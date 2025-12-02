Barcelona transfer news: Marcus Rashford's 'most probable' scenario revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 02 Dec 2025 20:11 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 20:42

Marcus Rashford has impressed during his loan spell at Barcelona, but his long-term future at the Catalan club is far from certain.

The England attacker joined the Catalan giants in the summer from Manchester United, after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

The 28-year-old has made a strong impact in Spain and has managed six goals and nine assists in 18 appearances for the Catalan outfit this term.

The La Liga giants have a chance of signing Rashford permanently for a fee in the region of £26m next summer, but doubts remain whether they will take that option.

Will Barcelona keep Rashford?

© Imago / Paul Marriott

According to a report from The Athletic, the most likely scenario for Rashford is that he leaves Camp Nou at the end of his contract.

Recently, Barcelona sporting director Deco waxed lyrical about Rashford, saying that the Catalan club are happy to have the forward with them.

Deco said: “We were looking for a player like him on the market. A player that could play in the three positions up front. We were able to sign Marcus on loan now because of his desire to play for Barcelona.

"He waited a lot. He knew that we were dealing with financial rules. But he was patient. He waited and we’re happy to have him.”

Rashford has already publicly confirmed that he wants to stay at Barcelona beyond his loan spell, and it will be a big blow to him if the club pass down the opportunity to sign him permanently.

What are the options for Rashford in such a scenario?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

It has been suggested that Hansi Flick does not view Rashford as an automatic starter at Barcelona and could enter the market for a replacement.

Rashford made 426 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 138 goals, but there is no way he can return to Man Utd with Amorim at the helm.

Barcelona's lack of depth on the left flank makes Rashford's role absolutely vital, and it would be a massive shock if he doesn't secure a permanent transfer next summer.