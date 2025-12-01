Barcelona lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for La Liga clash with Hansi Flick set to make key Pedri decision

By Ben Sully | 01 Dec 2025 00:04 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 00:22

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is in line to start Tuesday's crucial meeting with La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

After spending a month on the sidelines, Pedri made his return from a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-1 home victory over Alaves.

The Spain international came off the bench to play over half an hour in the win that sent Hansi Flick's side to the top of the standings.

As a result of his importance to the Barcelona midfielder, Pedri is set to be thrown into the starting XI for Tuesday's tricky clash against Atletico, although he is unlikely to play the full duration of the contest.

Pedri is expected to line up alongside Frenkie de Jong, who will come back into the side after missing Saturday's win due to personal reasons.

The central midfield pairing will operate in front of a back four that could feature Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are battling for the centre-forward spot, with the former likely to get the nod.

The striker picked will be supported in attack by Lamine Yamal off the right, Dani Olmo in the number 10 position, and Raphinha as the left winger.

In regard to absentees, Barcelona will be without the injured trio of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi and Fermin Lopez, while Ronald Araujo is at risk of missing a second consecutive game through illness.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski