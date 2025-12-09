Man Utd transfer news: Kobbie Mainoo to Napoli takes fresh twist amid ‘intense’ interest from different European giant

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Dec 2025 09:15 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 09:37

Serie A champions Napoli have reservations over signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in January, according to a report.

The 20-year-old Red Devils academy graduate is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford having fallen down the pecking order under head coach Ruben Amorim this season.

Mainoo is yet to start a Premier League game in 2025-26 and has been limited to just 183 minutes of top-flight football across 10 substitute appearances.

Amorim recently insisted that he would not be forced into playing Mainoo if he did not feel that it was right, telling reporters: "Of course, I understand. My job is to answer, but I am trying to answer always the same thing - and you ask me always the same thing.

‘I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England, but that doesn’t mean I need to put [in] Kobbie when I feel I shouldn’t put (in) Kobbie.

‘I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends. If I see in training it is the best thing, I will put it. That is the only way I know how to respond to that."

© Imago / IPS

Napoli ‘on the fence’ about signing Mainoo

After seeing a request to leave Man United on loan rejected towards the end of the summer transfer window, Mainoo is believed to be keen to depart in January in search of regular game time, as he attempts to make a late push to secure a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Recent reports claim that as many as 12 clubs could battle it out for Mainoo’s signature, with Antonio Conte’s Napoli one of those teams that have regularly been credited with an interest in recent months.

However, according to Tutto Mercato, Napoli are now ‘on the fence’ about signing Mainoo and have identified an alternative target in the form of West Ham United's Soungoutou Magassa.

Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini is also said to be on Napoli’s radar should they decide to end their pursuit of Mainoo, who ‘remains the main option’.

A switch to Napoli could appeal to Mainoo having seen former Man United players Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund leave Old Trafford to flourish in Naples, particularly the former who was named Serie A Player of the Year in the club’s Scudetto season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bayern ‘hold direct discussions’ with Mainoo’s representatives

The possibility of moving to German giants Bayern Munich could also be on the table for Mainoo next month, as TEAMtalk claims that the reigning Bundesliga champions hold ‘intense’ interest in the Englishman.

Sources claim that Bayern have held direct discussions with Mainoo’s representatives, expressing their strong intent to secure a permanent deal in January.

Vincent Kompany’s side are said to feel ‘confident’ that Mainoo would be receptive to a move to the Allianz Arena, where he could reunite with Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

The potential departure of Mainoo in January could help intensify Man United’s pursuit of a new central midfielder, with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton said to be among their list of targets.