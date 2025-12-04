Arsenal transfer news: Charles Watts comments on Rodrigo Mendoza January interest amid Pedri comparisons

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 18:34 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 18:52

Arsenal making a January move for Elche midfielder Rodri Mendoza is not out of the question, Gunners journalist Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

The Gunners are alleged to be one of several top teams keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old sensation, who is also said to have attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Despite his tender age, Mendoza has already made 62 appearances for the La Liga side - scoring six goals and setting up two more - including two strikes from 11 matches in the 2025-26 season.

Arsenal are expected to have a quiet January on the incomings front after spending close to £250m in the summer, but a winter move for Mendoza - who reportedly has a £17.5m release clause in his Elche contract - cannot be discounted.

"That story was initially broken by a good friend of mine - he talked about Arsenal's interest in there and wasn't ruling out that being something that they would potentially go for in January," Watts said. "There's a lot of interest in this player and Arsenal are very much in the running.

Arsenal "very much in the running" for Mendoza January transfer

“When you look at Arsenal's midfield and the age of it, aside from Ethan [Nwaneri], it's the oldest area of the squad. Everyone's 25, 26 and over, so they're looking at the longevity of that midfield. We know they liked Sverre Nypan, who ended up going to Manchester City.

“This falls into that category of trying to plan for the future. He's a talented player, wanted by a lot of clubs, so they're going to have to battle to get him if they do step up their interest. But they had so much success with the [Cristhian] Mosquera signing, they've got so many top players across the pitch in all positions.

“Now they can bring some fresh, young blood into the squad and allow them to develop over the next few years without too much pressure on them, because they're going to have a lot of senior stars around them. And he certainly fits the bill when it comes to that.”

Mendoza - a 5ft 11in midfielder who can operate as a number eight or number 10 - has also represented Spain from Under-17 to Under-21 level, winning four caps and scoring one goal for the latter team since September.

The 2005-born product has become renowned for his fearlessness and carrying abilities with the ball at his feet, as he has attempted 3.21 take-ons per match over the past 365 days, succeeding with 1.68 of them.

Rodrigo Mendoza compared to Barcelona's Pedri amid Arsenal transfer interest

© Iconsport

Mendoza therefore ranks in the top 2% for midfielders in the big five leagues when it comes to take-ons attempted, and in the top 1% for successful take-ons.

The Elche starlet also sits in the 96th percentile for carries into the penalty area (0.46) and the 93rd percentile for progressive carries (2.60), statistics that have seen Mendoza likened to a celebrated Barcelona and Spain midfielder.

“In Spain he seems to be compared to Pedri quite a bit which is obviously a very nice comparison to have! It’s the sort of midfielder that Mikel Arteta would like - you'd love to have someone like Pedri in the squad, but this is a player that he could potentially mould if he does get this deal done," Watts added.

“You can certainly see why he's on Arsenal's radar, but not just Arsenal's radar. A lot of clubs, including a fairly big one from the Spanish capital, from what I understand, are very, very keen on signing him.”

Arsenal have already agreed a deal for two future talents this winter, as the Gunners announced the signing and official start dates of Independiente del Valle twin brothers Edwin Quintero and Holger Quintero on Thursday.