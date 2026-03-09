FA Cup quarter-final draw in full: Port Vale handed daunting trip to Premier League giant

By Darren Plant | 09 Mar 2026 19:14 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 19:19

Giantkillers Port Vale have been handed a trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

After beating Premier League club Sunderland at Vale Park on Sunday, League One's bottom club would have been hoping for another tie at their Staffordshire home.

Instead, Jon Brady's team will be making the journey to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, who needed extra time to edge out Wrexham on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Liverpool will square off in a blockbuster tie at the Etihad Stadium, reward for beating Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last 16.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been handed another tie against EFL opposition, this time travelling to Championship outfit Southampton.

Whoever prevails from Monday's fixture between West Ham United and Brentford will play host to Leeds United at their London home.

The four last-eight ties will all be played on either April 4 or April 5.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Port Vale

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

West Ham United/Brentford vs. Leeds United