Newcastle vs. Barcelona: 139-goal striker explains how Magpies can win Champions League clash

Former Newcastle United striker Giuseppe Rossi has exclusively told Sports Mole how the Magpies can get the better of Barcelona in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night, with the clash set to be a fantastic spectacle.
Eddie Howe’s side can be an absolute nightmare to face when at home in any competition, and their fans will look to create an atmosphere that will shake the Barcelona players right to their core.
The pair have already squared off in this season’s competition when Barcelona won 2-1 at St James’ Park, with Marcus Rashford scoring a rocket to notch the visitors' second.
Newcastle will be determined to give themselves the best possible chance to progress in the competition with a win from this fixture ahead of their trip to the Nou Camp next week.
Now a former player for the English club, who played in La Liga for much of his career, has given his view on who will progress in this clash.
Giuseppe Rossi predicts winner between Newcastle and Barcelona
Former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Giuseppe Rossi - who scored 139 goals for country and club during his career - sat down with Sports Mole, thanks to BetVictor Online Casino, to give his thoughts on the upcoming Champions League clash.
Rossi spent a short period on loan at Newcastle while contracted to Manchester United, with the former Italian international loving his time on the ‘Toon’.
Rossi said: “Newcastle was great, man. I didn't play as much, but it was great because it was a different type of atmosphere during that time. They weren't fighting for titles but trying to get into Europe, which we did.
“We played a few games in Europe. The fan base was amazing. They had not won any titles. When I was there, it was like 50 or 60 years that they hadn't won anything, but they would show up every single day, every single game, with a great, great fan base and actually a nice city to live in.
“Barcelona are going to be tough, though. I'm a big fan of Barcelona. I've always loved the way they play.
“I'm going to give the nod to Barcelona, but if Newcastle are able to find a way to distract them. To put it on the physical side, to maybe get that first goal and get that pressure a little bit on Barcelona. Maybe that's a way to get through during the stage.”
Giuseppe Rossi’s time at Newcastle assessed
The former Villarreal star joined Newcastle at the start of the 2006-07 season on loan from Manchester United, and there had been a lot of hope around his impact at the club.
Sir Alex Ferguson was hopeful that Rossi would earn some first-team experience while in the north east; however, it did not fully pan out that way, as he made only 13 appearances during his loan spell, which lasted until January 1, 2007.
The striker would only manage to score one goal in his time at Newcastle, coming in his debut in a League Cup fixture against Portsmouth.
Rossi would return to Manchester United in January before being loaned out again that season, this time to Parma in Serie A, and it would be a more fruitful spell as he scored nine goals in his 20 appearances.