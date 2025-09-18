On-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford scores twice as Barcelona record a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Champions League.

On-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford scored twice as Barcelona recorded a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Champions League on Thursday night.

Rashford headed a cross from Jules Kounde into the back of the net to send the La Liga champions ahead just before the hour, and he then struck one past Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope from distance to double the away side's advantage less than 10 minutes later.

Newcastle had their moments during the European affair at St James' Park, and Anthony Gordon halved the deficit in the 90th minute, but the Magpies could not find a second in the seven minutes of added time.

The result has moved Barcelona into ninth spot in the Champions League table, with 13 other teams also picking up wins in matchday one, while Newcastle are down in 29th.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Well, things are not going well for Man United, so it is not much of a surprise that one of their players sent out on loan has just scored a brace in a massive away Champions League fixture.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim made it clear that Rashford was not in his plans shortly after arriving at Old Trafford, with the Englishman sent out on loan to Aston Villa in the second half of last season before securing his dream switch to Barcelona over the summer.

Ironically, Rashford would not have started at St James' Park had Lamine Yamal been fit, but the teenager's injury opened the door for the on-loan forward to start, and he took his chance.

Newcastle's overall performance against one of the favourites for the Champions League this season was fairly solid, but they lacked that real cutting edge in the final third of the field, with Alexander Isak such a huge miss.

This was not a vintage performance from Barcelona, but it was a big win, and the quality in their team means that they have to be considered to be serious challengers for the crown.

NEWCASTLE VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Marcus Rashford goal vs. Newcastle (58th min, Newcastle 0-1 Barcelona)



For the first time since October 2021, Marcus Rashford scores in the Champions League! ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dI5YZkBCDf

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2025

Barcelona make the breakthrough in the 58th minute of the contest, and it is Rashford on the scoresheet, as the on-loan Man United attacker heads a cross from Kounde into the back of the net to silence St James' Park.

Marcus Rashford goal vs. Newcastle (67th min, Newcastle 0-2 Barcelona)

Goodness me - what a strike! Rashford has his second of the match, as the Englishman smashes the ball into the back of the net from distance off the underside of the crossbar. The forward is seriously impressing in front of watching England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Barcelona (90th min, Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona)



Newcastle's superb passage of play is rewarded by Anthony Gordon ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/D74maajwJL

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2025

Newcastle have one back in the 90th minute as Gordon turns a cross from Jacob Murphy into the back of the net - is there time for the Magpies to score an incredible late leveller here?

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARCUS RASHFORD

In truth, Rashford was disappointing in the first period, but he burst into life in the second half, heading Barcelona into the lead before smashing one into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar to make it 2-0.

The 27-year-old has had a slow start to his Barcelona career, but he was the difference at St James' Park, and the attacker will now be looking to kick on at the club in the weeks ahead.

NEWCASTLE VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 36%-64% Barcelona

Shots: Newcastle 9-19 Barcelona

Shots on target: Newcastle 6-5 Barcelona

Corners: Newcastle 6-4 Barcelona

Fouls: Newcastle 11-12 Barcelona

BEST STATS



7 - Marcus Rashford has scored seven goals in his career against Newcastle United in all competitions, only scoring more against Leicester City (8). Familiar. pic.twitter.com/oLSOXIGwyg

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2025



2- @MarcusRashford??????? has become the second English to play for @FCBarcelona in a major European competition, after @GaryLineker (24 appearances, six goals between 1986 & 1989), and the first to play for Catalans vs an English opponent. Return.#Barcelona ?❤#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/a7jvFdvy6q

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 18, 2025



MARCUS RASHFORD SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR BARCELONA! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/chGYlGcxeI

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2025



Marcus Rashford (14) has now matched Ronaldo's (14) Champions League goal tally in three fewer appearances ? pic.twitter.com/qXj0wvWVwm

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle's attention will now switch back to the Premier League, and the Magpies will be aiming to make it successive wins in England's top flight when they travel to Bournemouth on Sunday.

As for Barcelona, the La Liga champions will resume domestic duties at home to Getafe on Sunday, and the fixture will again take place at Johan Cruyff Stadium, with the new Camp Nou still not ready.

No Data Analysis info