Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'identify' Newcastle star to replace Casemiro

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Mar 2026 18:45

Manchester United are reportedly showing serious interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian joined the Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 and quickly established himself as a key player for the Tyneside club, making more than 185 appearances across all competitions.

Known for his outstanding technical ability and knack for producing moments of sublime quality, Guimaraes has developed into a leader for the club, both on and off the pitch.

The midfielder remains under contract at St James’ Park until 2028, and Newcastle are keen to tie him up on a long-term deal to ward off interest from rival clubs.

An elite-level midfielder in his own right, Guimaraes has contributed to 16 goals in all competitions this season, underlining once again why he stands a level above many of his peers.

Bruno Guimaraes: Replacement for Casemiro at Man Utd?

© Imago / News Images

It is no secret that the Red Devils are planning a major squad rebuild next summer, with strengthening the midfield expected to be one of their top priorities.

Kobbie Mainoo had looked certain to leave the club under Ruben Amorim, but he has rediscovered his form under Michael Carrick and could be offered a new contract extension.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Manchester United view the 28-year-old midfielder as an ideal candidate to replace Casemiro, who is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Do Manchester United need Guimaraes?

© Imago / Focus Images

Make no mistake, Guimaraes is a top-class midfielder who has already proven himself in the Premier League, and he would be an asset for any elite club.

If the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League, which remains a realistic possibility, the task of luring him away from St James’ Park could become significantly easier in the summer.

At the same time, Man Utd must consider whether it is worth paying £80m for a midfielder who will soon enter his 30s and could begin to show signs of decline.

If that were to happen, it could prove to be a costly mistake, while the Red Devils may be better off investing in younger players who offer greater long-term potential and stronger resale value.