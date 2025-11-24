Looking for £70m? Chelsea star 'targeted' by Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a move for Chelsea attacker Pedro Neto, who is valued at over £70m by the Stamford Bridge club.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea attacker Pedro Neto at some point in 2026.

The 25-year-old has shone on the Premier League stage for the Blues so far this season, stepping up in the absence of Cole Palmer.

Indeed, Neto found the net at the home of Burnley on Saturday afternoon, when Enzo Maresca's men secured a much-needed win at Turf Moor.

So far this campaign, the winger has featured in 12 Premier League contests for Chelsea, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Since making the high-profile switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2024, Neto has scored 13 goals in 67 appearances.

Barcelona considering Neto swoop?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are considering a move for a Premier League talent in the upcoming transfer windows.

The report claims that Barca sporting director Deco has made Chelsea and Portugal star Neto a primary target for the La Liga outfit.

It is understood that Hansi Flick's side are keen on securing the services of a player who has the ability to play in multiple positions across the frontline.

Neto supposedly fits that billing in the eyes of Barca, who are still walking a financial tightrope as they look to compete with Real Madrid.

It is believed that Chelsea would not begin negotiations for the attacker below the £70m mark, currently pricing Barcelona out of a deal.

Moving up the ladder

Just 18 months ago, Neto was on the books of Wolves near the bottom of the Premier League standings, standing out as a star in the Black Country.

Fastforward to the present day and the 25-year-old is one of the leading lights for Chelsea, stepping up to the goalscoring plate in the absence of Palmer.

With more time and potential to develop further, there is no reason why Neto would fail to take the next step and play for one of the biggest clubs on the planet in Barcelona.