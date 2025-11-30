Manchester United injury news: Bruno Fernandes latest as Crystal Palace Premier League win fuels Champions League hopes

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 23:57 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:17

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insisted that Bruno Fernandes has not picked up an injury after appearing in pain against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils beat Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday, with goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount enough to secure three points.

Both goals were assisted by captain Fernandes, but the Portuguese was seen on the floor after a heavy kick in the closing stages, with medical staff subsequently treating the captain.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Amorim revealed that Fernandes did not pick up an injury, saying: "It was a kick. I was shouting at him, we made a substitution in the end. He needed to talk to the bench but he said it was just a kick so everything is okay."

The news will come as welcome relief to the United boss ahead of what is sure to be a hectic winter period.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

How important is Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United?

Fernandes's two assists against Palace mean he now has the most direct goal contributions in the Premier League - two goals and five assists - of any player in the squad.

The 31-year-old has also produced the second most shots (29), taken the most touches (907) and attempted the most passes (776) amongst United players.

Amorim has come to rely on the captain in a deeper midfield role this season, and while he has struggled defensively at times, his contributions with the ball have still been immense.

Fernandes is also an expert set-piece taker, and given United have scored the most set pieces in the league this season (10) alongside Arsenal, it is difficult to see how the team would improve without the Portuguese in the XI.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Can Manchester United qualify for the Champions League?

United's win against Palace increased their points total to 21, and the victory means the club end matchweek 13 in seventh place.

Just four points separate them from second-placed Manchester City, while fourth-placed Aston Villa and third-placed Chelsea are only three points ahead.

Having won four, drawn two and lost one of their past seven games in all competitions, United's form has improved considerably heading into the busiest part of the season.

All of the Red Devils' next eight Premier League clashes come against teams in the bottom 11, and five of those matches come against sides in the bottom four, so Amorim should be expected to collect numerous points in the winter.