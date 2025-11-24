Everton recover from Idrissa Gueye's bizarre red card to claim a narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Everton celebrated their first Premier League win at Old Trafford in 12 years after they recovered from a bizarre red card to clinch a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

The Toffees were dealt a major setback in the early stages when Idrissa Gueye was shown a straight red card for his role in a confrontation with teammate Michael Keane in an unbelievable turn of events at Old Trafford.

The manner of the dismissal has the potential to unsettle the visitors, but to their credit, they quickly adapted and stunned Old Trafford with the opening goal just shy of the half-hour mark.

Dewsbury-Hall curled the ball home with his weaker right foot to score his second Premier League goal of the season, giving his team a precious lead to defend for the remainder of the contest.

Given their numerical superiority, Man United dominated possession in their bid to find an equaliser, but they struggled to break through the stubborn Everton defence, and even when they did, Jordan Pickford was ready and waiting to frustrate the hosts.

The pick of Pickford's stops took place in the closing stages when he dived at full stretch to push Joshua Zirkzee's header away just as it seemed to be heading towards the net.

Everton negotiated the nervy final moments to seal a memorable victory, representing their first away league win over Man United since they recorded another 1-0 scoreline in December 2013.

The memorable away success moves David Moyes's charges up to 11th spot and level on points with 10th-placed Man United, who have now gone three games without a win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The game's biggest talking point took place in the opening 15 minutes when Gueye was given his marching orders after clashing with his teammate.

By the letter of the law, referee Michael Oliver has no other choice but to dismiss the Senegal international, but there is certainly an argument that a yellow card would have been a suitable punishment.

Moyes will have to deal with the fallout of that moment of madness, but he will be proud of the fight and determination his team showed to get in front and then expertly manage the game.

The former Man United boss will also be delighted with the fact that the result represents his first Premier League win at Old Trafford as an opposition manager after drawing four and losing 13 of his 17 previous attempts.

As for Ruben Amorim, he is likely to face more questions about his system, and in particular, his resistance to change with the game situation.

Man United had a back five from situations like Everton goal-kicks, and they still had three centre-backs when they could have used an extra forward at the opposite end of the pitch.

The positivity built from October's run of three consecutive wins has subsided with a return of two points from the last three Premier League outings.

MAN UNITED VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

Gueye red card vs. Man Utd (13th min, Man United 0-0 Everton)



"He's snapped at his OWN team-mate" Idrissa Gueye is sent-off after raising a hand at Michael Keane ? pic.twitter.com/zNIcEU2fA5

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2025

Well, this is a rare one. Gueye has been shown a straight red card for an angry altercation with his teammate, Keane. Replays show that Gueye raised his left hand to Keane's face as the two teammates faced off in the Man United penalty box.

Dewsbury-Hall goal vs. Man United (29th min, Man United 0-1 Everton)



OUTSTANDING from Dewsbury-Hall! 10-player Everton take the lead at Old Trafford! ? pic.twitter.com/vFHvhV9YkS

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2025

Dewsbury-Hall sparks wild scenes of jubilation among the travelling support. The midfielder evades Bruno Fernandes's challenge before Leny Yoro's attempted tackle breaks kindly for him to let fly from 18 yards out. Senne Lammens gets a hand to the curling effort, but he cannot prevent it from nestling in the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

There were a number of impressive performances in Everton's commendable team effort, including another strong display from Pickford in goal and a resolute performance from the back four.

However, Dewsbury-Hall gets our pick for Man of the Match and not only because he produced a moment of real quality to score the decisive goal.

The midfielder was crucial in getting 10-man Everton up the field, and his close ball control drew fouls that allowed his team to slow down the match in their bid to frustrate Man Utd.

MAN UNITED VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Man United 70%-30% Everton

Shots: Man United 25-3 Everton

Shots on target: Man United 6-1 Everton

Corners: Man United 9-1 Everton

Fouls: Man United 12-9 Everton

BEST STATS



Idrissa Gueye is the first player to be sent off in the Premier League for fighting with a teammate since Ricardo Fuller with Andy Griffin for Stoke in December 2008. ? pic.twitter.com/MLHKrSu0oN

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 24, 2025



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's first half by numbers vs. Man United: 31 touches 3 duels 3x possessions won 2 fouls won 1 chance created 1 shot on target 1 goal#MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/pF7q7mjuzn

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 24, 2025



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has scored his first right-footed goal in the Premier League. All of his previous four have come with his left. ?#MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/oyUw7679j2

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 24, 2025



1 - Manchester United have lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford after seeing the opposition pick up a red card for the first time ever, winning 36 and drawing 10 of the previous 46. Upset. pic.twitter.com/wGs8jqiUMK

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

After suffering their first defeat since September, Man United will be looking for a positive response when they travel to Selhurst Park for a tricky meeting with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

As for the Toffees, they will have the chance to claim a third successive victory in Saturday's Premier League home meeting with Newcastle United.



