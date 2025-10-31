Nuno Espirito Santos responds to speculation linking West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta with a possible January exit.

Nuno Espirito Santos has insisted that West Ham United “need” Lucas Paqueta amid reports suggesting that the playmaker wants to leave the club in January.

The 28-year-old appeared to shut down speculation linking him with a late move to Aston Villa in the summer when he kissed the West Ham badge and threw away an imaginary phone when celebrating his goal in a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest in August.

However, The Times claims that Paqueta is now looking to leave West Ham in the winter transfer window amid growing fears that the Hammers could be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Just four points have been accumulated by West Ham in their opening nine Premier League matches (W1 D1 L7), leaving them 19th in the table, and they are yet to register their first win under new head coach Nuno who replaced Graham Potter in September.

Speculation over Paqueta’s future comes at a time when the Brazil international has been reprimanded and warned - but not fined - by the Football Association about his future conduct for his failure to comply with their investigation into allegations of spot-fixing.

Paqueta reprimanded and warned by FA after spot-fixing saga

Paqueta was threatened with a potential lifetime ban from football earlier this year, but an independent regulatory commission cleared the midfielder in July of four charges that he deliberately got booked in four separate Premier League games in 2022 and 2023 "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market".

The FA released a statement on Friday to confirm that “both breaches of FA Rule F3 were found proven following a hearing” and the independent commission "accepts that the player was acting on advice at all times but, nevertheless, as a participant he has an obligation to respect and abide by the regulations".

The "mental stress" suffered by Paqueta because of the "extremely serious" nature of the allegations against him has also been acknowledged by the FA.

"We recognise that an element of the mental stress suffered by the player included his realisation that, had the [spot-fixing] charges been found proved, his footballing career would almost certainly have come to an end," said the commission.

Paqueta’s drawn-out saga with the FA now appears to have come to a conclusion, but where the West Ham star’s long-term future lies remains to be seen.

“I have spoken about many things with Lucas. Many things, some that I cannot share, but basically, we need Lucas,” Nuno said at a pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Nuno insists West Ham “need” Paqueta, but will he stay in January?

“I'm going to share something that I really believe and I told him personally and I told all the squad and the team - being a number 10 is more than a number. In my view, being a 10 is a symbol. This is what we need from Lucas. The best of him. His teammates trust him a lot.

“They know that there's much more for him to give us, with the talent that he has. We need our number 10.”

Commenting on Paqueta’s FA warning and speculation over his future at West Ham, Nuno added: “It doesn't help, all the noise. All the situation that he's been through doesn't help. Finally, [the FA saga] ends, but at the same time comes the rumours that he’s going to [leave the club].

“All these rumours, especially the situation that we are in, doesn't help. I think we have to protect ourselves and try to shield all the noise outside, rumours of players going out in the transfer window. Let's try to ignore all of them so we can work in a better way.

“All the rumours, also people outside that doesn't want the best for West Ham, it doesn't help. But you don't have to address all the rumours. We have too many things to be worried about and concerned and committed to solve. This is our priority."

Asked whether Paqueta will stay at West Ham in January, Nuno said: “He's here today, he's going to be here tomorrow, he's going to play on Sunday and help his teammates to produce a good game.”

Paqueta, who has less than two years remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, has chipped in with two goals in nine Premier League games so far this season and he is in contention to start for Nuno’s side at home against Newcastle.