Chelsea keep the pressure on Premier League leaders with a 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday afternoon, closing the gap on Arsenal to just three points.

Burnley initially started the half stronger, enjoying lengthy spells of possession and creating numerous chances, but Chelsea were able to escape unscathed and gradually grew into the match, taking control as the clock ticked towards half-time and ultimately heading into the break with the lead after Pedro Neto broke the deadlock.

Chelsea maintained their momentum in the early stages of the second 45 minutes, coming close to doubling their lead as Neto struck the post, and after weathering a late storm from Burnley, the Blues were able to put the game to bed just before the 90th minute as Enzo Fernandez doubled their lead.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Burnley were actually the stronger side for the opening 20 minutes or so, suffocating Chelsea inside their half and largely stopping the Blues from being able to play forward, while the Clarets enjoyed long spells of possession, although their lack of quality in the final third allowed the visitors to stay in the game.

The main threat early on from Burnley was the runs of Loum Tchaouna and Jaidon Anthony, with the Blues struggling to track the constant runs from the pacey pair, with Jamie Gittens and Neto having to drop extremely deep to help in defence - meaning Chelsea struggled to get forward when in possession as they had no outlets due to the deep positions of their wide players.

Chelsea eventually got to grips with the Burnley attackers, allowing their own wingers to move further forward, and that coincided with the Blues gaining more control in the match, while Gittens and Neto, in more advanced positions later in the half, were able to combine to score the opening goal of the game.

Chelsea's momentum was maintained for most of the rest of the match, outside of brief periods of pressure from Burnley throughout the half, although the Clarets did start to grow in threat as the game neared its end, with the hosts desperately searching for the equalising goal.

While the Blues were able to largely limit Burnley to half-chances, Chelsea looked nervous defensively, and Enzo Maresca will be delighted his side were able to seal the victory by doubling their lead late on, with the Clarets looking increasingly dangerous as the minutes ticked by.

BURNLEY VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Pedro Neto goal vs. Burnley (37th min, Burnley 0-1 Chelsea)



Neto breaks the deadlock!

A long ball is played forward into Marc Cucurella inside the Burnley penalty area, and the Spaniard brilliantly shields the ball and lays it back to Jamie Gittens just outside the area.

Gittens gets the ball out of his feet and clips a cross towards the far post, and Neto comes bursting into the six-yard box and clinically finishes back across goal with a diving header.

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. Burnley (88th min, Burnley 0-2 Chelsea)



Fernandez surely seals the victory!

Neto is released down the right wing, the winger races down the line, superbly cuts inside between two Burnley defenders and then plays a reverse pass into Marc Guiu.

Guiu bursts past Axel Tuanzebe inside the Burnley box and into the six-yard box, cuts the ball back to Fernandez on the penalty spot, and the midfielder's low effort finds the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PEDRO NETO

Neto was pivotal in Chelsea claiming all three points today, scoring the opening goal with a wonderful diving header before playing a key role in their late second.

Neto's pace was vital at both ends of the pitch, helping out defensively - particularly during the difficult opening minutes - while also creating plenty of problems for the Burnley defence, including making a darting run before playing the ball to Guiu in the build-up to their second.

Chelsea's midfield pivot of Andrey Santos and Fernandez also deserve credit, with the Argentinian doubling the lead and the Brazilian brilliantly replacing the rested Moises Caicedo in the middle of the park.

BURNLEY VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 44%-56% Chelsea

Shots: Burnley 8-15 Chelsea

Shots on target: Burnley 2-5 Chelsea

Corners: Burnley 1-9 Chelsea

Fouls: Burnley 13-9 Chelsea

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Defeat for Burnley, their third straight loss in the league, means they could find themselves as low as 19th come the matchday's end, with West Ham United and Nottingham Forest still to play. The Clarets will be eager to snap their losing streak and boost their survival hopes when they face Brentford next weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's win takes them to within three points of leaders Arsenal, albeit with the Gunners still to play this matchday, and the Blues will look to keep applying the pressure at the top of the table when they take on Mikel Arteta's side next weekend. However, Enzo Maresca's side must first focus on their upcoming Champions League meeting with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

