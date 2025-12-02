Arne Slot confirms Liverpool defender could return for Leeds game

By Saikat Mandal | 02 Dec 2025 17:51 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 19:43

Liverpool will look to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they face Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday night.

After six league defeats out of seven and three consecutive losses in all competitions, the Reds bounced back to winning ways last Sunday when they prevailed 2-0 against West Ham United.

With games coming thick and fast, Arne Slot hopes to get some of his injured players back, and Conor Bradley is one of them.

Bradley missed the last three games with a muscle injury, but he has now returned to training.

Liverpool receive injury boost

The 22-year-old has become the first-choice right-back at the club following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who moved to Real Madrid in the summer.

Bradley has made seven starts in the Premier League, and a further two appearances have come from the bench so far, with injuries restricting his participation.

Arne Slot has confirmed that Bradley is likely to miss the clash in midweek, but he should be fit enough to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Dutchman also confirmed that Jeremie Frimpong, who has not played since sustaining an injury in the win at Eintracht Frankfurt in October, is set to return to training next week.

Slot told reporters: "Conor got into a training session yesterday for the first time, team training.

“Not everything 100 per cent yet, we had to manage that a little bit, so don’t get your hopes up too soon, too fast. But the good thing is that he does certain parts with the group already.

“And we expect the same with Jeremie next week, so the two of them come back but unfortunately we play a lot of games… so Jeremie, if he is training with us next week, he will miss out on three more games, for example. But the two of them are coming back.

“I hope he [Bradley] will be available for Leeds.”

Positive injury news for Liverpool

The news will come as a huge boost for Liverpool, as it gives Slot more options at right-back, allowing the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones to play in their natural positions.

Joe Gomez was outstanding in the previous game against the Hammers, and the England defender is likely to continue, provided he stays fit.

With Mohamed Salah set to join Egypt for the AFCON in mid-December, Frimpong could play an important role on the right-hand side in his absence.

Giovanni Leoni picked up an ACL injury in his first game, and the youngster is unlikely to feature again this season.