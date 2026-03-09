Man Utd, Arsenal learn Khvicha Kvaratskhelia asking price as PSG make transfer 'demand'

By Ben Knapton | 09 Mar 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 12:49

A decisive figure in Paris Saint-Germain's first-ever Champions League triumph last season, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not currently considered a departure candidate. However, the Parisian club have made clear to the Georgian winger's potential suitors exactly what it would cost to secure his services.

On the scoresheet in the final against Inter Milan (5–0), Kvaratskhelia will forever be remembered as one of the principal architects of Paris Saint-Germain's maiden Champions League title last season. Signed in January 2025 for £68m, the Georgian left-winger was seen as the missing piece in the club's puzzle. Praised for his repeated defensive contributions, the former Napoli man remains an indispensable figure in Luis Enrique's side when the biggest occasions arrive.

With four goals and three assists in this season's Champions League, PSG's number seven has again proved his worth on the European stage as a two-legged last-16 tie against Chelsea now looms. Under contract until June 2029, Kvaratskhelia is firmly embedded in the Paris Saint-Germain project - yet that has not prevented the Ligue 1 leaders from setting a future transfer fee in anticipation of interest from several of Europe's top clubs. Across the Channel, three Premier League sides are keeping a close eye on the Tbilisi-born forward.

PSG demand £68m for Kvaratskhelia

© Imago

As reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be monitoring Kvaratskhelia, who has contributed 17 goals and 14 assists across 66 appearances in all competitions since joining PSG. Any interested party, however, will need to dig deep. PSG have sent a clear message to potential buyers: should the winger leave, the reigning European champions expect to recoup at minimum the £68m they spent during the January 2025 transfer window.

Currently assigned a market value of approximately £76m, Kvaratskhelia is the fourth most valuable player in the PSG squad, behind Vitinha (£93m), Joao Neves (£93m) and Ousmane Dembele (£85m).

This article was originally published on TopMercato.