Team News: Newcastle vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 09 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 20:00

Seeking revenge for September's 2-1 league-phase loss, Newcastle United host Barcelona at St James' Park on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown.

The Magpies overcame Qarabag 9-3 on aggregate in the knockout phase playoffs to reach the last 16 for the first time, while Barca earned a bye thanks to their fifth-placed finish, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

BARCELONA

Out: Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (ACL)

Doubtful: Marc Bernal (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Casado; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski