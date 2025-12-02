Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest: Rob Edwards makes bold claim ahead of another key Midlands derby

By Darren Plant | 02 Dec 2025 16:32 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 16:49

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has claimed that 'belief' is growing within his out-of-form squad.

Sitting bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from 13 matches, Wolves are currently on course to put together one of the worst top-flight campaigns of all time.

Edwards started his reign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace before Wolves lost 1-0 to West Midlands rivals Aston Villa at the weekend.

Next up for Wolves is a showdown with a Nottingham Forest that sit 10 points above them in 16th position.

Speaking ahead of the potentially-pivotal contest at Molineux, Edwards has suggested that he is optimistic about an upturn in fortunes.

© Imago

"I can see a belief there"

As quoted by the club's official website, Edwards feels that the senior group are starting to buy into what style of football he wants to produce at Wolves.

He said: "They were obviously really flat afterwards, as they would be, losing against a Midlands rival, but being able to have a meeting with them on Monday afternoon, I was able to show them the areas that we need to work on, but also a lot of good things that we showed which we could build on as well.

"We need to become us, and if we do these things consistently, they give us a good chance of getting points and winning games.

"I can see a belief there. They can see that we’re going the right way, and they all knew and felt that it was a good performance. It wasn’t like I was standing in front of them and lying. I’m not searching for positives, there was a lot there, so it certainly makes my job easier.

"But we owe it to ourselves and to everyone connected to the football club to leave it all out there and give everything every day – no matter what situation we’re in. That is always my message. From minute one to 98, or whatever it is that we that we’re playing to, we leave it all out there."

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Why Nottingham Forest game is Wolves' biggest of the season

While every match is massive for Wolves given their predicament, they could pull themselves back into contention to avoid relegation zone if they can defeat direct rivals.

Beating Forest on Wednesday would move Wolves to win seven points of opponents who are 16th, while they could plausibly advance to within six points of safety.

Edwards will also be conscious of the games that come Wolves' way before the end of 2025, with four of the following five matches against either Manchester United (twice), Arsenal or Liverpool.

Wolves also play host to Brentford - opponents with five defeats in six away games - on December 20, and it feels imperative that they defeat both Forest and the Bees at Molineux.