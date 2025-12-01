Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils eyeing sensational move for 'natural leader' who could transform Ruben Amorim's side

By Matt Law | 01 Dec 2025 07:43 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 08:02

Manchester United are reportedly 'very serious' about signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, with the Red Devils believing that next summer will represent their best chance of securing a deal for the Uruguay international.

Valverde, 27, has once again been a vital player for Los Blancos this season, making 18 appearances in all competitions, but he has only provided four assists and is yet to score, with the midfielder's performance level dipping in 2025-26.

Man United will boost their midfield in 2026, with at least one player arriving in that area of the field, but it is likely that two will arrive, as Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are all facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are all targets for the Red Devils, but Valverde is allegedly fast emerging as the club's leading target in that area of the field.

According to reports in Spain, the Red Devils believe that 2026 represents their best chance of signing Valverde, who is viewed as a 'natural leader' by the club.

Man United 'determined' to sign Real Madrid's Valverde

Man United are believed to be willing to pay €120m (£105m) for Valverde, who is thought to be unsettled at Bernabeu this season under new Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso.

Valverde spoke earlier this season about his reluctance to operate as a right-back, but he has featured in that area on a number of occasions during the 2025-26 campaign.

A move to the Premier League is said to appeal to the Uruguay international, although Man United would surely have to secure a return to the Champions League for next season to stand a chance of bringing the midfielder to Old Trafford.

Valverde has represented Real Madrid on 341 occasions in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and registering 35 assists in the process.

Would Valverde be a good signing for Man United?

Valverde could be a transformative signing for Man United, as he is perfect to operate in a midfield two for Ruben Amorim's side due to his unique skillset.

The South American is excellent in possession of the ball and offers a serious goal threat due to his ball-striking abilities, while his energy and work-rate make him ideal for the Premier League.

Man United are thought to have been given some slight encouragement over a potential deal next summer, and the Red Devils might never have a better chance to sign Valverde, who is believed to be unsettled at Bernabeu under Alonso.