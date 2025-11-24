Liverpool reportedly hold concrete talks over a potential move for Manchester United-linked Antoine Semenyo.

Liverpool have reportedly held discussions over a potential move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international was linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium in the summer before he put pen to paper on a new contract until the summer of 20230.

In theory, Semenyo's long-term deal should have put all of the transfer speculation to bed, but it has since emerged that his contract includes a release clause.

As a result, the attacker will be available for £65m in the winter transfer window, alerting a number of big Premier League clubs to his situation.

Liverpool hold Semenyo talks

Manchester United are believed to be among his suitors and are willing to hand him the number 24 shirt - the number he currently wears for Bournemouth.

Liverpool are another major player in the transfer battle, with Arne Slot's side said to be 'seriously considering' a move in the January market.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Liverpool have already held 'concrete talks' over a potential swoop for the 25-year-old.

The Reds want to bring Semenyo to Anfield in 2026, although they are facing plenty of competition in the race to secure his signature.

However, the update claims that Bayern Munich are not currently in the transfer race and will therefore not provide a threat to Liverpool.

Why is Semenyo attracting significant interest?

Semenyo's enticing release clause is one reason why he has emerged as an appealing January target for a number of clubs.

Crucially, Semenyo's performances on the pitch are the main factor behind the significant interest, having established himself as one of the Premier League's most effective attackers.

Semenyo scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 league appearances to help Andoni Iraola's charges secure a top-half finish in the 2024-25 season.

The Cherries talisman has continued to showcase his talents during the current campaign, having registered six goals and three assists in 11 top-flight outings.

The player's ability to play on either flank and as a centre-forward also makes him a strong target for some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.