Chelsea lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Predicted XI for Champions League last-16 first leg tie

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 20:10 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 21:20

Chelsea could be without up to five Wednesday’s Champions League clash with holders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Estevao Willian (hamstring), Jamie Gittens (hamstring) and Levi Colwill (ACL) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) is still unavailable for selection.

Wesley Fofana was not involved in Chelsea’s 4-2 extra-time win over Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend after limping off with a minor thigh issue in the previous game against Aston Villa, but the Frenchman should be in contention to start at centre-back against PSG.

Fofana could link arms with Trevoh Chalobah at the heart of Chelsea’s defence as Reece James and Marc Cucurella operate as full-backs, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is set to continue between the sticks.

Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos are just one booking away from a suspension, but they are both strong contenders to start in midfield, the latter could start in a deeper role alongside Moises Caicedo while the former begins further forward.

A start for Fernandez in an advanced role could result in Cole Palmer operating on the right flank – Palmer scored twice during a man-of-the-match display in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup final last summer.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are both set to battle with each other for a start on the left wing, while in-form Joao Pedro, who has scored 11 goals in his last 12 appearances across all competitions, is expected to replace Liam Delap up front.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

