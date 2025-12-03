Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mbappe stars and Alexander-Arnold sustains injury

By Ben Sully | 03 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 20:40

Kylian Mbappe-inspired Real Madrid ended a run of three consecutive La Liga draws with a commanding 3-0 success at San Mames.

There had been plenty of speculation surrounding Xabi Alonso's position ahead of the contest, with reports suggesting that some Real Madrid players are not happy with the head coach.

However, the evidence on the pitch in Bilbao suggests that Alonso retains the backing of his players.

Mbappe conjured up some magic to give Real Madrid an early lead, before he provided the assist for Eduardo Camavinga to double the lead in the first period.

A subpar Athletic side were unable to mount a fightback in the second half, as Mbappe scored from outside the box for the second time in the contest to quash Athletic's hopes of a positive result.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Thibaut Courtois made four stops, including a smart save from Alex Berenguer in the first half, to claim his seventh clean sheet of the league season.

As a result of the win, Los Blancos have moved back to within a point of leaders Barcelona, while Athletic remain in eighth spot in La Liga.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Real Madrid desperately needed to get their title bid back on track, especially after seeing Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Alonso would have been pleased with his team's overall display at San Mames, and in particular, the manner in which his team scored their second goal.

The only real concern from the game was the injury that forced Alexander-Arnold off in the 55th minute.

The former Liverpool defender played a role in the first two goals in what was arguably his best performance in a Real Madrid jersey.

Having already spent time on the sidelines this term, the right-back will hope to make a swift recovery to continue to gain prominence in the Real Madrid side.

As for Athletic, they are finding it difficult to reach the heights of last season's top-four finish.

While they are struggling to produce the sort of form from last term, they are still in the hunt for European football, although the Europa League or Conference League qualification appears to be their ceiling for the current campaign.

ATHLETIC BILBAO VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Mbappe goal vs. Athletic (7th min, Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid)

A piece of Mbappe brilliance gives Real Madrid an early lead. The Frenchman collects Alexander-Arnold's cross-field ball just inside the Athletic half, before driving away from Inigo Lekeue and skipping past Aymeric Laporte to create the space to rifle a powerful strike beyond Unai Simon from the edge of the box.

Camavinga goal vs. Athletic (42nd min, Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Real Madrid)

What a team goal! Real Madrid double their advantage after putting together a patient and expertly worked move. The passage of play starts with Courtois and culminates with Alexander-Arnold lifting the ball across for Mbappe to head back across goal for Camavinga to nod in.

Mbappe goal vs. Athletic (59th min, Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Real Madrid)

Mbappe makes it three. The Frenchman receives the ball outside the box and opts to take on the shot. The fierce strike appears to catch Simon off guard as it whistles over Dani Vivian's shoulder and in at the near post.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KYLIAN MBAPPE

Mbappe again rose to the forefront with a Man of the Match display, scoring two goals from outside the box to get his team back to winning ways in La Liga.

The Frenchman's staggering goal tally now stands at 16 goals in 15 top-flight matches this season.

Elsewhere on the pitch, there were strong performances from the majority of the Real Madrid lineup, including from England international Jude Bellingham, who made seven tackles and won 12 duels in a combative display.

ATHLETIC BILBAO VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Athletic Bilbao 38%-62% Real Madrid

Shots: Athletic Bilbao 9-13 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Athletic Bilbao 4-8 Real Madrid

Corners: Athletic Bilbao 5-7 Real Madrid

Fouls: Athletic Bilbao 15-4 Real Madrid

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

After playing five consecutive matches away from home, Real Madrid will be looking forward to returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for Sunday's meeting with Celta Vigo.

Unfortunately for Athletic, matters will not get any easier with games against Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in La Liga and Champions League respectively.