Conference League
Strasbourg
Nov 27, 2025 8.00pm
2
1
HT : 0 1
FT
Crystal Palace
  • Emanuel Emegha 53' goal
  • Samir El Mourabet 73' yellowcard
  • Samir El Mourabet 77' goal
  • goal Tyrick Mitchell 35'
  • yellowcard Maxence Lacroix 67'
  • yellowcard Jaydee Canvot 86'

Team News: Strasbourg vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Strasbourg vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Crystal Palace travel to Stade de la Meinau to face Strasbourg in their fourth League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.

The Eagles beat Wolves 2-0 away from home in the Premier League last weekend, while Les Bleu et Blanc suffered a 1-0 loss at Lens in Ligue 1 last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

STRASBOURG vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

STRASBOURG

Out: Saidou Sow (knee), Maxi Oyedele (muscle), Karl-Johan Johnsson (wrist fracture), Abdoul Ouattara (hamstring)

Doubtful: Abakar Sylla (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Sarr, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Doue, Mourabet, Barco, Moreira; Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

