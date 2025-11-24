[monks data]
Manchester United logo
Premier League
Nov 24, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Everton logo

Man UtdManchester United
0-1
Everton

FT

Man Utd 0-1 Everton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Toffees recover from bizarre Gueye red card to stun Old Trafford

By
Man Utd fail Toffees test as 10-man Everton end 12-year wait despite bizarre red card
© IMAGO / Sportsphoto / Imago
Everton recover from Idrissa Gueye's bizarre red card to claim a narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Everton celebrated their first Premier League win at Old Trafford in 12 years after they recovered from a bizarre red card to clinch a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United

The Toffees were dealt a major setback in the early stages when Idrissa Gueye was shown a straight red card for his role in a confrontation with teammate Michael Keane in an unbelievable turn of events at Old Trafford. 

The manner of the dismissal has the potential to unsettle the visitors, but to their credit, they quickly adapted and stunned Old Trafford with the opening goal just shy of the half-hour mark.

Dewsbury-Hall curled the ball home with his weaker right foot to score his second Premier League goal of the season, giving his team a precious lead to defend for the remainder of the contest. 

Given their numerical superiority, Man United dominated possession in their bid to find an equaliser, but they struggled to break through the stubborn Everton defence, and even when they did, Jordan Pickford was ready and waiting to frustrate the hosts.

The pick of Pickford's stops took place in the closing stages when he dived at full stretch to push Joshua Zirkzee's header away just as it seemed to be heading towards the net. 

Everton negotiated the nervy final moments to seal a memorable victory, representing their first away league win over Man United since they recorded another 1-0 scoreline in December 2013. 

The memorable away success moves David Moyes's charges up to 11th spot and level on points with 10th-placed Man United, who have now gone three games without a win. 


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim on November 24, 2025

The game's biggest talking point took place in the opening 15 minutes when Gueye was given his marching orders after clashing with his teammate. 

By the letter of the law, referee Michael Oliver has no other choice but to dismiss the Senegal international, but there is certainly an argument that a yellow card would have been a suitable punishment. 

Moyes will have to deal with the fallout of that moment of madness, but he will be proud of the fight and determination his team showed to get in front and then expertly manage the game. 

The former Man United boss will also be delighted with the fact that the result represents his first Premier League win at Old Trafford as an opposition manager after drawing four and losing 13 of his 17 previous attempts. 

As for Ruben Amorim, he is likely to face more questions about his system, and in particular, his resistance to change with the game situation. 

Man United had a back five from situations like Everton goal-kicks, and they still had three centre-backs when they could have used an extra forward at the opposite end of the pitch. 

The positivity built from October's run of three consecutive wins has subsided with a return of two points from the last three Premier League outings. 


MAN UNITED VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

Gueye red card vs. Man Utd (13th min, Man United 0-0 Everton)


Well, this is a rare one. Gueye has been shown a straight red card for an angry altercation with his teammate, Keane. Replays show that Gueye raised his left hand to Keane's face as the two teammates faced off in the Man United penalty box. 

Dewsbury-Hall goal vs. Man United (29th min, Man United 0-1 Everton)


Dewsbury-Hall sparks wild scenes of jubilation among the travelling support. The midfielder evades Bruno Fernandes's challenge before Leny Yoro's attempted tackle breaks kindly for him to let fly from 18 yards out. Senne Lammens gets a hand to the curling effort, but he cannot prevent it from nestling in the net. 


MAN OF THE MATCH - KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates with Jack Grealish on November 24, 2025

There were a number of impressive performances in Everton's commendable team effort, including another strong display from Pickford in goal and a resolute performance from the back four.

However, Dewsbury-Hall gets our pick for Man of the Match and not only because he produced a moment of real quality to score the decisive goal.

The midfielder was crucial in getting 10-man Everton up the field, and his close ball control drew fouls that allowed his team to slow down the match in their bid to frustrate Man Utd. 


MAN UNITED VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Man United 70%-30% Everton

Shots: Man United 25-3 Everton

Shots on target: Man United 6-1 Everton

Corners: Man United 9-1 Everton

Fouls: Man United 12-9 Everton


BEST STATS






WHAT NEXT?

After suffering their first defeat since September, Man United will be looking for a positive response when they travel to Selhurst Park for a tricky meeting with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

As for the Toffees, they will have the chance to claim a third successive victory in Saturday's Premier League home meeting with Newcastle United. 

ID:586381:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect10709:
Written by
Ben Sully
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Bruno Fernandes David Moyes Idrissa Gueye Jordan Pickford Joshua Zirkzee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Leny Yoro Michael Keane Ruben Amorim Senne Lammens Football