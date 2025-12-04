Preview: Preston North End vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 04 Dec 2025 19:08 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 20:50

Wrexham will look to extend their eight-game unbeaten league run when they travel to Deepdale for Saturday’s meeting with Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be targeting a second consecutive victory after beating Sheffield Wednesday in their most recent outing.

Match preview

Fifth-placed Preston are currently in the Championship promotion picture, with three points separating them from second spot after winning eight, drawing six and losing four of their 18 league games this season.

PNE came from behind on two occasions to take maximum points from last Saturday’s away meeting with basement side Sheffield Wednesday.

Ben Whiteman and Lewis Dobbin both cancelled out efforts from Charlie McNeill, before Daniel Iversen denied the Sheffield Wednesday forward from the penalty spot.

Mads Frokjaer-Jensen went on to complete the turnaround, scoring his second goal of the season to fire his side to a dramatic 3-2 victory, representing their third away league win of the season.

PNE have now lost just one of their seven matches (W4, D2), so they should fancy their chances of picking up a positive result on Saturday, despite losing to Wrexham in August’s EFL Cup clash.

The first goal would go a long way to helping Preston pick up at least a point, considering they have avoided defeat in all 10 league games in which they have conceded first this season (W6, D4).

© Imago / Sportimage

Wrexham are sitting in 10th spot and just three points adrift of the playoffs after putting together an eight-game unbeaten streak since losing to Stoke on October 18.

The Red Dragons enjoyed a run of four consecutive clean sheets before they conceded an early goal in last Saturday’s home clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Wrexham appeared to be heading towards a defeat until Max Cleworth netted a 95th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for his side.

Phil Parkinson's charges are now preparing to visit Deepdale for the second time this season after coming from behind on two occasions to win 3-2 in the EFL Cup second round on August 26.

Their hopes of enjoying another victorious trip to Preston may be tempered by the fact that they have drawn four and lost one of their last five away games since beating Norwich City in September.

They have at least proven to be a tough team to break down on the road, having conceded just seven goals in their eight away league trips this term.

Preston North End Championship form:

W W D L D W

Wrexham Championship form:

W D W D W D

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Preston defender Jamal Lewis is unlikely to play again before Christmas after he picked up a hamstring problem in the win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The hosts are also without Lewis Gibson, Ali McCann, Brady Potts and Robbie Brady due to injury, while Milutin Osmajic will serve the fourth game of a nine-match ban.

In positive news, Andrija Vukcevic and Harrison Armstrong are set to return to the fold after recovering from their respective injury issues.

Meanwhile, the trio of Danny Ward, Andy Cannon and Jay Rodriguez are continuing to make progress in their injury recoveries.

The visitors are also without the services of Lewis Brunt, Elliot Lee and Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore.

Wrexham are keen to exercise caution with Liberato Cacace's return from injury, with the New Zealand international likely to make his comeback later this month.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Offiah, Whiteman, Devine, Small; Dobbin, Frokjaer-Jensen; Smith

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Scarr, Hyam; Longman, James, Dobson, McClean; Windass, Broadhead; Moore

We say: Preston North End 1-1 Wrexham

Wrexham may be winless in five away games, but they have seen four of those matches finish all square, and we think they will produce another stubborn performance on the road to hold Preston to a point on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.