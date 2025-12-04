Manchester United vs. West Ham United: Ruben Amorim explains why club were "always afraid" as Champions League hopes grow

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 17:57 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 18:46

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has insisted that his side are more confident and intense compared to last season.

The Red Devils will take on West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday, and a win would take them to fifth place in the Premier League, level on 24 points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Amorim's side were beaten 2-0 in the corresponding fixture in May last season, but there is confidence amongst supporters that the club can claim victory on Thursday given the team head into match having won four of their past seven games.

When asked by Sky Sports about the difference between United this season compared to 2024-25, the head coach insisted there is greater confidence across the club, saying: "Last year, I felt that everyone on our stadium was always afraid of something. Now it's a different feeling."

"Now they know that we are going for it. We are going to try to win the game with quality, if it's possible. So we are a different team nowadays.

"We are not that team [that wins comfortably all the time], so when we reach that point, I think I will enjoy every detail of the game."

The Red Devils have only lost once in their last seven matches, and they have been significantly more resilient this campaign.

What has Ruben Amorim changed at Manchester United in 2025-26?

Amorim has still deployed his 3-4-3 system, but the biggest difference has been that the team have been more effective in the final third.

The club have scored 21 Premier League goals after 13 matchweeks (1.6 goals per 90), whereas they netted just 44 times in 38 games in 2024-25 (1.2 goals per 90).

Signing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha has helped the Red Devils pose more of a threat up front, and future of the team's forward line looks bright considering Benjamin Sesko is yet to truly settle but is young enough to develop into a rounded striker.

United could experience some difficulties when Mbeumo leave to join up with the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month, but perhaps the likes of Bruno Fernandes could be moved into a more advanced role in his absence.

Will Manchester United beat West Ham United at Old Trafford?

West Ham will be without key attacker Lucas Paqueta, who was bizarrely sent off after he hounded referee Darren England against Liverpool on Sunday.

Prior to winning at Old Trafford last season, the Hammers' last win at the stadium in the Premier League was in May 2007, a period in which they lost 13 times.

United have also scored at least two goals in six of their past seven fixtures, and it is difficult to see Thursday's visitors keeping their hosts at bay.