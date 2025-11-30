Chelsea-Arsenal starting lineups confirmed as Cole Palmer decision and William Saliba shock revealed

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 15:12 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 15:29

Chelsea and Arsenal have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's blockbuster Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues can move to within three points of their London rivals in the Premier League table with victory in Sunday's main event, in which Cole Palmer makes a welcome return to the matchday squad following a combination of groin and toe injuries.

Enzo Maresca claimed that the England international would be ready to start in his pre-game press conference, but having not made an appearance since September, he is unsurprisingly named on the bench.

Maresca has made just the one change to the starting side that trounced Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, as Joao Pedro starts at the tip of the attack, replacing Alejandro Garnacho in the attacking quartet.

Liam Delap is only considered for a spot among the substitutes, as Estevao Willian, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto provide support to Pedro, while Reece James continues in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo.

Wesley Fofana also retains his spot at centre-back alongside Trevoh Chalobah, while Dario Essugo has not made the squad despite recovering from a thigh operation.

No William Saliba or Leandro Trossard for Arsenal against Chelsea

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has made three changes to his starting lineup from Wednesday's 3-1 win over Bayern Munich, two of which are enforced due to fresh injuries.

Centre-back William Saliba is an unexpected absence from the squad with an unspecified problem, so Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera will line up in defence with Gabriel Magalhaes also sidelined.

Leandro Trossard has also not made the matchday squad as a result of the muscular injury he sustained in midweek, and his omission has opened up a spot for Gabriel Martinelli to start on the left-hand side.

Viktor Gyokeres is back in the squad following a hamstring injury, as is Gabriel Jesus for the first time since January after his ACL tear, but Mikel Merino is retained at the tip of the attack for the time being.

Eberechi Eze is also preferred to captain Martin Odegaard in the midfield trident, while Riccardo Calafiori replaces Myles Lewis-Skelly in the other change for the North London giants.

Kai Havertz has not made the journey to face his former club as a result of his recent knee injury.

Chelsea starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Badiashile, Santos, Palmer, Gittens, Garnacho, Delap

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Subs: Kepa, Lewis-Skelly, White, Odegaard, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Madueke, Gyokeres, Jesus