Real Madrid lineup vs. Girona: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga contest at Estadi Montilivi

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 11:49 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:30

Real Madrid are expected to welcome Thibaut Courtois back into their starting team for Sunday night's La Liga contest with Girona.

Courtois was absent against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday night due to illness, but the Belgian trained on Friday and is expected to be cleared to take to the field on Sunday, as Los Blancos look to return to winning ways in La Liga.

Franco Mastantuono (groin) and Antonio Rudiger (muscle) have also both been on the sidelines, but the pair were back in training alongside Courtois and have strong chances of being available to feature this weekend.

Dani Carvajal (knee) and Eder Militao (groin) are the only definite absentees at this stage of proceedings, with David Alaba (muscle) and Dean Huijsen (discomfort) both needing to be assessed before any decisions can be made.

Jude Bellingham was not in from the start against Olympiacos due to a minor issue, but the England international is set to feature from the first whistle on Sunday night.

Aurelien Tchouameni may drop into the middle of the defence alongside Raul Asencio, while there should be another start at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Vinicius Junior, who is allegedly now close to agreeing a new contract at Bernabeu, will feature in the final third of the field alongside the team's leading goalscorer this season Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Tchouameni, Carreras; Guler, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius