Man United 'desperate' to keep Ruben Amorim favourite at Old Trafford amid uncertainty

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 08:54 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:12

Manchester United have reportedly made signing Harry Maguire to a new contract a priority, with the Red Devils determined to keep the Englishman.

The 32-year-old's current deal with the 20-time English champions is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and there is currently uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford beyond June 2026.

Maguire has had his fitness problems this season, but he has featured on nine occasions for the Red Devils, scoring twice and registering one assist.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim remains a huge supporter of Maguire, with the Englishman's leadership qualities incredibly important, while his performances on the field this season have also been strong.

According to TEAMtalk, Maguire's contract situation has become 'a subject of priority', with the club desperate to keep hold of the defender.

United really missing Harry Maguire as a makeshift striker with all these wasted crosses into the box #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) November 24, 2025

Man United 'determined' to sign Maguire to a new contract

Maguire's absence was felt against Everton on Monday night - not so much from a defensive point of view, but he would have been a huge asset when Man United were delivering cross after cross into the penalty box.

Amorim's side ultimately suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Toffees, and Maguire's passing ability would have have made a difference, with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw all struggling to progress the ball.

Maguire collects in the region of £190,000 a week at Man United, according to spotrac, but it is understood that he would have to accept a wage reduction in order to have the chance to remain at the club.

The centre-back has represented the Red Devils on 255 occasions in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists in the process.

Introducing your Player of the Matchweek…



? @ManUtd’s Harry Maguire ? pic.twitter.com/DbVnEhyfYN — Premier League (@premierleague) October 22, 2025

Should Man United keep Maguire?

Maguire's strength in the face of adversity is something to be admired.

The defender has faced huge criticism during his time at Old Trafford, but he has never complained, never threatened to leave, never made himself a problem.

Maguire can also still contribute on the field - perhaps not every game, and Man United are expected to sign a new centre-back next year, but the Red Devils need players of the Englishman's experience to help them during a difficult period.

A new contract on reduced terms makes a lot of sense, and Man United will be hopeful that the experienced centre-back can be available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.