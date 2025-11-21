Everton manager David Moyes has provided a fresh update on the future of midfielder James Garner amid reported interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular under Moyes since joining from Manchester United on a permanent deal in 2022, making 97 appearances across all tournaments.

Garner has been one of the Toffees’ standout performer this season and has shown his versatility by operating as a deep-lying midfielder as well as a right-back and left-back.

Only James Tarkowski has played as many minutes for Everton this term than Garner (1,170), whose performances are understood to have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

Interested suitors have also been altered by Garner’s contract situation at Everton, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026.

Moyes determined to keep hold of Garner despite PL interest

Newcastle United are allegedly one club who are weighing up a move for Garner next year, while Nottingham Forest - where Garner spent 18 months on loan between 2021 and 2022 - and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest.

Garner recently admitted that “nothing is going on” and there have been “no talks” over a contract extension at Everton, but he remains content at the club.

Moyes was asked about Garner’s situation at a press conference on Friday ahead of Monday’s Premier League trip to Man United, and the Scotsman made his feelings clear on the midfielder.

"There is absolutely no interest in letting Garner go,” Moyes told reporters.

"I don't know where the news comes from, but if I said that the phone's been ringing here and it's been phoning about Jimmy Garner, then I would be telling absolute lies. There's been no phone calls into my phone or anybody that I know of, regarding Jimmy Garner.

"Obviously we will look to renew his contract when we are ready to do so."

Meanwhile, Moyes has also responded to speculation linking Everton with Napoli and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, and has addressed whether the club plans to be active in the January transfer window.