Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Matheus Cunha, Patrick Dorgu worldies shock apathetic Gunners

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 18:40

​​​​​​World-class strikes from Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha shocked an apathetic Arsenal as Manchester United claimed a richly-deserved 3-2 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils travelled to North London having conceded in all of their away games in 2025-26, and that trend deservedly continued when Lisandro Martinez inadvertently turned Martin Odegaard's strike into his own net.

However, rather than press forward for a second, Arsenal inexplicably allowed Michael Carrick's men back into the game, and a comical Martin Zubimendi mistake gifted Bryan Mbeumo a leveller soon after.

The Gunners continued in their passive ways at the start of the second half, allowing Man Utd to take a shock lead through a Dorgu thunderbolt, which triggered four changes at once from Mikel Arteta in a desperate attempt to claw back control.

One of those alterations belatedly restored parity for an under-par Arsenal, as Mikel Merino's close-range effort from a corner just trickled over the line, but the feel-good feeling was immediately extinguished for the hosts.

Fewer than three minutes after Merino's leveller, Cunha produced a rabbit out of the hat to silence the Emirates again, and condemn the Gunners to their first home loss of the season.

While Arsenal stay top of the Premier League table, they are just four points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa, while the Red Devils have risen to fourth with 38 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Sportimage

We said it 2022-23, we said it in 2023-24, and we will say it again in 2025-26 - has the bottle begun?

Passive, slow, risk-averse play has been a feature of Arteta's Arsenal since the start of last season, but they have so frequently been bailed out by one moment of set-piece magic this season. This time, however, their all-too familiar shortcomings proved fatal.

The inquest into Arsenal's drop-off after scoring must begin immediately; did they take Carrick's men too lightly? Were they trying to conserve energy amid the hectic schedule? Or were they simply scared to make a mistake?

Arteta's men remain the favourites to win the title, but now winless in three Premier League games and conceding three in a top-flight match for the first time since 2023, cracks are most certainly appearing.

As pitiful as Arsenal were, Carrick's Man United demonstrated greater desire, fight and, above all, technical quality - so often the visitors would escape the press with intricate, one-touch combinations, of which there were none of from Arsenal.

The one caveat for Man Utd could be Cunha and Dorgu scoring goal-of-the-season contenders, which would certainly not fly into the back of the net every week, but having taken down City and now Arsenal, these are exciting times to be a Red Devils fan.

ARSENAL VS. MAN UTD HIGHLIGHTS

Lisandro Martinez own goal vs. Man Utd (29th min, Arsenal 1-0 Man Utd)

Jurrien Timber slots the ball past Lammens at the Emirates! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/RdAuAmINSM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

It had been coming!

Piero Hincapie charges into space and pings a deep cross to the back post, where Dorgu heads the ball into the air and onto the feet of Bukayo Saka.

The Englishman picks out Odegaard with a delicate dink, and the captain's half-volley deflects off of Martinez's heel into the back of the net!

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Arsenal (37th min, Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd)

Bryan Mbeumo equalises for Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/zDbCns36MM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Copy and paste - it had been coming!

Arsenal had been getting far too lax on the ball since drawing first blood, and it is a horror moment from Zubimendi, who seemingly tries to pass back to David Raya but gets it all wrong.

The Spaniard's loose ball rolls kindly into the path of Mbeumo, who rounds Raya and slots home before Gabriel Magalhaes can slide in.

Patrick Dorgu goal vs. Arsenal (50th min, Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd)

Patrick Dorgu, that is SENSATIONAL! ? pic.twitter.com/3iQZrGVjQ4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Again, it was coming... but few could see it coming in these circumstances!

Carrick's men have been on the front foot ever since the restart, and some delightful one-touch passing between Bruno Fernandes and Dorgu ends with the latter lashing an unbelievable half-volley in off the bar from 20 yards!

There is a brief check for a handball against Dorgu, but nothing doing.

Mikel Merino goal vs. Man Utd (84th min, Arsenal 2-2 Man Utd)

The Emirates, ERUPTS! ?



Mikel Merino finds the equaliser for Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/yRnuGOgVkw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Set. Piece. Again.

Not for the first and certainly not for the last time, Saka's corner causes bedlam in the six-yard box, and Merino's scuffed header just crosses the line before Benjamin Sesko can hack clear.

Matheus Cunha goal vs. Arsenal (87th min, Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd)

WOW! INCREDIBLE from Matheus Cunha! ? pic.twitter.com/MVRNaPCOcR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Absolute mastery from Matheus!

Arsenal get sucked in as Man Utd produce another intricate combination, which ends with Cunha charging infield and curling in an astonishing low strike from 25 yards!

MAN OF THE MATCH - PATRICK DORGU

PATRICK DORGU!



Simply sensational from the @ManUtd wing-back as he sends a rocket flying in off the crossbar ? pic.twitter.com/4DjLaUTNWZ — Premier League (@premierleague) January 25, 2026

If Dorgu will strike a sweeter ball in his life, I for one cannot wait to see it.

The former Lecce youngster has been a man rejuvenated since being given free rein of the left flank, and his venomous volley will no doubt go down as a goal-of-the-season contender.

In addition, Dorgu won three of his four aerial duels and won both of his tackles in North London, although Harry Maguire's steadfast defensive display also deserves recognition.

ARSENAL VS. MAN UTD MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 57%-43% Man Utd

Shots: Arsenal 15-10 Man Utd

Shots on target: Arsenal 4-3 Man Utd

Corners: Arsenal 9-2 Man Utd

Fouls: Arsenal 11-9 Man Utd

BEST STATS

3 - Bryan Mbeumo is the first @ManUtd player to score against Arsenal, Man City & Liverpool in a Premier League season since Marcus Rashford in 2022-23, and first to do so in his debut campaign at the club since Robin van Persie in 2012-13. Primetime. pic.twitter.com/5PdFrzWWe3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2026

Arsenal have committed three errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season; Martín Zubimendi has been responsible for two of them (also vs Spurs in November). pic.twitter.com/ZpzxHaVb4R — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) January 25, 2026

Lisandro Martinez is the fourth different player to score a Premier League own goal against Arsenal this season after Sam Johnstone, Yerson Mosquera and Georginio Rutter. ?#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/eZGXxSgMA9 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 25, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal complete the formalities of their Champions League league-phase campaign at home to Kairat on Wednesday, before travelling to Elland Road to face Leeds United in next Saturday's Premier League contest.

As for a Man Utd side with no other competitions to focus on, Carrick's men have a full week to recover before Fulham visit Old Trafford on February 1.