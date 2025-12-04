Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Red Devils drop points at Old Trafford again

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Dec 2025 20:02 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 21:58

Manchester United were made to settle for a drab 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

West Ham were the stronger of the two from the start, but Man Utd eventually settled and grew into control, and despite numerous chances and consistently mounting pressure, the Hammers were able to get into the half-time break with the scores still level.

The Red Devils picked up where they left off in the second half, finally breaking West Ham's resolve as Diogo Dalot converted from close range just before the hour mark, but the Hammers responded well to going behind and eventually equalised late on through Soungoutou Magassa - marking his first goal for the club.

While both teams had chances to snatch a late winner, neither were able to find the back of the net as they were made to settle with a rather drab 1-1 draw.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United still have a clear issue in struggling to play through teams in the middle of the pitch, with almost all of their attacking play coming from circulating the ball around the defensive players and then working it out wide, where a cross is often delivered into the box.

Given the array of attacking talent at their disposal, more could and should be expected from the Red Devils when going forward, but their lack of ability in breaking down teams at Old Trafford comes back to haunt them for a second game in a row - following their miserable 1-0 defeat to Everton in their last home outing.

West Ham got their rare periods of joy in open play from quick transitions, with the wing-backs often caught forward and the midfield two of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes not having the athletic capability to chase back from advanced areas.

That has been a constant concern for Ruben Amorim, and it is increasingly clear that changes must be made to the midfield set-up if the Red Devils' results and performances are to sustainably improve going forward.

As for West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo will be delighted with the defensive effort put in by his players, keeping themselves in the game and giving them the opportunity to snatch the late equaliser courtesy of Magassa.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. WEST HAM UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Diogo Dalot goal vs. West Ham United (58th min, Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United)

Diogo Dalot reacts quickest to open the scoring for Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/vJw5uT9wg4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 4, 2025

Dalot gives Manchester United the breakthrough!

Amad Diallo plays the ball back to Casemiro on the edge of the area, and the Brazilian strikes a first-time shot.

Casemiro's shot deflects kindly to Dalot inside the penalty area, and Dalot makes no mistakes with his finish as he cuts his shot into the left side of the goal.

Soungoutou Magassa goal vs. Manchester United (84th min, Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United)

Soungoutou Magassa levels for West Ham at Old Trafford! ? pic.twitter.com/dVPNetKaS1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 4, 2025

West Ham are level - Magassa with his first goal for the club!

A corner towards the front post is flicked goalward by Jarrod Bowen, but Noussair Mazraoui brilliantly clears off the line

The ball lands perfectly for Magassa inside the box, and the midfielder keeps his calm to slot into the left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - AARON WAN-BISSAKA

Wan-Bissaka was superb for West Ham today, with the defender constantly disrupting Manchester United's attacks down the left side, often with his trademark sliding tackles.

The former Red Devils man won more duels than any other player on the pitch tonight (11), while he made a superb 12 defensive contributions.

Wan-Bissaka was also a composed figure on the ball, with no player completing more than his five dribbles throughout the 90 minutes.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. WEST HAM UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester United 65%-35% West Ham United

Shots: Manchester United 17-11 West Ham United

Shots on target: Manchester United 4-3 West Ham United

Corners: Manchester United 6-6 West Ham United

Fouls: Manchester United 13-9 West Ham United

BEST STATS

Ayden Heaven's 8th minute booking was the earliest yellow by a Manchester United player in a Premier League home game since Luke Shaw in April 2022. ⚠️#MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/JsJSRWClmL — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 4, 2025

Diogo Dalot scores his first Premier League goal since May 2024. ?#MUNWHU — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 4, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United take on another relegation candidate next Monday as they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

Meanwhile, West Ham United will stay on the road as they make the trip south to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.