Team News: Strasbourg vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Nov 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:23

Crystal Palace travel to Stade de la Meinau to face Strasbourg in their fourth League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.

The Eagles beat Wolves 2-0 away from home in the Premier League last weekend, while Les Bleu et Blanc suffered a 1-0 loss at Lens in Ligue 1 last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

STRASBOURG

Out: Saidou Sow (knee), Maxi Oyedele (muscle), Karl-Johan Johnsson (wrist fracture), Abdoul Ouattara (hamstring)

Doubtful: Abakar Sylla (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Sarr, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Doue, Mourabet, Barco, Moreira; Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta