Premier League clubs are reportedly expected to move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher if he becomes available in the winter transfer window.

Gallagher has made 67 competitive appearances since he joined Atletico from Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled to play regularly in his preferred central midfield position during his time in Spain.

Gallagher was widely used in a wide left position in his first season with Atletico, and while he has played more in his preferred position in the 2025-26 campaign, the majority of his appearances have come from the bench.

In fact, he has started just two of his 13 appearances in La Liga this season, with his lack of game time denting his chances of making England's World Cup squad.

Premier League clubs lining up Gallagher swoop

According to Sky Sports News, a number of Premier League clubs are set to queue up for Gallagher if he becomes available in the January window.

Man United are believed to be among those who are interested in bringing the England international back to the Premier League.

The Red Devils and Gallagher's other suitors have now discovered that Atletico have no plans to allow the Englishman to leave on loan in January.

As a result, the Spanish side will only entertain permanent offers if they decide to sanction Gallagher's departure in the new year.

There is a belief that Atletico would look to recoup the €40m (£35m) they paid to sign him from Chelsea in 2024.

Is Gallagher open to Premier League return?

Gallagher recently insisted that he is "very happy" at Atletico, although he conceded that he is "not satisfied" with his lack of starting opportunities.

The midfielder is still keen to win titles with Diego Simeone's side, and he may be reluctant to leave halfway through the season if they are firmly in the La Liga title race.

With that said, he could be tempted to leave if a top Premier League club were able to offer him regular football in a last-ditch attempt to secure a World Cup spot.

However, he will surely be reluctant to leave Atletico and Champions League football for a team that are not in European competition, which dents Man United's hopes of landing the former Chelsea man.