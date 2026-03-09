Newcastle vs. Barcelona: 139-goal striker explains how Magpies can win Champions League clash

By Brendan McGilligan | 09 Mar 2026 17:54

Former Newcastle United striker Giuseppe Rossi has exclusively told Sports Mole how the Magpies can get the better of Barcelona in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night, with the clash set to be a fantastic spectacle.

Eddie Howe’s side can be an absolute nightmare to face when at home in any competition, and their fans will look to create an atmosphere that will shake the Barcelona players right to their core.

The pair have already squared off in this season’s competition when Barcelona won 2-1 at St James’ Park, with Marcus Rashford scoring a rocket to notch the visitors' second.

Newcastle will be determined to give themselves the best possible chance to progress in the competition with a win from this fixture ahead of their trip to the Nou Camp next week.

Now a former player for the English club, who played in La Liga for much of his career, has given his view on who will progress in this clash.