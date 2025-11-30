Liverpool transfer news: £52.6m bid prepared for 'deeply respected' Real Madrid 23-year-old

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 14:56 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 15:11

Liverpool are expected to come forward with a bid worth €60m (£52.6m) for a Real Madrid midfielder as Arne Slot seeks engine-room reinforcements, according to a report.

The pairing of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch excelled during the Reds' run to the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season, but neither man has been able to consistently deliver so far during a disastrous new term.

Mac Allister in particular has been singled out for criticism amid his struggles in duels, while Gravenberch's performances have also suffered a decline after a strong start to the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones has sometimes been asked to deputise at right-back due to injuries in that area of the field, while Wataru Endo is only on the fringes of the first team and is not a long-term option either.

As a result, the Reds are expected to enter the midfield market in 2026, and CaughtOffside claims that they are now ready to come forward with an official offer for Eduardo Camavinga.

Liverpool 'expected' to make £52.6m Eduardo Camavinga offer

© Imago

The 23-year-old has failed to make a lasting impact under Xabi Alonso so far, starting just three La Liga games and two Champions League matches for Los Blancos in the 2025-26 season amid intense midfield competition.

Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos can also operate centrally for the 15-time European champions, who have reportedly held 'internal discussions' about Camavinga's future.

The outlet claims that some members of the Blancos hierarchy are prepared to cash in on the Frenchman - whose contract runs until 2029 - although he retains the 'deep respect' of Alonso despite his lack of starts this season.

Nevertheless, Liverpool boss Arne Slot is now preparing a 'serious move' for the former Rennes starlet, who joined Real Madrid for £27.2m from the Rouges et Noir in 2021.

Camavinga has since come up with five goals and 11 assists in 193 matches for the Spanish giants in all competitions, winning two Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles in the famous white jersey.

Which clubs could rival Liverpool for Eduardo Camavinga deal?

© Imago

Camavinga's potential availability has unsurprisingly not just alerted Liverpool - as many as five other European powerhouses are also said to be in the race, including three Premier League rivals.

Manchester United are understood to hold a serious interest in the France international, who has also been courted by Chelsea and Arsenal, although the London clubs are only monitoring developments for now.

Paris Saint-Germain are supposedly determined to bring Camavinga back to his homeland, though, while Bayern Munich have also been touted as an alternative destination.

Camavinga's move to the Premier League was recently given the green light by a Champions League winner, who exclusively told Sports Mole that the 23-year-old could thrive in the English top flight.