier League this season and leaves them in 17th place in the table, hovering just above Leed United in the relegation zone courtesy of goals scored.