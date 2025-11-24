Manchester United and Chelsea are allegedly interested in signing a 19-year-old Germany international during one of the 2026 transfer windows.

Manchester United and Chelsea may reportedly do battle for a Germany international at some point during 2026.

During the opening three months of 2025-26, the Red Devils and Blues are arguably two of the most improved sides in the Premier League.

Both invested heavily in new arrivals during the summer transfer window, United going as far as spending over £200m on three players to improved their attack.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continued to target players with younger profiles, a move that is currently paying off considering that they sit in second position in England's top flight.

However, as per Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, another highly-rated prospect is on United's and Chelsea's radar.

Which Germany international could Manchester United, Chelsea target?

The report claims that RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo has admirers in the two English giants ahead of the turn of the year.

A total of three goals and three assists have come from his 11 appearances in this season's Bundesliga, with four of those contributions coming in as many games.

Ouedraogo's progression has been rewarded through his debut for Germany with a goal coming on his first outing against Slovakia during the November international break.

As it stands, the playmaker is expected to continue his development in Leipzig when he holds a contract until 2029.

Nevertheless, Plettenberg acknowledges that the starlet is eager to secure a place in his nation's squad for next year's World Cup.

Will Ouedraogo be targeted in January?

Both Man United and Chelsea are allegedly already scouting Ouedraogo, Plettenberg going as far as saying as some teams are "crazy" about the player.

That said, not all German-based players have hit the ground running when moving to the Premier League, and it is questionable whether a January deal would benefit anyone.

Ouedraogo has only ever played 603 minutes of Bundesliga football with his current run in the side being his first sustained run of senior football in the Bundesliga.

Therefore, he may be advised to at least see out the campaign with RB Leipzig, who are desperate to earn a return to Europe for next season.